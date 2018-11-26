LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

The Green Bay Packers dropped their sixth consecutive road game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski are ready to declare the season all but over. At 4-6-1, the Packers appear headed to a second-straight losing season and a lot of off-season changes.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

 

 