Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers (4-6-1) will try to remain mathematically alive in the playoff race when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon Sunday.
We'll start with Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty writing about Aaron Rodgers' footwork and how it could be affecting his accuracy on throws.
Eric and Pete write:
There’s no denying that Rodgers’ arm talent is off the charts, and that his ability to make difficult throws on the move is one of the qualities that makes him special. But his accuracy also makes him special, and just like any quarterback he’s most accurate when he stands in the pocket and steps into his throws.
It takes only a couple of bad throws to make the difference between a good game and a bad one. Rodgers is missing more throws than usual, and his feet appear to be the biggest culprit.
You can read the entire piece here:
Pete and Eric also handed down their Packers position grades from the Vikings game:
Other than Rodgers, he's the most indispensable player on the Packers' offense:
Packers kick returner Trevor Davis can't seem to kick his hamstring problems:
In their Packers Podcast, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski give the Packers last rites and look ahead to offseason upheaval:
For the eternal optimists among the Packers' faithful:
Potential successors to McCarthy are being offered up by national media:
The Power Sweep looks back at how other Packers departures have gone down:
The Packers' predicament is good news for those seeking affordable tickets to their remaining home games:
Rodgers at least shook hands with Anthony Barr, the Vikings linebacker who broke the Packers quarterback's collarbone last season:
The folks at Good Morning Football haven't written off the Packers yet:
The national consensus seemingly is that the Packers' soft schedule down the stretch still gives them a chance:
The percentages indicate it's possible:
This rivalry is trending the wrong way for Packers fans:
And finally .... former Packers defensive back Damarious Randall definitely seems happier in Cleveland:
