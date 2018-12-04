CLOSE Former Packers All-Pro safety LeRoy Butler and reporter Tom Silverstein discuss Mike McCarthy's firing and the kind of coach the Packers need to hire next. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Green Bay Packers linebackers coach Winston Moss rides a sled as linebacker Clay Matthews (52) hits it during practice Thursday, September 20, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79)

GREEN BAY - Joe Philbin wasted no time exercising his new authority as the Green Bay Packers' interim head coach.

Two days after replacing Mike McCarthy, Philbin fired associate head coach/linebackers Winston Moss on Tuesday night.

“We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years,” Philbin said in a statement. “We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward.”

The dismissal came hours after Moss posted a tweet that referenced quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Ponder this... what Championship teams have are great leadership! Period! It’s not the offensive guru trend, it’s not the safe trend. Find somebody that is going to hold #12 and everybody in this building to a #LombardiStandard! Period! #losingsucks! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 4, 2018

After receiving word of his dismissal, Moss posted another tweet:

The Packers have informed me that there letting me go. #thankstwitter! — Winston Moss (@Insanecane99) December 5, 2018

Moss, a member of McCarthy’s original coaching staff, was passed over in favor of Philbin for the interim coach role. As associate head coach in title the past four seasons, he could have been seen as being next in line when the Packers fired McCarthy. Instead, team president/CEO Mark Murphy promoted Philbin from offensive coordinator.

Moss’ tweet Tuesday is not the first time his public communication has cast the organization in a poor light. So awkward were his media sessions at the podium the past couple of years that Moss was the lone assistant coach not made available to reporters this season.

McCarthy hired Moss to be his linebackers coach in 2006. He has overseen the development of all linebackers – both edge rushers and off the ball – the past five season.

“I have serve the Packers with all my heart and soul,” Moss tweeted Tuesday night. “I’ve given it my all. no regrets!”