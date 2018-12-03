Packers Podcast: Search begins to replace fired McCarthy
After the Packers fell to 4-7-1 with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at Lambeau Field, president Mark Murphy summoned coach Mike McCarthy to his office and fired him. Now the search begins for a successor.
After the Packers fell to 4-7-1 with a loss to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at Lambeau Field, president Mark Murphy summoned coach Mike McCarthy to his office and fired him. Now the search begins for a successor for one of the franchise's winningest coaches. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski address it all in this episode.
