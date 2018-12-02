Photos: Mike McCarthy with the Packers
 Fullscreen

Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles during organized team activities on June 4, 2018 in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against San Diego Chargers on Oct. 18, 2015, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with coach Mike McCarthy during OTAs practice on May 31, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws as coach Mike McCarthy looks on during practice on Oct. 31, 2017, in the Don Hutson Center. Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, talks
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, talks with general manager Brian Gutekunst during minicamp on June 12, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and coach Mike McCarthy talk during a timeout against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers coach Mike McCarthy, second from right, gathers
Packers coach Mike McCarthy, second from right, gathers with part of his staff during a 2006 training camp practice at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
From left, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, Fox broadcaster
From left, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw, Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Packers general manager Ted Thompson atop the podium with the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts while
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts while waiting to pose for photographs with golfers on the first tee box at the Mike McCarthy Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Golf Tournament on June 6, 2011, at the Green Bay Country Club. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Brett Favre talk during training camp practice on Aug. 3, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre during training camp practice on Aug. 14, 2006. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, and general
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, and general manager Ted Thompson, left, look on during training camp practice on July 28, 2008, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during training camp practice on Aug. 5, 2008, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after James Jones was penalized while making a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 20, 2015, at the O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Evan Siegle/P-G Media, Evan Siegle/P-G Media
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy addresses media
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy addresses media on Jan. 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches during minicamp practice on June 14, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after the Packers tied the game up against the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the fourth quarter during an NFC divisional playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after a penalty was called on the Packers during a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
From left, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson,
From left, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, president Mark Murphy and coach Mike McCarthy visit with each other during the NFL draft at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Mike McCarthy enters Lambeau Field carrying the Lombardi
Mike McCarthy enters Lambeau Field carrying the Lombardi Trophy during the 'Return to Titletown' celebration for the Super Bowl XLV champion Green Bay Packers is held on Feb. 8, 2011, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk during training camp practice on Aug. 19, 2012, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during training
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during training camp practice on July 30, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy yells out to
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy yells out to the field during a stop in play during their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 13, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy screams with
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy screams with anger after a play against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 23, 2014, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts in the
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts in the fourth quarter of his team's 40-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day 2013 at Ford Field in Detroit. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre
Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre during a timeout against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 17, 2006, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers coach Mike McCarthy shields his mouth with
Packers coach Mike McCarthy shields his mouth with his play card against Washington on Jan. 10, 2016, at Fedex Field. Jim Matthews/Press-Gazette Media, Jim Matthews/P-G Media/@jmatthe79
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, left, makes
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, left, makes a point with offensive coordinator Jeff Jagodzinski during training camp practice on Aug. 10, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with a
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with a staff member during training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles at the crowd during
Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles at the crowd during Fan Fest in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left,
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left, shares a laugh with coach Mike McCarthy during OTAs practice on June 12, 2008, in the Don Hutson Center. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks to officials
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks to officials after center JC Tretter was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during the fourth quarter on Sept. 18, 2016, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Fullscreen

    GREEN BAY – Four games short of 13 full seasons, Mike McCarthy was tied for third among the the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Only New England’s Bill Belichick (18th season), Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis (15th) and New Orleans’ Sean Payton (13th) had as much service time with their teams.

    In his time, McCarthy has run the gauntlet of head-coaching experiences. He was fired Sunday with a career winning percentage of .621 (125-76-2). He was also 1-3 in the NFC Championship game.

    In the NFL, 13 seasons is a lifetime. McCarthy, the longest-tenured head coach in Packers history, vacates the job after many memorable and regrettable moments. Here’s a stroll down memory lane.

    Three highlights

    Super Bowl XLV championship: Only three coaches in franchise history have won a Super Bowl. To be in the same company as Vince Lombardi and Mike Holmgren is meaningful. McCarthy joined their ranks Feb. 6, 2011 with a 31-25 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving the Packers their fourth Super Bowl victory in franchise history. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers got much of the credit within the Packers fan base, but McCarthy’s resume is bolstered nonetheless. Expect it to be among the most attractive items among other teams in the NFL looking to fill a head-coaching vacancy.

    Eight straight playoffs: Fans scoff at McCarthy’s inability to reach more than one Super Bowl with Rodgers at quarterback, but few probably realize how historically consistent he won. Under McCarthy, the Packers were one of seven teams in the Super Bowl era to reach eight straight playoffs. Their streak included the 2013 season, when Rodgers missed seven games because of a broken collarbone. Only the New England Patriots (2009-present), Dallas Cowboys (1975-83) and Indianapolis Colts (2002-10) had longer streaks.

    Record-breaking offense: Before the narrative turned to McCarthy’s offense being stale and outdated, he was considered a visionary. Under McCarthy, the Packers engineered their greatest offenses in franchise history, none greater than in 2011. The Packers went 15-1 in the regular season that year before being upset against the eventual Super Bowl-winning New York Giants at home in the NFC divisional playoff round. Still, in the season Rodgers won his first MVP, the Packers set a franchise record with 560 points in the season. They scored 35 points in nine of their games. To put 2018 in perspective, the Packers have scored 30 points in a game just twice and never more than 33.

    Three lowlights

    Three NFC Championship game losses: The losses to the Giants in 2007 and Falcons in 2016 stung, but the worst moment of McCarthy’s tenure – and, perhaps, Packers history – came Jan. 18, 2015 in Seattle. The Packers were five minutes from the Super Bowl, holding a 19-7 lead with the ball, when everything fell apart. The biggest knock on McCarthy’s time in Green Bay is that he never got the team back to the Super Bowl with Rodgers at quarterback. Their 28-22 overtime defeat to the Seahawks is the closest the Packers have gotten.

    His last day on the job: Given the Cardinals were 2-9 entering Lambeau Field, and the Packers absolutely had to win to preserve even the slimmest playoff hope, Sunday was the worst regular-season loss of McCarthy’s tenure. It doubles as the day he was fired, so it’s pretty easy to include on this list. Even if the Packers somehow managed to win, what transpired Sunday afternoon was the clearest sign yet of a coach that had lost his team. Rodgers called the effort flat. That reflects coaching.

    The Kaepernick game: If there was one moment when a potential dynasty become something else, this was it. Colin Kaepernick ran roughshod on the Packers, who were ill prepared for his read-option game in the 2012 NFC divisional playoff game. The Packers allowed 263 passing yards, 181 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 45-31 loss. The Packers were never able to recapture the gravitas they had before that game.

