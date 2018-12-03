Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

After the Packers fell to 4-7-1 with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at Lambeau Field, president Mark Murphy summoned coach Mike McCarthy to his office and fired him. Now the search begins for a successor for one of the franchise's winningest coaches. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski address it all in this episode.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

