Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Week 12
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) can't convert a fourth down in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy leaves the field after their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws pass over Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) wraps up Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham (30) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) can't make the catch against Minnesota Vikings' Jayron Kearse (27) in the first half during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is smothered by the Minnesotas Vikings defense during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after failing to convert on third down during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) returns a pigment for 20 yards during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) leaves the field after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown on a 14-yard reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) strust after scoring a touchdown on a 14-yard reception during the third quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reels in long reception while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. The Minnesota Vikings beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to catch a ball while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes (26) during the first quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) find plenty of running room while picking up a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown on a 15-yard reception while being covered by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) is called for pass interference while covering Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)= rifles a pass during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) gainst yardage against the Packers defense in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) breaks away from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy yells at an official in the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) and cornerback cornerback Tramon Williams (38) tackle Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) in the second half during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't come up with a catch in the end zone against Minnesota Vikings defensive back Holton Hill (24) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown in the thrid quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the third quarter with wide receiver Aldrick Robinson (17) against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (93) in the third quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) can't make a catch against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes (29) during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) misses a tackle against Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wrestles the ball from Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) for a 20-yarrd reception during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a 30-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) makes a 30-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) is upended by by Green Bay Packers defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (39) during the3 second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrate a first quarter touchdown pass against the Vikings during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) breaks away for a first quarter against the Green Bay Packers during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores on a six yard run during despite the efforts of Minnesota Vikings middle linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) during the quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) wrestles the ball from Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) for a 20-yarrd reception during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass on third down as he is pursued by Minnesota Vikings' Sheldon Richardson (93) in the first quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) plays catch with fans before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, November 24, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown (28) warms up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Members of the Olympic gold medal winning men's curling team members John Schuster (left), Joe Polo (rear), Tyler George and John Landsteiner are shown on the field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    Now 0-6 on the road after their 24-17 loss Sunday at Minnesota, the Packers (4-6-1) will look to remain unbeaten at home when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon Sunday.

    We'll start with Tom Silverstein's column about how the Packers' offense again got off to a strong start Sunday but then fizzled after the opponent adjusted.

    Tom writes:

    Saying they’re not executing well enough is a pretty nice way of saying they’re being outcoached and outplayed. Just as McCarthy and Rodgers are dialing up winning plays in the early going, their opponents are adjusting and turning the game around in their favor.

    And then when it’s time for the Packers to answer back, they’ve got nothing. Rodgers takes sacks on third down and misses throws he once made in his sleep. McCarthy counts on backup players pulling off the same assignments his starters did and the blocking breaks down or the routes aren’t run correctly.

    “For whatever reason, in the second half we’re not stepping on the pedal,” tight end Lance Kendricks said. “We’re just kind of cruising. The third quarter has been a hindrance for us. By the fourth quarter, we’re scrambling.

    “I don’t know what it is. It seems to be the common denominator.”

    You can read the entire column here:

    Pete Dougherty looks at just how faint the Packers' playoff hopes are:

    Tom and Pete join Olivia Reiner to discuss where the Packers stand:

    Ryan Wood writes about how Aaron Rodgers is misfiring at an alarming rate:

    Rodgers knows the Packers face a difficult task:

    Jim Owczarski details how Mike McCarthy's effort to give the Packers a boost instead blew up in his face:

    The Packers Insider looks at how a neglected Davante Adams nonetheless thrived:

    Defensive tackle Kenny Clark says the Packers' loss was a team effort:

    Vikings coach Mike Zimmer deviated from his usual blitz schemes and enjoyed success against Rodgers, writes Chip Scoggins of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

    The Star Tribune's Mark Craig looks at how Vikings safety Harrison Smith stopped Aaron Jones on a crucial fourth-and-1 play:

    The Packers' injury situation just keeps getting worse:

    Andy Benoit of The MMQB takes issue with critics who accuse McCarthy's offense of being stale and pinpoints what he sees as the real problems:

    Where does Rodgers rank among the NFL's "old quarterbacks":

    Former Packers defensive back Damarious Randall of the Browns intercepted a pass Sunday against Cincinnati and gave the ball to former Browns head coach Hue Jackson:

    And finally ... Packers players are doing what they can to help California wildfire victims:

     

