Comparing Aaron Rodgers and other NFL quarterbacks

A comparison of select NFL quarterbacks after a similar number of starts in their careers. (Note: Rodgers' stats through Nov. 25):
|QBs
|Aaron Rodgers
|Brett Favre
|Peyton Manning
|Tom Brady
|Drew Brees
|Troy Aikman
|Joe Montana
|Starts^
|169
|169
|169
|169
|169
|169
|169
|Record
|107-61-1
|110-59
|109-60
|130-39
|99-70
|101-68
|122-47
|Yards
|45,902
|41,171
|44,191
|41,460
|45,811
|35,045
|40,942
|Touchdowns
|368
|308
|316
|309
|322
|181
|284
|Interceptions
|88
|181
|167
|127
|158
|143
|142
|Current season
|2018
|2001
|2007
|2011
|2012
|1999
|1993
|Playoffs
|Record
|9-7
|9-5
|7-6
|14-5
|5-4
|11-4
|14-5
|Super Bowls
|Record
|1-0
|1-1
|1-0
|3-1
|1-0
|3-0
|4-0
|SB wins in:
|2010
|1996
|2006
|2001, '03,
'04
|2009
|1992, '93
'95
|1981, '84,
'88, '89
^ Combined starts for regular season and playoffs. Playoff and Super Bowl results, specifically, are listed at the bottom. Note: Only stats for games started are included.