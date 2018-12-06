Oct 25, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive back Natrell Jamerson (31) runs the ball after picking up a fumble during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports)

GREEN BAY - Natrell Jamerson went from experiencing the high of being drafted in the fifth round out of the University of Wisconsin to the low of being cut by the New Orleans Saints before playing a single down for them, to the coldness of not even being told why, and then being claimed by the Houston Texans the next day.

At least the former Badgers defensive back got to spend three months in Houston before the Texans had to waive him to make room for players coming back from injury, a roster move that allowed the Green Bay Packers to claim him and bring him back to Wisconsin.

“Well for me, I’m used to change,” he said with a smile. “It’s been like that my whole rookie year already. Change, it is what it is.’

The 6-foot, 200-pound defensive back whom the Texans listed as a safety arrived in Green Bay at around 2 a.m. Thursday. Listed as a corner on the Packers' roster, he jumped into the playbook, meetings and his first practice a little after 11 a.m.

“I did it before,” Jamerson said. “I can do it again. Just extra work. That’s all it is. Make sure I’m ready as soon as I can be so I can get on the field as soon as I can.”

He began his career in Madison as a wide receiver and played all over the secondary and on special teams with Houston. He’s prepared to do whatever he’s asked to see the field over the final four weeks with the Packers, a team he visited with in the interview process before the draft.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “Like I said, graduate here. Played football down there in Madison. As soon as it was out there that I was coming back up here, everyone gave me congrats. I’m happy to be back in the state, so I want to make the best of it.”

Injury report

Long snapper Hunter Bradley (foot) did not practice and special teams coach Ron Zook wasn’t sure whether the rookie would be available Sunday against Atlanta.

Zook wouldn’t say who would replace Bradley if he were unable to play.

“I don’t know where we’re at with that,” he said. “Obviously, it’s like what would you do if you got into a game and something happened. We have a plan, both for short snaps and long snaps. If that’s what happens, that’s the way we go.”

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow jammed his finger in practice, but said he got it taped on the sideline and didn’t miss any time. He was not listed on the report.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee, illness) and guard Byron Bell (knee) remained out.