SUNDAY

FALCONS AT PACKERS

Packers by 4 1/2.

Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Falcons.

JETS AT BILLS

Bills by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.

GIANTS AT WASHINGTON

Washington by 1.

Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.

SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS

Saints by 7 1/2.

Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.

PATRIOTS AT DOLPHINS

Patriots by 7.

Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Dolphins.

RAVENS AT CHIEFS

Chiefs by 8 1/2.

Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.

COLTS AT TEXANS

Texans by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Colts.

PANTHERS AT BROWNS

Panthers by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.

BRONCOS AT 49ERS

Broncos by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.

BENGALS AT CHARGERS

Chargers by 14 1/2.

Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.

LIONS AT CARDINALS

Lions by 2 1/2.

Straight up – Cardinals. Against the spread – Cardinals.

EAGLES AT COWBOYS

Cowboys by 3 1/2.

Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.

STEELERS AT RAIDERS

Steelers by 13.

Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Raiders.

RAMS AT BEARS

Rams by 4.

Straight up – Bears. Against the spread – Bears.

MONDAY

VIKINGS AT SEAHAWKS

Seahawks by 3.

Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.

LAST WEEK (SEASON)

Straight up – 11-5 (120-71). Against the spread – 11-5 (95-91-5).