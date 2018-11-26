Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen (97) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

The Green Bay Packers dropped their sixth consecutive road game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski are ready to declare the season all but over. At 4-6-1, the Packers appear headed to a second-straight losing season and a lot of off-season changes.

