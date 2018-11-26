Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Now 0-6 on the road after their 24-17 loss Sunday at Minnesota, the Packers (4-6-1) will look to remain unbeaten at home when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon Sunday.

We'll start with Tom Silverstein's column about how the Packers' offense again got off to a strong start Sunday but then fizzled after the opponent adjusted.

Tom writes:

Saying they’re not executing well enough is a pretty nice way of saying they’re being outcoached and outplayed. Just as McCarthy and Rodgers are dialing up winning plays in the early going, their opponents are adjusting and turning the game around in their favor. And then when it’s time for the Packers to answer back, they’ve got nothing. Rodgers takes sacks on third down and misses throws he once made in his sleep. McCarthy counts on backup players pulling off the same assignments his starters did and the blocking breaks down or the routes aren’t run correctly. “For whatever reason, in the second half we’re not stepping on the pedal,” tight end Lance Kendricks said. “We’re just kind of cruising. The third quarter has been a hindrance for us. By the fourth quarter, we’re scrambling. “I don’t know what it is. It seems to be the common denominator.”

Pete Dougherty looks at just how faint the Packers' playoff hopes are:

Tom and Pete join Olivia Reiner to discuss where the Packers stand:

Ryan Wood writes about how Aaron Rodgers is misfiring at an alarming rate:

Rodgers knows the Packers face a difficult task:

Jim Owczarski details how Mike McCarthy's effort to give the Packers a boost instead blew up in his face:

The Packers Insider looks at how a neglected Davante Adams nonetheless thrived:

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark says the Packers' loss was a team effort:

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer deviated from his usual blitz schemes and enjoyed success against Rodgers, writes Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

The Star Tribune's Mark Craig looks at how Vikings safety Harrison Smith stopped Aaron Jones on a crucial fourth-and-1 play:

The Packers' injury situation just keeps getting worse:

Andy Benoit of The MMQB takes issue with critics who accuse McCarthy's offense of being stale and pinpoints what he sees as the real problems:

Where does Rodgers rank among the NFL's "old quarterbacks":

Former Packers defensive back Damarious Randall of the Browns intercepted a pass Sunday against Cincinnati and gave the ball to former Browns head coach Hue Jackson:

And finally ... Packers players are doing what they can to help California wildfire victims: