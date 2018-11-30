Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12)= rifles a pass during the second quarter of their game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, November 25, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM (Photo: Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S)

According to receiver Randall Cobb, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to respond to all his critics by lighting it up Sunday. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski wonder whether he can do it given the offense's recent struggles.

