Mike McCarthy took out a full page advertisement thanking the fans of Green Bay. (Photo: Submitted)

Mike McCarthy's 13-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers may have ended on unceremonious terms, but a full-page advertisement in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Green Bay Press-Gazette and other Gannett papers certainly accentuated the positive.

McCarthy, who was at the helm for nine playoff appearances during his stay – and, of course, one incredible run to the Super Bowl – placed the ad in the Saturday editions of the papers thanking the Packers fans.

"It's hard to articulate the impact this job had on me and my family," McCarthy said in the body of the ad. "From the beginning, Green Bay has welcomed me with open arms. I met my beautiful wife Jessica here and raised our family of 5 children who will always call Green Bay home. Thank you for the immense outpouring of love our family received this week and throughout our time here. This speaks to the quality of folks in the State of Wisconsin. Coach Lombardi said it best. 'Green Bay is all about Faith, Family and Football.'"

The Packers named Joe Philbin interim coach after firing McCarthy following Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals, a setback that dropped the 2018 Packers to 4-7-1 with four games to play. McCarthy met with players Thursday and reportedly received a standing ovation.

"There is an unmistakable pride that runs through the bloodline of all Green Bay Packers, and that is why it's not the bricks ... but the Packers people and the pride they have for this organization that I will miss the most," McCarthy said.