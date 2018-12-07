LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

It was a wild week in Green Bay with the firing of coach Mike McCarthy and associate head coach Winston Moss. Now it's time to play football. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski of JSOnline and PackersNews review the week and look ahead to the Joe Philbin era and beyond.

Download the mp3 file here, listen to the stream here or below, or subscribe to it in the iTunes store or on Stitcher.

 