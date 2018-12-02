Photos: Mike McCarthy with the Packers
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles during organized team activities on June 4, 2018 in Green Bay. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against San Diego Chargers on Oct. 18, 2015, at Lambeau Field. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with coach Mike McCarthy during OTAs practice on May 31, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws
Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) throws as coach Mike McCarthy looks on during practice on Oct. 31, 2017, in the Don Hutson Center. Jim Matthews/USATODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, talks
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, talks with general manager Brian Gutekunst during minicamp on June 12, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and coach Mike McCarthy talk during a timeout against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 17, 2017, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers coach Mike McCarthy, second from right, gathers
Packers coach Mike McCarthy, second from right, gathers with part of his staff during a 2006 training camp practice at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
From left, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, Fox broadcaster
From left, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy, Fox broadcaster Terry Bradshaw, Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Packers general manager Ted Thompson atop the podium with the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011, at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts while
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts while waiting to pose for photographs with golfers on the first tee box at the Mike McCarthy Cystic Fibrosis Celebrity Golf Tournament on June 6, 2011, at the Green Bay Country Club. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Brett Favre talk during training camp practice on Aug. 3, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre during training camp practice on Aug. 14, 2006. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, and general
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, right, and general manager Ted Thompson, left, look on during training camp practice on July 28, 2008, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during training camp practice on Aug. 5, 2008, at Clarke Hinkle Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after James Jones was penalized while making a catch in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 20, 2015, at the O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. Evan Siegle/P-G Media, Evan Siegle/P-G Media
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy addresses media
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy addresses media on Jan. 4, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during training camp practice on Aug. 1, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy watches during minicamp practice on June 14, 2018, at Ray Nitschke Field. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after the Packers tied the game up against the Arizona Cardinals at the end of the fourth quarter during an NFC divisional playoff game at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts after a penalty was called on the Packers during a game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
From left, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson,
From left, Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, president Mark Murphy and coach Mike McCarthy visit with each other during the NFL draft at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Mike McCarthy enters Lambeau Field carrying the Lombardi
Mike McCarthy enters Lambeau Field carrying the Lombardi Trophy during the 'Return to Titletown' celebration for the Super Bowl XLV champion Green Bay Packers is held on Feb. 8, 2011, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers talk during training camp practice on Aug. 19, 2012, at Ray Nitschke Field in Ashwaubenon. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during training
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy during training camp practice on July 30, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy looks on during training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2015, at Ray Nitschke Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy yells out to
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy yells out to the field during a stop in play during their game against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 13, 2016, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Danny Damiani/USA TODAY NETWORK-
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy screams with
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy screams with anger after a play against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 23, 2014, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts in the
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy reacts in the fourth quarter of his team's 40-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day 2013 at Ford Field in Detroit. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre
Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with Brett Favre during a timeout against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 17, 2006, at Lambeau Field. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Packers coach Mike McCarthy shields his mouth with
Packers coach Mike McCarthy shields his mouth with his play card against Washington on Jan. 10, 2016, at Fedex Field. Jim Matthews/Press-Gazette Media, Jim Matthews/P-G Media/@jmatthe79
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, left, makes
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy, left, makes a point with offensive coordinator Jeff Jagodzinski during training camp practice on Aug. 10, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with a
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks with a staff member during training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2006, at Clarke Hinkle Field in Ashwaubenon. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles at the crowd during
Packers coach Mike McCarthy smiles at the crowd during Fan Fest in the Lambeau Field Atrium. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left,
Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson, left, shares a laugh with coach Mike McCarthy during OTAs practice on June 12, 2008, in the Don Hutson Center. USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks to officials
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy talks to officials after center JC Tretter was called for unsportsmanlike conduct during the fourth quarter on Sept. 18, 2016, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
    The Green Bay Packers surprised the football community by firing head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday night shortly after the team fell 20-17 to the Arizona Cardinals. Naturally, there are many questions about the move and we're here to answer a few of the more pressing ones.

    Q: Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy following Sunday’s loss?

    A: Operating with only a year left on his contract, faith in McCarthy from Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy was fading and he made his feelings clear in a concise first line of his statement announcing his decision to fire McCarthy: “The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers.”

    Regardless of how Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst felt about the roster, the team has underperformed and underachieved with a 4-7-1 record.

    As for the timing, a source told PackersNews.com that the club wanted a head start to identify and research candidates. The Cleveland Browns, who fired Hue Jackson on Oct. 29, are the only other NFL team with a head-coaching vacancy.

    Q: What’s next?

    A: The Packers will get back to work on Monday, but Murphy will meet with the media at Lambeau Field at 1:45 p.m. to discuss the move.

    Q: Who will hire the head coach?

    A: A source told PackersNews.com that the power structure Murphy created in the offseason will remain the same. Murphy will hire the head coach but he will get heavy input from Gutekunst. In the past, Murphy has used the headhunting firm Korn/Ferry International to identify talent, including the process of hiring Gutekunst as general manager this past offseason.

    The Packers used the firm to hire Murphy, and Atlanta, Seattle, Kansas City, Jacksonville, Houston and Cleveland have all used the firm to find head coaches.

    Q: Why did Murphy tab Joe Philbin as interim head coach and not Mike Pettine?

    A: Both coordinators, new to the team in 2018, have head-coaching experience. Philbin went 24-28 in Miami from 2012-15 before being fired after the fourth game in his fourth season. Pettine went 10-22 in Cleveland from 2014-15 before being relieved of his duties.

    Philbin was the likely choice due to his long history with the Packers organization and Aaron Rodgers. The Packers' offense was No. 10 in the league heading into Sunday but they were 17th in scoring at just 23.4 points per game. 

    Philbin began coaching with the Packers in 2003 as an assistant offensive line coach and became the offensive coordinator in 2007 until his departure to Miami. From 2007-11 the team finished in the top 10 in total offense and scoring in each season, including leading the NFL in scoring in 2011.

    Also, Pettine said when he was hired in January that he wasn’t interested in being a head coach again.

    Q: Would Philbin and Pettine be candidates to be the full-time head coach?

    A: One would think as a matter of respect that Murphy would interview both men to get a feel for how they would run the program, but there could be other factors in their candidacies. Pettine has said as recently as this offseason that he was not interested in fronting a team again.

    Q: Would Pettine be retained as the defensive coordinator under a new coach?

    A: It’s possible. Pettine is highly regarded around the league and he has gotten a very injured and a talent-deficient group to play winning football for most of the season. While a new head coach would likely want the ability to hire a whole staff, he (or Murphy) may want Pettine to remain. Such arrangements are not uncommon and can work. The best, most recent example is in Chicago when new head coach Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears worked hard to retain defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. That has clearly paid off as the Bears are leading the division at 8-4 and have a top 5 defense.

    Tom Silverstein contributed to this report.

