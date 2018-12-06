CLOSE Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses interim head coach Joe Philbin's traits as a leader. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

While Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst search for a successor to fired coach Mike McCarthy, Joe Philbin directed his first practice Wednesday as the team's interim coach.

We'll start with Jason La Canfora's article for CBSSports.com in which he makes the case for Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald to succeed Mike McCarthy, calling him "the absolute perfect fit to try to take this team back to the promised land."

La Canfora writes:

I know that for at least five years I have heard time and again from scouts and evaluators who made their college rounds through Evanston, and were blown away by Fitzgerald and were convinced his real and direct style of being a CEO would play even better in the pros than it does in college. I know that he is, somehow, 95-70 at Northwestern, and that he has turned the failing and dormant program into a .500 team by his third year there and went 9-3 in year four. ... "He would be at the top of my list," said one NFL personnel man with a team considering a coaching change. "But I don't think we'd have much of a chance to get him. It's a lot like David Shaw at Stanford. Are they ever going to really leave?" Maybe so. Maybe not. I recall hearing a lot of the same things about Jim Harbaugh before he eventually left Stanford for the 49ers. Either way, Murphy needs to hear it directly from the horse's mouth, ASAP.

Asked about a Winston Moss tweet that questioned his accountability, Aaron Rodgers says it never was an issue under McCarthy:

Philbin explains his reasons for dismissing Moss, a longtime Packers assistant:

The Packers are curious to see what Philbin's play-calling personality reveals:

Once again, cornerback Kevin King ends his season on the disabled list:

Hall of Famer quarterback Brett Favre and Hall of Fame GM Ron Wolf were among the 1996 Packers who gathered for a reunion last weekend:

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton voices support for Mike McCarthy:

The Packers actually have better playoff odds than Washington (both virtually non-existent):

