Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Week 13
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy works the sidelines as the team plays against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches as defensive back Tre Boston (33) applauds a third down incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) defends a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (86) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) shouts after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stiff arms Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster (37) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) points at the defense after a flag in the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) signals first down after his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) takes the pitch from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a reverse against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops a pass against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) taps his toes with his heel in the huddle against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks at the video board after an incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets flipped on a run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) pressures quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a catch as offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) and offensive guard Justin McCray (64) block against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) gets a hand up from nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb looses control of a third quarter pass against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agsainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones against Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosenmduring their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen scrambles during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander defends a third down pass to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rushes against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) grimaces while his foot is attended to by the medical staff during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) escapes pressure by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) scrambles in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses a field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after a not converting on 3rd down during the 1st quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) stands over Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes for a late fourth quarter touchdown, evening the score up at 17 each, against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby and punter/holder J.K. Scott react following a missed field goal ending the game against the Arizona Cardinals during on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a long receptiion in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) and cornerback Josh Jackson (37) Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete long pass attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds celebrates a third quarter touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch for a first down in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after defending a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) fights off Arizona Cardinals defensive back Leonard Johnson (27) after making a catch during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agfainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
A video of Paul McCartney is played on the scoreboard during the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29)against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones catches a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates an second quarter, fourth and four touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides for yardage against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up in the snow before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) wipes snowflakes from his face before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Kumerow has just come back from injured reserve.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks with a friend before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans know how to dress for a wet snowy conditions before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans show their winter gear before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Lambeau Field stadium crew roll the wet tarp off the grassy surface before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans tailgate inside a tent outside the stadium before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans brave cold and wet conditions as they head to the stadium before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Pink Houses performs at Kroll's West before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Jessica Kolloway, from Rockford Ill. is bundled up from the snow and cold while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Snow falls over Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Robert Clarksen, from St. Paul Minn., shovels the snow and slugs from his parking space while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Workers spread salt and clear snow from benches in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Workers spread salt in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Mike Goodman from Fort Wayne, Ind. waves as he's dressed as Ralphie's bunny costume from the movie "A Christmas Story" while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Sheboygan before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
The Packers Tailgate Band makes their way through the snow before playing for tailgaters before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Denmark before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
    GREEN BAY – On Thursday, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was asked if he would ever want to be a head coach again after he spent three seasons and four games in that position with the Miami Dolphins, and the 57-year-old demurred, saying his focus was on preparing for the Arizona Cardinals and winning games under Mike McCarthy.

    But he did allow that “it’s a difficult job, it can be a lonely job.”

    “Theoretical writers sometimes make it more challenging for head coaches. It’s a tough job, but it’s a great job and if you love football and you love coaching, in my opinion they’re all great jobs.”

    On Sunday night, the Packers made the decision for him by naming him as the interim head coach for the remaining four games of the 2018 season after firing McCarthy following Sunday’s 17-14 loss to the Cardinals at Lambeau Field.

    Philbin was brought back to Green Bay this season by McCarthy to coordinate the offense.

    He went 24-28 with the Dolphins before being fired four games into the 2015 season. His best record was 8-8, accomplished twice in 2013 and 2014.

    Philbin left Green Bay after the 2011 season following five seasons as the Packers coordinator, including the Super Bowl winning campaign of 2010.

    Crosby misses chance late

    When Mason Crosby’s potentially game-tying kick hung right of the goal post Sunday afternoon, it marked his seventh missed field goal and ninth missed kick overall on the season. His field goal percentage dropped to 75.9 percent.

    “It’s my job, and I welcome the challenge every time,” Crosby said. “I can’t take credit whenever I win a game, all of the credit, and I can’t take all of the credit whenever I don’t make the kick at the end. So, for me, we win and lose as a team, and I’m just disappointed to not make the kick whenever I’m called on there. I need to make that kick to tie the game and see what happens in overtime.”

    Packers' kicker Mason Crosby breaks down what went wrong on his final kick attempt of the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

    Last season he made 78.9 percent of his field goal attempts but missed just four on a career-low 19 attempts. Crosby has not missed this many field goals or total kicks since 2012 when he went 21-for-33 for a career low 63.6 percent on field goals.

    He missed four field goals and an extra point in a 31-23 loss to Detroit on Oct. 7, and then promptly made nine straight before missing a kick in Seattle on Nov. 15.

    “Obviously, I’ve bounced back every time,” Crosby said Sunday. “I’m just going to continue to work, and I take each kick as its own entity. So, for me, it’s disappointment not making that kick, but I’m going to move on to the next.”

    Earlier this season, Crosby hit the game-winner against San Francisco on Oct. 15 but missed a potential game-winner against Minnesota in Week 2 after making his first five attempts that game.

    Kumerow makes debut

    Jake Kumerow insisted he didn’t hear the crowd cheering for him as he made his first career catch, an 11-yard reception on the Arizona sideline on second-and-10 that helped set up the Packers’ game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter. No, he said he put his head down and headed back to the huddle as fast as possible.

    But the UW-Whitewater alumnus, who was activated off injured reserve Saturday, did allow himself to savor the moment to a degree.

    “It felt good to be out there. It sucks, the outcome, but we’ll come back on Monday and fix it in the film room and get back after it this week,” Kumerow said. “Just a little specific play we had and I just did my job. That was my job, was to run the right route, be in the right position at the right time and I tried to do that. And if the ball comes my way, make the catch.”

    Kumerow saw his first target earlier in the game, an incompletion when it looked like Aaron Rodgers was hurried.

    Ray of light

    This season has hardly presented the opportunity for glowing reviews of the Packers' special teams, and Sunday was no different. The onslaught of special-teams penalties trucked right on through their embarrassing loss to the Cardinals. Yet beneath the carnage, rookie Jaire Alexander provided a single ray of light.

    Alexander returned a punt 24 yards to give the Packers a short field in the first half, a play that mercifully stood without penalties. It was the Packers' longest punt return of the season, and gave the offense possession at the Caridnals’ 35-yard line.

    They scored their lone touchdown of the half five plays later with a 13-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers to Davante Adams on fourth-and-four.

    “I was just trying to get into the end zone,” Alexander said. “For real, just trying to change the game.”

    Alexander had success in college returning punts, including one he took for a touchdown in his sophomore season at Louisville. The Packers had been reluctant before Sunday to have him field punts. It wasn’t until Trevor Davis landed on injured reserve this past week, and initial replacement Tramon Williams muffed a punt in Minnesota, that Alexander got a chance.

    Perhaps he’ll see more attempts going forward.

