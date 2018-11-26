CLOSE Pete Dougherty, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss the Packers' shortcomings in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) walks off the field during Green Bay Packers Family Night Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, )

MINNEAPOLIS - The Green Bay Packers’ season may be over, but left tackle David Bakhtiari is hoping his isn’t.

Bakhtiari said he suffered two different injuries to his left knee and would not know the severity of them until he met with doctors Monday.

The first injury knocked Bakhtiari out of the lineup for a short while after the Packers were stopped on fourth and 1 at their own 44-yard line. Jason Spriggs replaced Bakhtiari on the next series and played until the end of the quarter.

Bakhtiari returned for the first series of the fourth quarter, but appeared to injure himself again on a play in which he and guard Justin McCray misplayed a stunt and allowed defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson to sack quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

After the game, Bakhtiari said he didn’t want to say what the diagnosis might be, only that the first injury was different than the second. He’ll undergo tests Monday and the Packers should know fairly quickly if they’ll have him back at any point this season.

If Bakhtiari can’t play, Spriggs would be the starter.

Left guard Lane Taylor also was knocked out of the game after colliding with another player and getting hit in the thigh early in third quarter. Taylor was down on the ground for a while and said after the game that he didn’t know exactly how he got hit but that it caused considerable pain.

He rode the stationary bike on the sideline to see if he could loosen up enough to return, but McCray finished up the game.

Two other players who were injured and did not return were returner Trevor Davis (hamstring) and safety Kentrell Brice (evaluated for a concussion).

In addition, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown left because of a right elbow injury, but he returned and finished out the game.

The Packers played without receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring), cornerback Kevin King (hamstring), cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) and defensive end Mike Daniels (foot).