Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Packers Podcast: The post-Mike McCarthy era begins
It was a wild week in Green Bay with the firing of coach Mike McCarthy and associate head coach Winston Moss. Now it's time to play football.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Packers Podcast: The post-Mike McCarthy era begins Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin oversees warmups during practice Wednesday, December 5, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)
It was a wild week in Green Bay with the firing of coach Mike McCarthy and associate head coach Winston Moss. Now it's time to play football. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski of JSOnline and PackersNews review the week and look ahead to the Joe Philbin era and beyond.
Download
the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.
More Stories
Dec. 6, 2018, 8:13 p.m.
Dec. 6, 2018, 6:38 p.m.
Dec. 6, 2018, 3:59 p.m.
Dec. 6, 2018, 5:29 p.m.
Dec. 6, 2018, 7:28 a.m.
Dec. 5, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs