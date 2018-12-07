Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.
SUNDAY
FALCONS AT PACKERS
Packers by 4 1/2.
Straight up – Packers. Against the spread – Falcons.
JETS AT BILLS
Bills by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Bills. Against the spread – Bills.
GIANTS AT WASHINGTON
Washington by 1.
Straight up – Giants. Against the spread – Giants.
SAINTS AT BUCCANEERS
Saints by 7 1/2.
Straight up – Saints. Against the spread – Saints.
PATRIOTS AT DOLPHINS
Patriots by 7.
Straight up – Patriots. Against the spread – Dolphins.
RAVENS AT CHIEFS
Chiefs by 8 1/2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chiefs.
COLTS AT TEXANS
Texans by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Texans. Against the spread – Colts.
PANTHERS AT BROWNS
Panthers by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Browns. Against the spread – Browns.
BRONCOS AT 49ERS
Broncos by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Broncos. Against the spread – Broncos.
BENGALS AT CHARGERS
Chargers by 14 1/2.
Straight up – Chargers. Against the spread – Chargers.
LIONS AT CARDINALS
Lions by 2 1/2.
Straight up – Cardinals. Against the spread – Cardinals.
EAGLES AT COWBOYS
Cowboys by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Cowboys. Against the spread – Cowboys.
STEELERS AT RAIDERS
Steelers by 13.
Straight up – Steelers. Against the spread – Raiders.
RAMS AT BEARS
Rams by 4.
Straight up – Bears. Against the spread – Bears.
MONDAY
VIKINGS AT SEAHAWKS
Seahawks by 3.
Straight up – Seahawks. Against the spread – Seahawks.
LAST WEEK (SEASON)
Straight up – 11-5 (120-71). Against the spread – 11-5 (95-91-5).
