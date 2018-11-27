CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood discuss McCarthy's press conference on the Monday following the Packers' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) and defensive tackle Tom Johnson (96) in the second quarter during their football game Sunday, November 25, 2018, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin (Photo: Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers (4-6-1) will try to remain mathematically alive in the playoff race when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon Sunday.

We'll start with Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty writing about Aaron Rodgers' footwork and how it could be affecting his accuracy on throws.

Eric and Pete write:

There’s no denying that Rodgers’ arm talent is off the charts, and that his ability to make difficult throws on the move is one of the qualities that makes him special. But his accuracy also makes him special, and just like any quarterback he’s most accurate when he stands in the pocket and steps into his throws. It takes only a couple of bad throws to make the difference between a good game and a bad one. Rodgers is missing more throws than usual, and his feet appear to be the biggest culprit.

You can read the entire piece here:

In the last few years Rodgers has sustained two broken collarbones and a sprained knee on hits he has taken while trying to throw. https://t.co/MugCubuPiA — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 27, 2018

Pete and Eric also handed down their Packers position grades from the Vikings game:

Aaron Rodgers' missed throws and 198 yards earned a D+. https://t.co/tIaOv8VXPe — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 27, 2018

Other than Rodgers, he's the most indispensable player on the Packers' offense:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Knee injuries could sideline Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari https://t.co/rfQX7vVZnM#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 26, 2018

Packers kick returner Trevor Davis can't seem to kick his hamstring problems:

Davis has had hamstring problems dating to training camp and began his season on injured reserve. https://t.co/aQklgd5YAs — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 26, 2018

In their Packers Podcast, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski give the Packers last rites and look ahead to offseason upheaval:

The #Packers lost their sixth consecutive road game in Minneapolis and Packers Podcast hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski are ready to declare the season all but over. https://t.co/jkC2AHBW8X — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 26, 2018

For the eternal optimists among the Packers' faithful:

It might not be easy, but it's possible for the #Packers. https://t.co/1pi1d7tgxB — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 26, 2018

Potential successors to McCarthy are being offered up by national media:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Writers weigh in on potential replacements for Mike McCarthy as Green Bay Packers coach https://t.co/xAQO5jiGEH#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 26, 2018

The Power Sweep looks back at how other Packers departures have gone down:

Over the last 25 years, more than a few high-profile Packers coaches and players have left on a sour note:



• Mike Holmgren

• Ray Rhodes

• Mike McKenzie

• Javon Walker

• Greg Jennings

• Martellus Bennett



Will Mike McCarthy be the next? https://t.co/bNmuzfiVDZ — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) November 26, 2018

The Packers' predicament is good news for those seeking affordable tickets to their remaining home games:

If you've wanted to see a game at Lambeau Field in December, now's your best chance. Prices are dropping in the wake of Sunday's loss in Minnesota. #Packers#Packers100https://t.co/KDRvxbwt92pic.twitter.com/Hx1FO99MLw — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) November 26, 2018

Rodgers at least shook hands with Anthony Barr, the Vikings linebacker who broke the Packers quarterback's collarbone last season:

The pic doesn't exactly exude warmth, but good to see Rodgers and Barr shake hands after last night's game. pic.twitter.com/JJbY571Yt6 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) November 26, 2018

The folks at Good Morning Football haven't written off the Packers yet:

It may be spoiled to expect an epic comeback from the Packers, but @heykayadams has become used to it.



What does Green Bay need to do to make a comeback before the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/MWKQ5ekSqQ — GMFB (@gmfb) November 26, 2018

The national consensus seemingly is that the Packers' soft schedule down the stretch still gives them a chance:

"You look at their schedule and it's not that daunting."



Can the @packers find a way to sneak into the playoffs? 👀#TheAftermathpic.twitter.com/ukcdzUviRR — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) November 26, 2018

The percentages indicate it's possible:

The Packers have a 13% chance to win out this season, but don't control their own destiny. Will Green Bay make the playoffs? pic.twitter.com/UOw7Qkj9vZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 26, 2018

This rivalry is trending the wrong way for Packers fans:

#Vikings have now gone two full seasons without losing to the #Packers for the first time since ... @GoesslingStrib takes you back to the 20th Century. https://t.co/T60CPCMeOepic.twitter.com/BKDadsSLXE — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) November 26, 2018

And finally .... former Packers defensive back Damarious Randall definitely seems happier in Cleveland: