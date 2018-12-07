Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin oversees warmups during practice Wednesday, December 5, 2018 inside the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, WIs. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W)

It was a wild week in Green Bay with the firing of coach Mike McCarthy and associate head coach Winston Moss. Now it's time to play football. Hosts Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski of JSOnline and PackersNews review the week and look ahead to the Joe Philbin era and beyond.

