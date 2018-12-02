Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Week 13
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy works the sidelines as the team plays against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches as defensive back Tre Boston (33) applauds a third down incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) defends a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (86) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) shouts after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stiff arms Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster (37) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) points at the defense after a flag in the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) signals first down after his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) takes the pitch from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a reverse against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops a pass against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) taps his toes with his heel in the huddle against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks at the video board after an incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets flipped on a run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) pressures quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a catch as offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) and offensive guard Justin McCray (64) block against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) gets a hand up from nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb looses control of a third quarter pass against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agsainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones against Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosenmduring their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen scrambles during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander defends a third down pass to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rushes against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) grimaces while his foot is attended to by the medical staff during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) escapes pressure by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) scrambles in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses a field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after a not converting on 3rd down during the 1st quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) stands over Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes for a late fourth quarter touchdown, evening the score up at 17 each, against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby and punter/holder J.K. Scott react following a missed field goal ending the game against the Arizona Cardinals during on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a long receptiion in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) and cornerback Josh Jackson (37) Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete long pass attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds celebrates a third quarter touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch for a first down in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after defending a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) fights off Arizona Cardinals defensive back Leonard Johnson (27) after making a catch during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agfainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
A video of Paul McCartney is played on the scoreboard during the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29)against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones catches a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates an second quarter, fourth and four touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides for yardage against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up in the snow before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) wipes snowflakes from his face before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Kumerow has just come back from injured reserve.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks with a friend before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans know how to dress for a wet snowy conditions before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans show their winter gear before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Lambeau Field stadium crew roll the wet tarp off the grassy surface before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans tailgate inside a tent outside the stadium before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans brave cold and wet conditions as they head to the stadium before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Pink Houses performs at Kroll's West before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Jessica Kolloway, from Rockford Ill. is bundled up from the snow and cold while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Snow falls over Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Robert Clarksen, from St. Paul Minn., shovels the snow and slugs from his parking space while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Workers spread salt and clear snow from benches in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Workers spread salt in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Goodman from Fort Wayne, Ind. waves as he's dressed as Ralphie's bunny costume from the movie "A Christmas Story" while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Sheboygan before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
The Packers Tailgate Band makes their way through the snow before playing for tailgaters before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Denmark before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
    Big Picture

    A loss as 14-point favorites at home to a 2-9 opponent in a must-win game to keep playoff hopes alive represents the low point of Mike McCarthy's 13-year Packers coaching tenure. At 4-7-1 and with Lambeau Field no longer a safe haven, any long-shot mathematical playoff hopes finally can be disregarded. Forget the false optimism and talk of galvanizing moments. Now is the time for taking a hard look at the program at all levels and laying the groundwork for a total turnaround in 2019.

    Turning Point

    As he has done so often against the Packers, Larry Fitzgerald again made the big play. Green Bay had just marched 95 yards (it's longest drive of the season) to tie the game at 17 with 5:26 to play. And after Dean Lowry sacked Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen on first down, Arizona faced a third-and-23 from its own 12. But Rosen, showing the poise of a veteran, evaded the rush on a roll-out and found longtime Packers nemesis Fitzgerald, who made a diving catch for a 32-yard gain. From there, the Cardinals relied on running back David Johnson to pound their way into range for what turned out to be a game-winning 44-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez. 

    Thumbs Up

    Given the magnitude of this loss, it's hard to point to anything positive. One highlight was the 24-yard punt return (the Packers' longest of the season) by rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander early in the second quarter that set up Green Bay's first touchdown. Punt returns have been part of an overhaul special-teams deficiency and Alexander showed he could be part of an improvement there.

    Thumbs Down

    This figured to finally be the game in which the Packers would force turnovers. Rosen came in having turned the ball over 13 times (11 interceptions and two fumbles). But Sunday, playing in harsh, windy conditions, Rosen showed veteran savvy. He completed only 11 of 26 pass attempts but didn't give the ball up. The Packers, sorely missing defensive tackle Mike Daniels, made life easy on the rookie by rarely pressuring him and allowing the Cardinals to gain 182 yards on the ground. They also let Rosen escape what looked like a certain sack late in the third quarter and scamper for a 33-yard gain to set up Arizona's second touchdown.

    5 Takeaways

    » Rodgers' rinse, repeat: Aaron Rodgers saw his streak of consecutive passes without an interception grow to 336, eclipsing Bart Starr’s franchise record of 294 over the 1964 and '65 seasons. Rodgers has 21 touchdown passes with just one interception, which came in Week 4 against Buffalo when a pass deflected off the hands of two players. And yet it’s clear the two-time MVP quarterback remains off his game. Playing on his 35th birthday, Rodgers missed at least two touchdown throws in the first half Sunday. He had rookie Equanimeous St. Brown wide open on the right side, but Rodgers threw late and behind him. Later, Rodgers had Davante Adams wide open down the right seam, but his pass overshot Adams by a couple yards. It’s not the turnovers Rodgers is avoiding, but the open throws he’s missing, that’s defining his game. Rodgers finished 31-for-50 for 233 yards with one touchdown and a 79.8 rating.

    » Defense in decline: The Packers' defense already dominated one rookie quarterback inside Lambeau Field this season, shutting out Buffalo’s Josh Allen in September. For much of the first half Sunday, it looked like the defense might come close to doing the same against Arizona’s Josh Rosen. Instead, Mike Pettine’s group couldn’t finish what it started. Rosen was hardly good, finishing 11-of-26 for 149 yards, no touchdowns and a 61.2 rating, but he got enough help to score 20 points. The Packers' defense clearly isn’t what it was in September. Injuries have taken their toll, primarily with cornerback Kevin King missing his fourth straight game because of a hamstring injury. Still, the offense has not shown it can carry the weight, and on Sunday the defense followed suit.

    » Lone, bright spot: Amid a morass of mediocrity, Davante Adams continues to be the best thing going for the Packers' offense. Days after saying he believes he’s the NFL’s best receiver, Adams had eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown. He has caught a touchdown pass in nine of the Packers’ 12 games this season. He has almost as many multiple-touchdown games (two) as games without a touchdown catch (three). On an offense that needs every point it can get, Adams has been a scoring machine.

    » Finally something special? The Packers might have something with Jaire Alexander at punt returner. Their best play of the first half came on a 24-yard return, with Alexander spinning to avoid a tackle before breaking the return outside. The play mercifully stood with no yellow flags for a special-teams unit that has been chronically penalized. Alexander replaced Tramon Williams, who muffed a punt last week in Minnesota replacing regular returner Trevor Davis, who was put on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury. Alexander had some success in college, returning one punt for a touchdown in his junior season, but the Packers have been reluctant to put him in that spot..

    » Right-side problems: The concern entering Sunday’s game was the left side of the Packers' offensive line. By the end, the injury problem had flipped to the left side. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and left guard Lane Taylor (quadriceps) both started despite being listed as questionable on the injury report. They finished the game too, but the right side of the Packers' offensive line took a beating. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga left the game with a knee injury and did not return, as did right guard Byron Bell also left with a knee injury. Jason Spriggs, Bulaga's replacement, was whistled for a holding penalty that wiped out what would've been a 36-yard completion to Randall Cobb during an early fourth-quarter drive.

