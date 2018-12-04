CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner analyze Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst and Aaron Rodgers' discussions with the media following Mike McCarthy's firing. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

A day after firing coach Mike McCarthy, Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst took questions on the decision and the search for a successor.

We'll start with Pete Dougherty's column on how the new coach must command Aaron Rodgers' respect, and the most prominent possibility is Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Pete writes:

McDaniels is considered one of the brightest young offensive minds in the game. His offenses have ranked in the top three in scoring in the NFL five times in the last six years, including four at No. 1. Granted, he has Tom Brady as his quarterback. But still. Also, Rodgers is friends with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. You can’t help but wonder what Brady has told him about McDaniels. According to ESPN’s Ian O’Connor, who recently wrote a book about Belichick, Brady told another NFL coach sometime in the last few years that if Rodgers played in the Patriots’ offense, “He'd throw for 7,000 yards every year. He's so much more talented than me.” Now, Brady wasn’t talking about McDaniels in particular. But McDaniels has been the Patriots’ offensive coordinator since 2012, so that is an attention grabber.

Packers CEO Mark Murphy shot down any notion that Rodgers will be part of the search process. https://t.co/T4eZtxXQw1 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 4, 2018

Rodgers says he's fine with not being a part of the process:

Aaron Rodgers' opinion can be heard on who will be the next head coach of the #Packers, but he will not be involved in the decision making. https://t.co/NiJNMU7nh9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 4, 2018

McCarthy's demise was sealed when Mason Crosby's last-second field goal attempt drifted wide right:

Immediately following Mike McCarthy's session with the media after the game, he was called to Mark Murphy’s office where he was informed that he was no longer the coach of the #Packers. https://t.co/H5mv2mj4l4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 3, 2018

The Packers are keeping their coaching-search cards close to the vest:

The Packers are about to cast a large net. https://t.co/duJXevUncW — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 4, 2018

Packers players express regret over McCarthy losing his job:

Here's what some Packers players have to say about the firing of Mike McCarthy. https://t.co/sKmYqHGiLo — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 4, 2018

Interim coach Joe Philbin seemingly has no designs on the permanent job:

Philbin waved away any notion that the final stretch of the season is an audition to be the permanent head coach. https://t.co/ZVUnAdSeUd — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 4, 2018

Former Packers receiver James Jones talks about how a defensive-minded head coach might work best for Rodgers:

.@89JonesNTAF talked to Aaron Rodgers today about what kind of coach he wants⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X0BVLBvvQo — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) December 4, 2018

Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski with immediate reactions to the McCarthy news Sunday night:

Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski address it all in this episode. https://t.co/32DQdVM3AP — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 3, 2018

Here's just a sampling of the national reaction to McCarthy's firing:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: National pundits react to news of Packers firing Mike McCarthy and ask 'Who's to blame?' https://t.co/lJVegam5j8#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 3, 2018

Peter King of NBC Sports calls the firing a mutually merciful decision:

Albert Breer of The MMQB likens McCarthy's departure to that of Andy Reid in Philadelphia:

12.3 MMQB!! Leading with background on the @Packers' breakup with Mike McCarthy, and how his relationship with @AaronRodgers12 played into it. https://t.co/HlZqBE2VA4pic.twitter.com/jf0bAG5VXU — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 3, 2018

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expresses disappointment over the departure of the coach he has been beating with regularity in recent years:

Mike Zimmer on Sunday when told McCarthy was out: "I didn't even know about it. I think it's a sad, sad deal. Mike McCarthy is a good football coach. I think it's a mistake. Just one man's opinion." — Bob McGinn (@BobMcGinn) December 3, 2018

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network weighs in:

From @gmfb: A look at why the #Packers fired coach Mike McCarthy now and how the relationship with QB Aaron Rodgers deteriorated. pic.twitter.com/yCkbJgl59Z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2018

Tom Oates writes for the Madison State Journal that the Packers' problems run much deeper than the head coach:

My column: #Packers' dismal effort against Cardinals proves changes in Green Bay must run deeper than parting ways with Mike McCarthy. https://t.co/aR8i0Uh7Y5 via @madisondotcom — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) December 3, 2018

The folks at Good Morning Football are asking which coaching job is more attractive: Packers or Browns?

With McCarthy out in GB...



Which head coaching job is more enticing:#GoPackGo or #Browns❓ pic.twitter.com/dkxvaRttnm — GMFB (@gmfb) December 3, 2018

Now's the time to see the Packers on the cheap:

Expect to find some bargains as the Packers' season wraps up. https://t.co/IVCJ3C57tb — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 3, 2018

Here's how OddsShark ranks the favorites for the Packers job:

Odds to be the next Head Coach of the Packers (Bovada)



J. McDaniels +170

L. Riley +275

J. DeFilippo +275

E. Bieniemy +1000

P. Carmichael +1500

M. LeFleur +1500

Z. Taylor +1500

John Harbaugh +2000

F. Kitchens +2500

K. Richard +2500

R. Rivera +2500

J. Tedford +2500

G. Kubiak +5000 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) December 3, 2018

