Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

SUNDAY

CARDINALS AT PACKERS

Packers by 14.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Packers.

RAVENS AT FALCONS

Ravens by 3.

Straight up – Ravens. Against the spread – Ravens.

BRONCOS AT BENGALS

Bengals by 1 1/2.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

PANTHERS AT BUCCANEERS

Panthers by 4.

Straight up – Panthers. Against the spread – Buccaneers.

BEARS AT GIANTS

Bears by 4.

Straight up – Bears. Against the spread – Giants.

BILLS AT DOLPHINS

Dolphins by 7.

Straight up – Dolphins. Against the spread – Bills.

RAMS AT LIONS

Rams by 7.

Straight up – Rams. Against the spread – Rams.

BROWNS AT TEXANS

Texans by 4 1/2.

Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Texans.

COLTS AT JAGUARS

Colts by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Colts. Against the spread – Colts.

JETS AT TITANS

Titans by 9 1/2.

Straight up – Titans. Against the spread – Titans.

CHIEFS AT RAIDERS

Chiefs by 13.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

VIKINGS AT PATRIOTS

Patriots by 4 1/2.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Patriots.

49ERS AT SEAHAWKS

Seahawks by 8.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

CHARGERS AT STEELERS

Steelers by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

MONDAY

WASHINGTON AT EAGLES

Eagles by 7.

Straight up – Eagles. Against the spread – Eagles.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 10-5 (109-66). Against the spread – 9-6 (84-86-5).