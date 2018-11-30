Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss the news of the day after practice on Thursday ahead of the Packers' game against Arizona. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.
The Packers (4-6-1) have been installed as 14-point favorites Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon.
We'll start with Dan Pompei's feature for Bleacher Report on former Packers training-camp quarterback Taysom Hill, whom the New Orleans Saints claimed on waivers and are deploying in multiple ways in coach Sean Payton's offense and on special teams.
Pompei writes:
On Payton's desk is a yellow legal pad with page after page of offensive plays he has drawn up for this week's opponent. This season, Payton began designing plays for Hill on that pad. If Hill had the versatility to cover kicks, Payton thought, he should have the versatility to contribute on offense.
"Man," Payton says, "he's fun to coach."
When Hill enters the game as an "F," or receiving tight end, it's part of a personnel package called BYU. If he comes in the game as a quarterback, the personnel package is called Cougar.
Defenses have no idea how to play Hill. He can start at one position and motion to another. Safety up, or safety back? Some have tried to play nickel when he's in the game. Others have remained in base. Hill almost always creates some kind of defensive concession.
"For him to do the things he does, I can't think of anybody who has ever done it to that degree," Brees says.
Teammates call him Jim Thorpe after the Hall of Famer who played multiple positions in the 1920s. And it is as if Hill came to the Saints from a previous time, when square-jawed sports stars were more legends than athletes.
You can read the entire piece here:
Pete Dougherty says prepare for a Packers coaching search, because Mike McCarthy's relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair:
Packers receiver Randall Cobb is looking forward to Sunday:
Cobb says he may have pushed himself to come back too early with his last injury:
Packers backup tackle Jason Spriggs says he'll be ready if called upon Sunday to fill in for injured left tackle David Bakhtiari:
Some key injury upgrades for the Packers:
The MMQB does a deep dive into the demise of the Packers:
And Andy Benoit of The MMQB takes a deeper dive into a Packers play he wrote about earlier in the week:
ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about the Packers' second-half problems:
Jason Wilde writes that Aaron Rodgers may need to play more like Brett Favre:
Rodgers could surpass Tom Brady's NFL record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception:
With Rodgers turning 35 on Sunday, it seems like a good time to update how his statistics compare with some all-time greats:
The Packers' Mike McCarthy won't be the only head coach on the hot seat Sunday at Lambeau Field:
And finally .... Packers linebacker Clay Matthews is keeping busy off the field as well:
