Packers left grasping for answers to explain embarrassing loss

Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Week 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy works the sidelines as the team plays against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy works the sidelines as the team plays against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches as defensive back Tre Boston (33) applauds a third down incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches as defensive back Tre Boston (33) applauds a third down incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) defends a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (86) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) defends a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (86) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) shouts after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) shouts after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stiff arms Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stiff arms Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster (37) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster (37) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) points at the defense after a flag in the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) points at the defense after a flag in the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) signals first down after his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) signals first down after his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) takes the pitch from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a reverse against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) takes the pitch from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a reverse against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops a pass against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops a pass against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) taps his toes with his heel in the huddle against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) taps his toes with his heel in the huddle against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks at the video board after an incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks at the video board after an incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets flipped on a run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets flipped on a run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) pressures quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) pressures quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a catch as offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) and offensive guard Justin McCray (64) block against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a catch as offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) and offensive guard Justin McCray (64) block against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) gets a hand up from nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) gets a hand up from nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb looses control of a third quarter pass against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb looses control of a third quarter pass against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agsainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agsainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones against Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones against Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosenmduring their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosenmduring their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen scrambles during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen scrambles during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander defends a third down pass to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander defends a third down pass to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rushes against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rushes against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) grimaces while his foot is attended to by the medical staff during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) grimaces while his foot is attended to by the medical staff during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) escapes pressure by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) escapes pressure by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) scrambles in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) scrambles in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses a field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses a field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after a not converting on 3rd down during the 1st quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after a not converting on 3rd down during the 1st quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) stands over Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) stands over Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes for a late fourth quarter touchdown, evening the score up at 17 each, against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes for a late fourth quarter touchdown, evening the score up at 17 each, against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby and punter/holder J.K. Scott react following a missed field goal ending the game against the Arizona Cardinals during on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby and punter/holder J.K. Scott react following a missed field goal ending the game against the Arizona Cardinals during on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a long receptiion in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) and cornerback Josh Jackson (37) Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a long receptiion in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) and cornerback Josh Jackson (37) Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete long pass attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete long pass attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds celebrates a third quarter touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds celebrates a third quarter touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch for a first down in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch for a first down in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after defending a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after defending a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) fights off Arizona Cardinals defensive back Leonard Johnson (27) after making a catch during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) fights off Arizona Cardinals defensive back Leonard Johnson (27) after making a catch during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agfainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agfainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
A video of Paul McCartney is played on the scoreboard during the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A video of Paul McCartney is played on the scoreboard during the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29)against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29)against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones catches a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones catches a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates an second quarter, fourth and four touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates an second quarter, fourth and four touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides for yardage against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides for yardage against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up in the snow before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up in the snow before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) wipes snowflakes from his face before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) wipes snowflakes from his face before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Kumerow has just come back from injured reserve.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Kumerow has just come back from injured reserve. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks with a friend before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks with a friend before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers fans know how to dress for a wet snowy conditions before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans know how to dress for a wet snowy conditions before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers fans show their winter gear before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans show their winter gear before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Lambeau Field stadium crew roll the wet tarp off the grassy surface before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The Lambeau Field stadium crew roll the wet tarp off the grassy surface before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers fans tailgate inside a tent outside the stadium before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans tailgate inside a tent outside the stadium before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Fans brave cold and wet conditions as they head to the stadium before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans brave cold and wet conditions as they head to the stadium before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen
Pink Houses performs at Kroll's West before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Pink Houses performs at Kroll's West before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Jessica Kolloway, from Rockford Ill. is bundled up from the snow and cold while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Jessica Kolloway, from Rockford Ill. is bundled up from the snow and cold while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Snow falls over Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Snow falls over Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Robert Clarksen, from St. Paul Minn., shovels the snow and slugs from his parking space while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Robert Clarksen, from St. Paul Minn., shovels the snow and slugs from his parking space while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Workers spread salt and clear snow from benches in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Workers spread salt and clear snow from benches in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Workers spread salt in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Workers spread salt in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Mike Goodman from Fort Wayne, Ind. waves as he's dressed as Ralphie's bunny costume from the movie "A Christmas Story" while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Mike Goodman from Fort Wayne, Ind. waves as he's dressed as Ralphie's bunny costume from the movie "A Christmas Story" while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Sheboygan before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Sheboygan before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Packers Tailgate Band makes their way through the snow before playing for tailgaters before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
The Packers Tailgate Band makes their way through the snow before playing for tailgaters before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Denmark before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Denmark before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    GREEN BAY – The theme track to “Mission Impossible” played over Lambeau Field’s loud speakers. On the scoreboard, this situation shouldn’t have called for such dramatics. There were 101 seconds left Sunday, and the Green Bay Packers trailed by three points against maybe the worst team in the NFL.

    With Aaron Rodgers, this mission should’ve been very much possible.

    Except, of course, it’s a different season in Green Bay. So before the Packers' last-ditch drive to salvage their 2018 ended with Mason Crosby’s 49-yard field goal attempt sailing wide right, you probably already knew. The way this season has gone, the surprise would have been Crosby’s field goal splitting the uprights.

    Now the Packers are 4-7-1 after an embarrassing 20-17 home loss to the 3-9 Arizona Cardinals, and the charade of thinking even a miracle is possible can stop. With a month to go, their season is over.

    “Stating the obvious, that was clearly a very disappointing loss," said coach Mike McCarthy, who was fired early Sunday evening. "That was a game we needed to win. We’re all disappointed. I did not do a good enough job. We didn’t do a good enough job as a football team.”

    The loss was only slightly more disappointing than how the Packers played. A win might have technically extended hope of a miracle finish this season, especially with the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers losing. Reality would be different.

    Even if Crosby made his field goal and the Packers survived in overtime, they would still be a team going nowhere.

    Fans wanting their team to run the table late in 2018 might get exactly what they wish. After Sunday’s performance, it’s conceivable the Packers will lose the rest of their games. The Cardinals, led by rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, seemingly represented the easiest win left on the Packers' schedule. None of the others were particularly close. Even when the Packers play the 3-8 New York Jets before Christmas, that game will come on the road.

    To understand the full depth of Sunday’s defeat, you can start with the Cardinals’ record. No team in the NFL had won fewer games entering the weekend. The Cardinals showed just how desperate they were for victory, celebrating Crosby’s miss like it sent them to the Super Bowl. That’s what happens when, before Sunday, your lone wins in the season came against a San Francisco 49ers team playing without franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

    Even that doesn’t do Sunday’s loss justice.

    A week earlier, the Cardinals lost 45-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers. A week before that, the Cardinals lost at home to the Oakland Raiders.

    It could be argued a team tied for fewest wins in the NFL that loses at home against the dysfunctional Raiders is the very worst in the league.

    And yet, here the Packers are.

    “It’s not ideal,” left tackle David Bakhtiari said. “It’s not a situation that I expected us to be in. but we are who we are. We have to own it. It’s as simple as that.”

    Despite losing four of their past five before Sunday, the Packers were two-touchdown favorites for a reason. Inside Lambeau Field, they had a distinct advantage. The Cardinals, who play their home games indoors, were coming from the Sonoran Desert. They had to play through a mix of sleet and snow for most of Sunday, with freezing-point temperatures about half the high in Phoenix.

    It’s the type of game, McCarthy knew, his team should dominate. Instead, the Cardinals turned Lambeau Field into their desert oasis.

    “We clearly did not play our best football,” McCarthy said. “We have benefited from a tremendous home-field advantage. We didn't take advantage of that today. December has always been a huge strength in our success, winning games over the past. But we did not play to that formula.”

    It’s the type of loss that begs the question of whether McCarthy has lost his team. When asked at his locker, Bakhtiari said no. Veteran receiver Randall Cobb sounded indifferent.

    “I’m here to play football,” Cobb said. “That’s not ... my feeling doesn’t matter.”

    Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, who questioned McCarthy’s decision to not go for a fourth-and-2 conversion in Seattle a couple weeks ago, gave an impassioned defense for his coach.

    “Don’t ask me that,” he shot back. “Nah, don’t ask me that. No comment. Don’t ask me that.”

    Those questions aren’t going away. After the worst regular-season loss of McCarthy’s tenure, they’ll only grow.

    Right now, hardly anything good seems possible.

    More Packers-Cardinals coverage:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    Packers left grasping for answers to explain embarrassing loss

    Errors pile up for Packers in a stunning loss to Cardinals

    INSIDER: Thumbs down to inability to take the ball away

    QUICK TAKES: Packers' many flaws exposed in 20-17 loss to Cardinals

    SUBMIT QUESTIONS: Monday postgame chat with Ryan Wood

    REPLAY: Tom Silverstein's live game blog

    SECTION: Visit packersnews.com for complete coverage

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE