SUNDAY
CARDINALS AT PACKERS
Packers by 14.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.
RAVENS AT FALCONS
Ravens by 3.
Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.
BRONCOS AT BENGALS
Bengals by 1 1/2.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.
PANTHERS AT BUCCANEERS
Panthers by 4.
Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.
BEARS AT GIANTS
Bears by 4.
Straight up – Bears. Against the spread – Giants.
BILLS AT DOLPHINS
Dolphins by 7.
Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Bills.
RAMS AT LIONS
Rams by 7.
Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.
BROWNS AT TEXANS
Texans by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Texans.
COLTS AT JAGUARS
Colts by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.
JETS AT TITANS
Titans by 9 1/2.
Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.
CHIEFS AT RAIDERS
Chiefs by 13.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
VIKINGS AT PATRIOTS
Patriots by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.
49ERS AT SEAHAWKS
Seahawks by 8.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.
CHARGERS AT STEELERS
Steelers by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
MONDAY
WASHINGTON AT EAGLES
Eagles by 7.
Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 10-5 (109-66). Against the spread – 9-6 (84-86-5).
