Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) laughs along with coach Mike McCarthy during practice Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in the Don Hutson Cente. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY - In a subdued and sparse Green Bay Packers locker room Monday, a handful of players spoke about the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy after their 20-17 loss Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals.

Here's a sampling of their responses:

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers: “It's tough. You spend that much time together. So many years and you have a close working relationship and a close friendship off the field. It's tough. I'm sure he's going through the grieving process, as many of us have known him for a long time and worked with him are, as well.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams: “I’m with him. My heart’s with him and his family. Obviously, it’s a tough spot for him now and the team as well. I wish him the most success. Obviously, he had a lot to do with me being here and my success here in Green Bay. Lot of respect for him and wish him all the best.”

Wide receiver Randall Cobb: “It’s the nature of the business. You see it happen in other places. I’ve never been a part of it, but it happens. I had a great time (with him). Have fond memories of the first time having an interaction with him at the combine. It sucks, but it’s the nature of the business.”

Left tackle David Bakhtiari: “I mean from the organizational standpoint, I trust that they are doing what they think is best. I would never question any of their decisions, and from that end, I'm excited what the organization as a whole does moving forward. But again, Mike's a great man, I do wish him the best. He's a phenomenal head football coach.”

Cornerback Kevin King: “I had a great relationship with Mike. I didn’t feel no disconnect or nothing. I don’t get paid to do that, I have no idea (why it happened). I’ve seen already there’s different players in here every week, so it’s the same thing.”

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga: “Knowing that we were in it every year, I think there’s something to say about that. Lot of people weren’t upset when we were winning division titles and making runs in the playoffs. I think people need to look at it from that standpoint. Besides being a really good football coach, he is a great man, too. It’s been an honor to play for him the last nine years. Wherever he lands he’s going to do great.”