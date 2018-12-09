Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 14
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eludes Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eludes Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) pulls down a reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The play was called back due to a penalty. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) pulls down a reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The play was called back due to a penalty. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin works the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin works the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to an official after a flag was thrown against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to an official after a flag was thrown against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Justin McCray (64) grimaces altering being injured during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He returned to the game. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Justin McCray (64) grimaces altering being injured during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He returned to the game. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) take a moment before their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) take a moment before their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throw s a pass for first down to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throw s a pass for first down to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) blocks Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (94) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) blocks Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (94) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up be teammates after being sacked during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up be teammates after being sacked during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with punter J.K. Scott (6) during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with punter J.K. Scott (6) during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackle wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackle wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) shares a laugh with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) shares a laugh with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a ;vaping catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a ;vaping catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a cloak while talking with interim head coach Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a cloak while talking with interim head coach Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws across the middle t0 wide receiver Julio Jones (11) against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws across the middle t0 wide receiver Julio Jones (11) against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy before the Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
The Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy before the Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is tackled by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is tackled by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham goes up for a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham goes up for a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fights for yardage against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) and defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fights for yardage against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) and defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) confronts Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after pool hit quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) confronts Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after pool hit quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after Poole hit Rodgers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after Poole hit Rodgers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) celebrates after tackling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) celebrates after tackling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means (56) celebrates after a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means (56) celebrates after a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland is lifted into the air by Green Bay Packers' Kentrell Brice after recovering a fourth quarter fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland is lifted into the air by Green Bay Packers' Kentrell Brice after recovering a fourth quarter fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham makes a catch under the defense of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham makes a catch under the defense of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (14) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (14) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs the offense pre-snap in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs the offense pre-snap in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) recovers the ball after fumbling a punt return in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) recovers the ball after fumbling a punt return in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) asks for a pass interference flag in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) asks for a pass interference flag in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in the first half during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in the first half during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown celebrates a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown celebrates a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) recovers a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) recovers a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrates his fourth quarter fumble recovery against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) with teammate strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrates his fourth quarter fumble recovery against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) with teammate strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin is surrounded by players along the sidelines after a 34-20 victory against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin is surrounded by players along the sidelines after a 34-20 victory against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin, center, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) cross the field to shake hands with the Atlanta Falcons after a 34-20 victory Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin, center, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) cross the field to shake hands with the Atlanta Falcons after a 34-20 victory Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after an incomplete pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after an incomplete pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin trots off the field after their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin trots off the field after their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcans 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcans 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) raises his fist after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) raises his fist after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with fans after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with fans after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) stiff arms Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) stiff arms Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complains to the officials that his helmet was grabbed on a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complains to the officials that his helmet was grabbed on a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
A scuffle after Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole tackled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
A scuffle after Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole tackled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
A scuffle between Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
A scuffle between Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eyes Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of him in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eyes Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of him in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin talks to officials durin the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin talks to officials durin the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs for yardage against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs for yardage against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands off to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands off to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrate his 22-yard interception for a touchdown due ring the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrate his 22-yard interception for a touchdown due ring the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks at a fan in the crowd before the game against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks at a fan in the crowd before the game against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) warms up with cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) warms up with cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The cold weather ships in the breath of cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The cold weather ships in the breath of cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) greets fans near the tunnel against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) greets fans near the tunnel against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) greets a fan wearing his jersey before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) greets a fan wearing his jersey before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signs a jersey worn by a fan before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signs a jersey worn by a fan before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) heads out
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) heads out for warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
People tailgate two hours before the kickoff of the Green Bay Packers game against the Atlanta Falcon Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
People tailgate two hours before the kickoff of the Green Bay Packers game against the Atlanta Falcon Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Fullscreen
Cayden Schroeder of Rockford, Illinois tubes in the Titletown District outside Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Cayden Schroeder of Rockford, Illinois tubes in the Titletown District outside Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Fullscreen
Max Zuleta, Ice Beat Factory, carves an ice sculpture in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Max Zuleta, Ice Beat Factory, carves an ice sculpture in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen
A Packers fan with a resemblance to Santa, slides down a sledding hill in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
A Packers fan with a resemblance to Santa, slides down a sledding hill in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    GREEN BAY – There may be only four games left in the Green Bay Packers’ season and Jason Spriggs, Justin McCray and Lucas Patrick may not start another game together along the offensive line, but Sunday’s 34-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons represented a culmination of sorts for the trio.

