What's wrong with the Green Bay Packers?

Get LeRoy Butler's take when he and Journal Sentinel Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein videotape their weekly online video series tonight, Nov. 26, at the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee.

Their appearance at Potawatomi's Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill will be the first of four there this season. The others are scheduled for the next three Mondays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17.

A meet-and-greet with Butler is scheduled from 5:15 to 5:45 p.m., followed by the taping of the "5 Questions" and "X's and O's" video segments at 6 p.m.

Silverstein and Butler, the former All-Pro safety for the Packers, have been doing the weekly video series together for several years. In "5 Questions," they analyze the latest game and discuss the state of the team; in "X's and O's" they dissect a pair of plays on a whiteboard to show why they did or didn't work.

You can watch previous videos here.

The Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is located at 1721 W. Canal St. in Milwaukee.

