Comparing Aaron Rodgers and other NFL quarterbacks

A comparison of select NFL quarterbacks after a similar number of starts in their careers. (Note: Rodgers' stats through Nov. 25):

QBs Aaron Rodgers Brett Favre Peyton Manning Tom Brady Drew Brees Troy Aikman Joe Montana Starts^ 169 169 169 169 169 169 169 Record 107-61-1 110-59 109-60 130-39 99-70 101-68 122-47 Yards 45,902 41,171 44,191 41,460 45,811 35,045 40,942 Touchdowns 368 308 316 309 322 181 284 Interceptions 88 181 167 127 158 143 142 Current season 2018 2001 2007 2011 2012 1999 1993 Playoffs Record 9-7 9-5 7-6 14-5 5-4 11-4 14-5 Super Bowls Record 1-0 1-1 1-0 3-1 1-0 3-0 4-0 SB wins in: 2010 1996 2006 2001, '03,

'04 2009 1992, '93

'95 1981, '84,

'88, '89

^ Combined starts for regular season and playoffs. Playoff and Super Bowl results, specifically, are listed at the bottom. Note: Only stats for games started are included.