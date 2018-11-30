LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SUNDAY

CARDINALS AT PACKERS
Packers by 14.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

RAVENS AT FALCONS
Ravens by 3.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

BRONCOS AT BENGALS
Bengals by 1 1/2.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

PANTHERS AT BUCCANEERS
Panthers by 4.
Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

BEARS AT GIANTS
Bears by 4.
Straight up – Bears. Against the spread – Giants.

BILLS AT DOLPHINS
Dolphins by 7.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Bills.

RAMS AT LIONS
Rams by 7.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

BROWNS AT TEXANS
Texans by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Texans.

COLTS AT JAGUARS
Colts by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.

JETS AT TITANS
Titans by 9 1/2.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

CHIEFS AT RAIDERS
Chiefs by 13.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

VIKINGS AT PATRIOTS
Patriots by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.

49ERS AT SEAHAWKS
Seahawks by 8.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

CHARGERS AT STEELERS
Steelers by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

MONDAY

WASHINGTON AT EAGLES
Eagles by 7.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 10-5 (109-66). Against the spread – 9-6 (84-86-5).

 

