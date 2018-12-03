Green Bay Packers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Week 13
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy works the sidelines as the team plays against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy works the sidelines as the team plays against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) rush quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches as defensive back Tre Boston (33) applauds a third down incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) watches as defensive back Tre Boston (33) applauds a third down incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) and nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrate a defensive stop against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) defends a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (86) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) defends a pass to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (86) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) shouts after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) shouts after a catch and run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) scores a touchdown during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stiff arms Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stiff arms Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster (37) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals running back D.J. Foster (37) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Gerald Hodges (51) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) points at the defense after a flag in the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) points at the defense after a flag in the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) signals first down after his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) signals first down after his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) makes his first NFL catch against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) takes the pitch from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a reverse against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) takes the pitch from quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on a reverse against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops a pass against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) drops a pass against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) taps his toes with his heel in the huddle against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) taps his toes with his heel in the huddle against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks at the video board after an incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
-Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks at the video board after an incompletion against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Green Bay Packers' Mike McCarthy against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets flipped on a run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) gets flipped on a run against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) pressures quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) pressures quarterback Josh Rosen (3) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a catch as offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) and offensive guard Justin McCray (64) block against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs after a catch as offensive tackle Jason Spriggs (78) and offensive guard Justin McCray (64) block against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) gets a hand up from nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) gets a hand up from nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb looses control of a third quarter pass against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb looses control of a third quarter pass against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agsainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agsainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones against Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones against Arizona Cardinals center Mason Cole during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) after the Cardinals defeated the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosenmduring their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosenmduring their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen scrambles during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen scrambles during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander defends a third down pass to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander defends a third down pass to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald late in the fourth quarter during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rushes against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers rushes against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs after a catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) grimaces while his foot is attended to by the medical staff during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) grimaces while his foot is attended to by the medical staff during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) escapes pressure by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) escapes pressure by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (90) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) scrambles in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) scrambles in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson (21) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) pressures Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts after a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) celebrates with nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses a field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses a field goal as time expires in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets up after being sacked during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after a not converting on 3rd down during the 1st quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after a not converting on 3rd down during the 1st quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) stands over Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (90) stands over Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) runs for a long gain during the 3rd quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes for a late fourth quarter touchdown, evening the score up at 17 each, against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones rushes for a late fourth quarter touchdown, evening the score up at 17 each, against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby and punter/holder J.K. Scott react following a missed field goal ending the game against the Arizona Cardinals during on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby and punter/holder J.K. Scott react following a missed field goal ending the game against the Arizona Cardinals during on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Arizona defeated Green Bay 20 to 17. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a long receptiion in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) and cornerback Josh Jackson (37) Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) celebrates a long receptiion in the fourth quarter against Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) and cornerback Josh Jackson (37) Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete long pass attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws an incomplete long pass attempt late in the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) misses the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) and Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) react to a misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after misssing the potential game-tying fieldgoal as time expires against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following a 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts after missing a field goal as time-expired against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to missing a game tying field goal as time expires during the 4th quarter of Green Bay Packers game 20-17 loss against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds crosses the goal line in the third quarter against the defense of Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds celebrates a third quarter touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds celebrates a third quarter touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez and cornerback Josh Jackson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch for a first down in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) reacts after a catch for a first down in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after defending a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after defending a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) fights off Arizona Cardinals defensive back Leonard Johnson (27) after making a catch during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) fights off Arizona Cardinals defensive back Leonard Johnson (27) after making a catch during the 2nd quarter of Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals game Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Mike De Sisti, Mike De Sisti
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fakes a pitch to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates with defensive back Josh Jones (27) after a Jones sack against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agfainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling agfainst Arizona Cardinals defensive back David Amerson during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is tackled by Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker during the second quarter of their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham is tackled by Arizona Cardinals free safety Antoine Bethea during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs away from the defense against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
A video of Paul McCartney is played on the scoreboard during the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A video of Paul McCartney is played on the scoreboard during the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits but can't stop running back Chase Edmonds (29) from scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29)against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) is carried into the end zone by Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (29)against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones catches a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones catches a pass in the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates an second quarter, fourth and four touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams celebrates an second quarter, fourth and four touchdown reception against the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides for yardage against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) slides for yardage against Arizona Cardinals strong safety Budda Baker (36) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen (3) in the first quarter Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up in the snow before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up in the snow before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) wipes snowflakes from his face before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) wipes snowflakes from his face before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Kumerow has just come back from injured reserve.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Kumerow has just come back from injured reserve. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks with a friend before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks with a friend before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers fans know how to dress for a wet snowy conditions before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans know how to dress for a wet snowy conditions before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Packers fans show their winter gear before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans show their winter gear before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Lambeau Field stadium crew roll the wet tarp off the grassy surface before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The Lambeau Field stadium crew roll the wet tarp off the grassy surface before the game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Packers fans tailgate inside a tent outside the stadium before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Packers fans tailgate inside a tent outside the stadium before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Fans brave cold and wet conditions as they head to the stadium before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans brave cold and wet conditions as they head to the stadium before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen
Pink Houses performs at Kroll's West before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Pink Houses performs at Kroll's West before the Green Bay Packers take on the Arizona Cardinals during their football game on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 2, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Jessica Kolloway, from Rockford Ill. is bundled up from the snow and cold while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Jessica Kolloway, from Rockford Ill. is bundled up from the snow and cold while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Snow falls over Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Snow falls over Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Robert Clarksen, from St. Paul Minn., shovels the snow and slugs from his parking space while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Robert Clarksen, from St. Paul Minn., shovels the snow and slugs from his parking space while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Workers spread salt and clear snow from benches in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Workers spread salt and clear snow from benches in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Workers spread salt in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Workers spread salt in the seating area before the Green Bay Packers play against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, December 2, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Mike Goodman from Fort Wayne, Ind. waves as he's dressed as Ralphie's bunny costume from the movie "A Christmas Story" while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Mike Goodman from Fort Wayne, Ind. waves as he's dressed as Ralphie's bunny costume from the movie "A Christmas Story" while tailgating before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Sheboygan before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Sheboygan before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Packers Tailgate Band makes their way through the snow before playing for tailgaters before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
The Packers Tailgate Band makes their way through the snow before playing for tailgaters before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Denmark before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
Multiple accidents and spinouts were seen on I-43 like this one near Denmark before the Green Bay Packers game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. on Sunday, December 2, 2018. Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

