Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) during pregame warmups against the New England Patriots Sunday, November 4, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY - There was little mystery surrounding the 46-man active roster for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, as the team ruled out five players for the game Friday.

Two of those players -- defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and kick returner Trevor Davis (hamstring) -- were placed on season-ending injured reserve Saturday, and the team signed wide receiver Jake Kumerow and fullback Danny Vitale to the active roster.

That left starting safety Kentrell Brice (ankle/concussion), running back Tra Carson (rib) and safety Raven Greene (ankle) as ruled out on Friday and they are inactive.

Starting cornerback Kevin King (hamstring) was also held out for Sunday, despite an increased workload during the week. Fellow corner Bashaud Breeland (groin) is also inactive.

Quarterback Tim Boyle and offensive lineman Alex Light are also inactive.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb and left tackle David Bakhtiari will play, however. It is Cobb's first game since playing in New England on Nov. 4. Kumerow and Vitale are also active.