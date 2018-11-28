CLOSE Former Packers All-Pro safety LeRoy Butler and JS reporter Tom Silverstein diagram issues the Packers have with defending a blitz and how Aaron Jones can help. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The Packers (4-6-1) will try to get back on the winning track when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon Sunday.

We'll start with Tom Silverstein's column on why Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy should allow general manager Brian Gutekunst to make the call on coach Mike McCarthy's future.

Tom writes:

From all indications, Gutekunst and McCarthy get along. It’s unlikely he would make a coaching decision based on personal bias. He, more than Murphy, knows who’s available to fill a head-coach opening and whether the field could provide someone better than McCarthy. The best reason to allow Gutekunst to make the decision on his own is that Murphy let McCarthy dictate who his boss would be when Thompson was removed from his position. Murphy wanted to hire a true general manager, but McCarthy, according to a source, told his coaches that he would quit if Murphy hired Ball in that capacity, so Murphy changed his mind and created the new structure. Murphy could have called McCarthy’s bluff and reminded him he had a contract and wasn’t going anywhere, so he’d have to accept that the new general manager had complete hiring and firing authority. Instead, he created an ill-conceived structure in which everyone reported to him instead of the general manager. That move showed he may not have the guts to fire McCarthy, if that’s what is necessary.

You can read the entire column here:

Brian Gutekunst is the general manager in name only. History has shown that hasn't worked out for the #Packers. https://t.co/rtRxe6yWq2 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 28, 2018

Don't miss Tom and former Packers safety LeRoy Butler doing their weekly "5 Questions" segment:

What's wrong with the Packers, and can they fix it? @leap36 is here to help fans vent in a productive way. https://t.co/7seSZ0yPNT — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 28, 2018

Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report writes that the Packers have failed to surround Aaron Rodgers with enough weapons:

The Packers are broken. Blow it all up. https://t.co/a4KnOFlGrE — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 26, 2018

The Ringer offers some interesting theories about why the Packers are struggling:

What’s wrong with the #Packers? Is Aaron Rodgers washed? Is he tanking to rid himself of Mike McCarthy? Did he make a deal with the devil in Week 1? @Riley_McAtee investigates: https://t.co/G8NtdWDL0Rpic.twitter.com/hUUqyPagsK — The Ringer (@ringer) November 26, 2018

Mike Garafolo of NFL Networks muses on how McCarthy would fit with Cleveland:

Jim Owczarski provides an early look at what could be a get-well game for the Packers:

The Cardinals have only 2 wins (both against the 49ers), but Chandler Jones and David Johnson are legit threats the Packers can't ignore. https://t.co/1HMYlKZeLL — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 27, 2018

Packers safety Josh Jones talks about everyone being held accountable during his "Clubhouse Live" appearance:

Jones and Brown talked about struggling on the road, the reality of a 4-6-1 record, being accountable and dealing with injuries. https://t.co/nKM7mlZm03 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 27, 2018

The Packers picked up an offensive lineman for their practice squad Tuesday:

The Green Bay Packers just signed Gerhard de Beer (OL, Arizona) to their practice squad. South African native signed with the Buffalo Bills after the 2018 Draft and spent the early part of the year on their p-squad. Talented, developmental lineman has had several workouts since. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) November 27, 2018

.@mikerodak wrote this piece on Gerhard de Beer’s unusual path to football that now continues on the Packers practice squad:



https://t.co/7pHPnmmKj4 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 27, 2018

The Packers were the last team to pull it off:

In 12 of the past 14 seasons, an @NFL team with a losing record after 11 games has qualified for the playoffs pic.twitter.com/M6xMuRbl1P — Michael Signora (@NFLfootballinfo) November 27, 2018

Jason Wilde writes about the Packers' offense for the Wisconsin State Journal:

Looking for offensive improvement, Mike McCarthy, Packers coaches borrow some new ideas https://t.co/c8AI3HLO5Tpic.twitter.com/5cRuItMRUL — Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) November 28, 2018

Will the Packers begin rebounding as their schedule softens?

Power Rankings Poll: Here come the Cowboys into the Top 10 https://t.co/dKhgNaHhr9pic.twitter.com/gua63NLhTq — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 27, 2018

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about how there's not the same "run the table" feeling that existed in 2016:

Run the table was so 2016; Packers have less reason for optimism this time around https://t.co/6Qak5jL33u — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 27, 2018

Peter Bukowski of Acme Packing Co. writes that there's still plenty the Packers can accomplish even if they don't make the playoffs:

The Packers aren’t a Super Bowl team, but that doesn’t mean they should tank. @Peter_Bukowski explains why there are meaningful opportunities for player development in the next few weeks: https://t.co/BwvmrdqVeq — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) November 27, 2018

