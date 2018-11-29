Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner discuss what Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy had to say about Rodgers' performance on Sunday. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers (4-6-1) will try to remain mathematically alive in the playoff race when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon Sunday.
We'll start with The MMQB's ranking of the attractiveness of potential NFL head coach job openings. Author Conor Orr goes so far as to call the Green Bay job a "lock" to be open after the season, along with jobs coaching the Cleveland Browns (already open), Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.
Regarding the potential Packers opening should Green Bay and Mike McCarthy part ways, Orr writes:
Fun for the right coach, but difficult for someone who may not be used to a quarterback that pushes back and likes to run the show.
Having Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of his prime is the best part of this job, but also comes with myriad stresses.
Dig into Packer teams over the past decade and you’ll find that it takes a brain surgeon type to match wits with the franchise quarterback.
The potential Packers opening is rated as only the fifth-most attractive. You can read The MMQB story in its entirety here:
