Green Bay Packers practice: December 6, 2018
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles during warmups at practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) keeps the warm headgear going even inside during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) blocks on tackle Gerhard de Beer during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) blocks on running back Jamaal Williams (30) during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51), inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) and defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) drill together during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) and offensive guard Justin McCray (64) during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews (52) during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (95) battles a double team during practice Thursday, December 6, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs.
    GREEN BAY - Natrell Jamerson went from experiencing the high of being drafted in the fifth round out of the University of Wisconsin to the low of being cut by the New Orleans Saints before playing a single down for them, to the coldness of not even being told why, and then being claimed by the Houston Texans the next day.

    At least the former Badgers defensive back got to spend three months in Houston before the Texans had to waive him to make room for players coming back from injury, a roster move that allowed the Green Bay Packers to claim him and bring him back to Wisconsin.

    “Well for me, I’m used to change,” he said with a smile. “It’s been like that my whole rookie year already. Change, it is what it is.’

    The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back whom the Texans listed as a safety arrived in Green Bay at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Listed as a corner on the Packers' roster, he jumped into the playbook, meetings and his first practice a little after 11 a.m.

    “I did it before,” Jamerson said. “I can do it again. Just extra work. That’s all it is. Make sure I’m ready as soon as I can be so I can get on the field as soon as I can.”

    He began his career in Madison as a wide receiver and played all over the secondary and on special teams with Houston. He’s prepared to do whatever he’s asked to see the field over the final four weeks with the Packers, a team he visited with in the interview process before the draft.

    “It’s crazy,” he said. “Like I said, graduate here. Played football down there in Madison. As soon as it was out there that I was coming back up here, everyone gave me congrats. I’m happy to be back in the state, so I want to make the best of it.”

    Injury report

    Long snapper Hunter Bradley (foot) did not practice and special teams coach Ron Zook wasn’t sure whether the rookie would be available Sunday against Atlanta.

    Zook wouldn’t say who would replace Bradley if he were unable to play.

    “I don’t know where we’re at with that,” he said. “Obviously, it’s like what would you do if you got into a game and something happened. We have a plan, both for short snaps and long snaps. If that’s what happens, that’s the way we go.”

    Wide receiver Jake Kumerow jammed his finger in practice, but said he got it taped on the sideline and didn’t miss any time. He was not listed on the report.

    Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee, illness) and guard Byron Bell (knee) remained out.

