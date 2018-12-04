Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner analyze Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst and Aaron Rodgers' discussions with the media following Mike McCarthy's firing. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
A day after firing coach Mike McCarthy, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst took questions on the decision and the search for a successor.
We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column on how the new coach must command Aaron Rodgers' respect, and the most prominent possibility is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Pete writes:
McDaniels is considered one of the brightest young offensive minds in the game. His offenses have ranked in the top three in scoring in the NFL five times in the last six years, including four at No. 1. Granted, he has Tom Brady as his quarterback. But still.
Also, Rodgers is friends with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. You can’t help but wonder what Brady has told him about McDaniels.
According to ESPN’s Ian O’Connor, who recently wrote a book about Belichick, Brady told another NFL coach sometime in the last few years that if Rodgers played in the Patriots’ offense, “He'd throw for 7,000 yards every year. He's so much more talented than me.”
Now, Brady wasn’t talking about McDaniels in particular. But McDaniels has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator since 2012, so that is an attention grabber.
