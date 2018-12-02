CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Jim Owczarski make their predictions ahead of Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass and runs for an 82-yard touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brian Allen (29) in the third quarter during their football game Thursday, August 16, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Welcome to your game-day Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers (4-6-1) are 14-point favorites to get back on the winning track Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals (2-9) at noon.

We'll start with Jim Owczarski's story about a busy day of roster moves for the Packers, who activated wide receiver Jake Kumerow and fullback Danny Vitale on Saturday and placed defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot) and wide receiver/returner Trevor Davis (hamstring) on injured reserve.

What could it mean for Kumerow, a UW-Whitewater product who will be making his NFL regular-season debut? Jim writes:

Kumerow had an impressive training camp and start to the preseason, catching six passes for 190 yards and two scores in two exhibition games. But even the coaching staff isn’t sure what kind of immediate impact he could have offensively upon return. “He looks good, he’s moving well, he’s getting some repetitions,” Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said Thursday. “We’ll see what happens, number one, if he’s available, and number two, how much we can be able to get him going in a short period of time. He hasn’t been practicing much and obviously, I don’t know, what was it the second game maybe he got hurt in the preseason? There’s two weeks there, there’s eight or 10 weeks already, so it’s long time. But he does look good.”

Packers activate WR Jake Kumerow; DL Mike Daniels, WR Trevor Davis placed on IR https://t.co/bpf52SettY — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 1, 2018

Pete Dougherty writes that it's time for the Packers to stop signing broken-down tight ends and make the position a draft priority:

If pass rusher is the #Packers obvious No. 1 need, tight end is a close No. 2.

Tom Silverstein writes about how the loss of Daniels is just the latest challenge that Mike Pettine and his Packers defense must overcome:

Silverstein tells you what to watch for during the Packers-Cardinals game and our reporters make their predictions:

In their podcast, Silverstein and Owczarski discuss all things Aaron Rodgers and the Packers:

Silverstein and Olivia Reiner analyze a Packers blitz against the Vikings in this week's Chalk It Up:

Owczarski and Reiner believe weather could be a factor Sunday:

Davante Adams feels he should be in the NFL top receiver conversations:

No lack of accountability among players despite slim playoff chances:

Kumerow will join Packers safety Josh Jones on "Clubhouse Live":

Former Packers quarterback and Hall of Famer Brett Favre explains how he was duped by white supremacists:

Although Rodgers turns 35 on Sunday, there's an impressive list of quarterbacks who have defied that age to enjoy big seasons:

Rodgers isn't the only top Wisconsin athlete who will be celebrating a birthday in the next week:

Two incredible passes by Rodgers to Jeff Janis to force overtime, only to lose when Damarious Randall blew an assignment and left Larry Fitzgerald wide open in OT:

THIS GAME WAS INSANE.



Packers fan seeking judge's OK to wear Green Bay gear on sidelines at Bears game:

Odds-makers aren't bullish on Mike McCarthy's future:

Ryan Hannable of WEEI radio in Boston is convinced Patriots assistant Josh McDaniels isn't going anywhere this offseason:

Who says the Packers don't have a prayer?

ESPN's Rob Demovsky tells the story of Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin and his family enduring through a tragedy:

Jason Wilde writes about comparing the cornerback duo of Kevin King and Jaire Alexander with that of Al Harris and Charles Woodson:

Paul Noonan of Acme Packing Co. looks at why the Packers fare so poorly when they run play action:

More evidence that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst did well with his first draft pick:

You won't find Packers coach Mike McCarthy on this list:

And finally .... Davante Adams, Mason Crosby and Corey Linsley are among the Packers players who will be wearing special cleats for good causes this weekend:

