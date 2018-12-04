Former Packers All-Pro safety LeRoy Butler and reporter Tom Silverstein discuss Mike McCarthy's firing and the kind of coach the Packers need to hire next. Bill Schulz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Here's a position-by-position analysis of how the Green Bay Packers graded out during their 20-17 loss Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals.
Quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers’ accuracy and ball-placement issues continued. Just one example: Rodgers threw low and behind Jamaal Williams on a screen pass, and by the time Williams caught the ball and squared up, defensive players were already coming off their blocks, which held what could have been a 20-yard touchdown to a five-yard gain. But Rodgers’ receivers didn’t help him with some poor route running and at least four drops. Grade: C-
Offensive line: Right guard has been a problem all season, with starter Byron Bell struggling in protection and being in and out of the lineup with injuries. Replacement Justin McCray had a lot of issues with run fits in his 63 snaps Sunday. At least backup right tackle Jason Spriggs didn’t have to face Chandler Jones, or it could have been a lot worse. Left tackle and David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley continue to play well. Grade: C
Running backs: Aaron Jones (11 rushes for 36 yards, four catches for 16 yards) runs with good vision, there’s no disputing that. He’s a good player though a notch below New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara. Grade: C
Receivers: They’d been catching the ball well recently, but Marquez Valdes-Scanting, Equanimeous St. Brown, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb each had a drop. Adams (eight catches for 93 yards) also had a clutch, toe-tap catch for a 13-yard touchdown on a fourth down in the second quarter, and a great toe-tap along the sidelines to set up the game-tying score in the fourth quarter. Grade: B-
Tight ends: Playing with a broken thumb, Jimmy Graham had a quiet day (50 yards) for a guy who made eight catches. Lance Kendricks didn’t have a target. Grade: C+
Defensive line: The Packers clearly miss the injured Mike Daniels. Facing a rookie quarterback, they had to shut down David Johnson and Chase Edmunds (25 for 112 yards combined) but couldn’t. Dean Lowry had a sack, and Kenny Clark got a little pressure up the middle. Grade: C+
Inside linebackers: Blake Martinez (10 tackles) got stuck on too many blocks and has to take his share of the responsibility for not shutting down the run. Hard-hitting Antonio Morrison missed a big open-field tackle on Edmunds that turned a five-yard loss into an eight-yard gain on the Cardinals’ first touchdown drive. Grade: C-
Outside linebackers: Aside from a couple pressures from Clay Matthews, this group (Matthews, Kyler Fackrell and Reggie Gilbert) created few problems for rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. Grade: C
Cornerbacks: Jaire Alexander got beat by Christian Kirk’s double move for a 37-yard gain that set up a field goal. None from among Alexander, Josh Jackson and Tramon Williams intercepted the rookie Rosen. Grade: C
Safeties: Eddie Pleasant, signed off the street just last week, had a huge drop on an easy interception and a few plays later gave up a 32-yard completion on Arizona’s game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. Josh Jones had a sack early but then disappeared. Grade: C
Special teams: The winds might have been tricky, but Mason Crosby still has to hit that 49-yarder that would have tied the game on the final play. Jones also had a chance to down a punt inside the 5 but didn’t have the awareness to track the ball. Grade: D+