    The Packers fired coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday after a 20-17 loss to Arizona dropped their record to 4-7-1. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin will coach the Packers on an interim basis, and Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy will discuss what comes next at a 1:45 p.m. news conference Monday.

    We'll start with Tom Silverstein reporting about possible candidates to succeed McCarthy. Tom says the Packers will be looking for someone who brings a cutting-edge offense with him, and that could include someone who's coaching in college.

    Tom writes:

    It’s almost a lock the Packers will contact Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, who came up through the ranks on the defensive side of the ball but has a high-octane offense.

    Murphy was athletic director at the school and surprised many people when he picked Fitzgerald to coach the team when Randy Walker died of a heart attack before the 2006 season.

    Fitzgerald has helped establish the Wildcats as a football contender, taking them all the way the Big Ten championship game Saturday against Ohio State. In 13 seasons, he has 95 wins and has led Northwestern to eight bowl games.

    You can read the entire column here:

    Tom discusses what kind of candidates Murphy might target with Pete Dougherty and Olivia Reiner:

    Pete writes that although McCarthy's firing seemed abrupt, the timing of it was best for all concerned:

    Tom wonders whether Aaron Rodgers might wind up regretting that he didn't do more to make things work with McCarthy:

    Ryan Wood reflects on the highs and lows of McCarthy's 13 seasons in Green Bay:

    Interim coach Philbin knows what being a head coach is all about:

    Here's Jim Owczarski's news story about McCarthy's stunning dismissal:

    Owczarski has answers to some important questions about the Packers' coaching move:

    Jay Glazer got McCarthy's reaction to his firing:

    Packers players had no explanation for their lackluster loss to the lowly Cardinals:

    The Packers defense again was unable to force a turnover, even while going up against rookie quarterback Josh Rosen:

    The perspective from Arizona: Larry Fitzgerald did it again, helping the Cardinals to their first win at Green Bay in 69 years:

    The MMQB writes about changing times in Green Bay:

    Michael Silver of NFL.com writes that McCarthy and Rodgers maintained a cordial relationship but that everything about it seemed stale:

    ESPN's Rob Demovsky writes that the new coach must make it work with Rodgers:

    And finally, the Twitter-verse went into a frenzy over the McCarthy firing:

     

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE