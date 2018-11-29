CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss what Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy had to say about Rodgers' performance on Sunday. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Oct 28, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy (right) talks to quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. (Photo: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports)

The Packers (4-6-1) will try to remain mathematically alive in the playoff race when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon Sunday.

We'll start with The MMQB's ranking of the attractiveness of potential NFL head coach job openings. Author Conor Orr goes so far as to call the Green Bay job a "lock" to be open after the season, along with jobs coaching the Cleveland Browns (already open), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

Regarding the potential Packers opening should Green Bay and Mike McCarthy part ways, Orr writes:

Fun for the right coach, but difficult for someone who may not be used to a quarterback that pushes back and likes to run the show. Having Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of his prime is the best part of this job, but also comes with myriad stresses. Dig into Packer teams over the past decade and you’ll find that it takes a brain surgeon type to match wits with the franchise quarterback.

The potential Packers opening is rated as only the fifth-most attractive. You can read The MMQB story in its entirety here:

Ryan Wood writes that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense has been ignoring open receivers in the quest for big plays:

Rodgers shrugs off criticism of his fundamentals during a huddle with reporters:

Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner sum up the Rodgers debate:

The Packers could be without their best offensive lineman for Sunday's game:

Davante Adams talks about earning respect after surpassing 1,000 yards:

Brett Favre and most of the other members of the Packers' 1996 Super Bowl team will gather for a reunion in Milwaukee on Saturday:

New Packers practice squad lineman Garhard de Beer wore an eye-catching jersey at his first practice appearance:

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes that Rodgers doesn't think his fundamentals are flawed:

Rodgers doesn't think his fundamentals are out of whack. Nor does he think he's playing any differently.



But he acknowledged that with the team barely alive, it might be time to play a little different, perhaps even take more chances.



A look at three disappointing teams and their chances of turning things around:

Green Bay ranks as the best city for football fans and 21st for all sports, according to the personal finance website WalletHub:

The fact that the player isn't Rodgers is an indication of how bleak the Packers' playoff outlook is:

Which single player in the NFC Wild Card race would you LEAST want to face in the playoffs?@heykayadams & @Nate13Burleson both say it's @DangeRussWilson.



More love for Packers running back Aaron Jones:

The NFL's 5 highest-graded RBs in 2017 + 2018 (29 regular season weeks), per @PFF:



- Alvin Kamara

- Kareem Hunt

- Todd Gurley

- Aaron Jones (!!)

- Melvin Gordon II



The Power Sweep writes that Davante Adams' four-year deal last year is looking like quite a bargain for the Packers:

