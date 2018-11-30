CLOSE Jim Owczarski, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss the news of the day after practice on Thursday ahead of the Packers' game against Arizona. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

The Packers (4-6-1) have been installed as 14-point favorites Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon.

We'll start with Dan Pompei's feature for Bleacher Report on former Packers training-camp quarterback Taysom Hill, whom the New Orleans Saints claimed on waivers and are deploying in multiple ways in coach Sean Payton's offense and on special teams.

Pompei writes:

On Payton's desk is a yellow legal pad with page after page of offensive plays he has drawn up for this week's opponent. This season, Payton began designing plays for Hill on that pad. If Hill had the versatility to cover kicks, Payton thought, he should have the versatility to contribute on offense. "Man," Payton says, "he's fun to coach." When Hill enters the game as an "F," or receiving tight end, it's part of a personnel package called BYU. If he comes in the game as a quarterback, the personnel package is called Cougar. Defenses have no idea how to play Hill. He can start at one position and motion to another. Safety up, or safety back? Some have tried to play nickel when he's in the game. Others have remained in base. Hill almost always creates some kind of defensive concession. "For him to do the things he does, I can't think of anybody who has ever done it to that degree," Brees says. Teammates call him Jim Thorpe after the Hall of Famer who played multiple positions in the 1920s. And it is as if Hill came to the Saints from a previous time, when square-jawed sports stars were more legends than athletes.

He doesn't do this because of what he could be in one of his tomorrows. He does this because of who he is today. The Taysom Hill Story. https://t.co/PgLb0hK8yA — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) November 29, 2018

Pete Dougherty says prepare for a Packers coaching search, because Mike McCarthy's relationship with quarterback Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair:

At this point, it doesn’t matter who’s more to blame. All that matters is Rodgers isn’t playing anywhere near an MVP level, and that’s why the Packers are 4-6-1. https://t.co/ztir5rqqEC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 30, 2018

Packers receiver Randall Cobb is looking forward to Sunday:

Cobb said after practice he continues to be without pain, but remains cautiously optimistic. https://t.co/MBYHwMWPIF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 30, 2018

Cobb says he may have pushed himself to come back too early with his last injury:

Randall Cobb thinks he may have pushed himself to come back too early, but he's feeling optimistic about playing Sunday. https://t.co/mshTw55S9v — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 29, 2018

Packers backup tackle Jason Spriggs says he'll be ready if called upon Sunday to fill in for injured left tackle David Bakhtiari:

If Bakhtiari can’t play Sunday, it will be Spriggs protecting Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. https://t.co/Z1lMOSNWU7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) November 29, 2018

Some key injury upgrades for the Packers:

LT David Bakhtiari (knee), guard Lane Taylor (thigh), CB Bashaud Breeland (groin) and TE Jimmy Graham (finger) all upgraded to limited participation on the #Packers injury report. pic.twitter.com/LLVlVfvxa5 — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 29, 2018

The MMQB does a deep dive into the demise of the Packers:

A unique franchise, years of overly conservative roster-building, and the friction between the legendary quarterback and the embattled head coach. A closer look at How It All Went Wrong in Packerland, by @KalynKahlerhttps://t.co/TAY0zgCoLWpic.twitter.com/Iwo1YPQZWi — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 29, 2018

And Andy Benoit of The MMQB takes a deeper dive into a Packers play he wrote about earlier in the week:

On Monday, @Andy_Benoit wrote about Aaron Rodgers's role in the Packers' offensive struggles. After some readers' confusion over a specific play cited, a deeper dive into that play and a QB's missed opportunityhttps://t.co/SXZWmK261E — The MMQB (@theMMQB) November 29, 2018

ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes about the Packers' second-half problems:

Packers can't close games, and it's on Aaron Rodgers & Co. https://t.co/hkdshMyw3I — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 29, 2018

Jason Wilde writes that Aaron Rodgers may need to play more like Brett Favre:

In @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ Could 'A-Rod' be a little more 'Favrey' and take more risks? Given #Packers' offensive inconsistency, Aaron Rodgers won't go full Gunslinger, but might take more 'calculated risks' this week: https://t.co/58idIXZaa9 — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) November 29, 2018

Rodgers could surpass Tom Brady's NFL record for most consecutive pass attempts without an interception:

Aaron Rodgers approaching NFL record for most attempts without INT https://t.co/la8PS6fPFL — The Packers Wire (@ThePackersWire) November 29, 2018

With Rodgers turning 35 on Sunday, it seems like a good time to update how his statistics compare with some all-time greats:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Comparing Aaron Rodgers and other NFL quarterbacks https://t.co/PdnGTXngK4#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) November 29, 2018

The Packers' Mike McCarthy won't be the only head coach on the hot seat Sunday at Lambeau Field:

By @WritingMoorehttps://t.co/KX5Y3vDKc6pic.twitter.com/qKQNs0sXyU — Matt Wilhalme🏈🏒🌮 (@MattWilhalme) November 29, 2018

