Packers Podcast: Is Aaron Rodgers ready to 'light it up' against 2-9 Cardinals?
According to receiver Randall Cobb, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to respond to all his critics by lighting it up Sunday. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski wonder whether he can do that playing the way he has been lately.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
According to receiver Randall Cobb, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to respond to all his critics by lighting it up Sunday. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski wonder whether he can do it given the offense's recent struggles.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs