Comparing Aaron Rodgers and other NFL quarterbacks

A comparison of select NFL quarterbacks after a similar number of starts in their careers.

Published 4:53 p.m. CT Nov. 29, 2018 | Updated 4:55 p.m. CT Nov. 29, 2018

QBsAaron RodgersBrett FavrePeyton ManningTom BradyDrew BreesTroy AikmanJoe Montana
Starts^169169169169169169169
Record107-61-1110-59109-60130-3999-70101-68122-47
Yards45,90241,17144,19141,46045,81135,04540,942
Touchdowns368308316309322181284
Interceptions88181167127158143142
Current season2018200120072011201219991993
Playoffs       
Record9-79-57-614-55-411-414-5
Super Bowls       
Record1-01-11-03-11-03-04-0
SB wins in:2010199620062001, '03,
'04		20091992, '93
'95		1981, '84,
'88, '89

^ Combined starts for regular season and playoffs. Playoff and Super Bowl results, specifically, are listed at the bottom. Note:  Only stats for games started are included.

 