    Most had an idea Spriggs would start, with starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga considered doubtful earlier in the week. But McCray filling in for Byron Bell at right guard and Patrick getting his first start of the year for Lane Taylor at left guard was a surprise announcement as interim head coach Joe Philbin called his first NFL game with a line that had not played together.

    That wasn’t how it was perceived inside the locker room or on the practice field, however. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers called the past week of practice one of their better, cleaner efforts of the season in that regard.

    But as for why that was the case, Patrick recalled the roughly 10 weeks he spent practicing next to left tackle David Bakhtiari in the offseason program while Taylor recovered from ankle surgery. Spriggs and McCray had developed a similar bond as Bulaga recovered from knee surgery.

    “I felt like there was a chemistry,” said Packers running back Aaron Jones, who averaged 4.6 yards per carry and had 29-yard touchdown run off the right side behind McCray and Spriggs.  

    Center Corey Linsley, the only member of the offensive line to play every snap this season, said the practice week was no different than any other with Patrick to his left. And in the context of the offense, Philbin was going to establish himself as a play caller anyway, so the front five didn’t know if any of Philbin’s calls or decisions had to do with them, or his own personality.

    But to a man, they all felt like the interim head coach had confidence they could execute whatever was asked.

    “It’s pretty consistent that we’ve just got a great group of guys in our room, guys pay attention, guys are coachable, and we know each other, and we’ve been with each other for a while now,” Linsley said. “So, when we’ve got guys who fill in, nobody blinks. There are certain things we’ve got to get figured out, more between the guards and tackles, but honestly those guys, we didn’t blink when Lucas and Justin’s numbers are called up. It was a smooth transition.”

    It showed up Sunday, too.

    CLOSE

    Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers discusses the fight that broke out after Rodgers was hit near the head area while sliding. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

    In the pass game, though Rodgers was sacked four times, he said the protection was good enough to allow him get to the top of his drop often and make his progressions. And, if he had to move out of pocket, he was afforded lanes to do so.

    “They were sending pressures at them, stunts,” Jones said. “They did a great job handling everything.”

    But Jones said the chemistry up front really showed in the run calls.

    As the game wore on, Patrick, McCray and Spriggs were telling him to file away cutback lanes and reads off their blocks to daylight.

    “Then it happens,” Jones said.

    To the tune of 78 rushing yards, which was Jones’ third-best total of the season and the most yards he’d gained since his 145-yard effort against Miami on Nov. 11.

    Overall, the 138 rushing yards as a team represented its best output since running for 191 against the Dolphins. It was also the team’s third-best output on the ground this season.

    “The older guys in our room really set a standard and I felt like we stepped up to that (Sunday),” Patrick said. “I felt like we ran our base offense. It wasn’t a lot of back help. We were still pass pro(tecting) like we would if they went ‘Bak,’ Lane, Corey, Byron and Bryan. I felt like it still flowed the same and the same calls we were making all week.”

    More Packers-Falcons coverage:

    Box score | NFL scoreboard | Standings

    DOUGHERTY: Packers prove nothing with feel-good win for Philbin

    SILVERSTEIN: Rookie Jaire Alexander rewards Packers for their trust

    Backup offensive linemen draw on past experience to find chemistry

    Third-down emphasis evident in Packers' offensive awakening

    INSIDER: Thumbs up to defense, down to challenge flags

    QUICK TAKES: Packers, Philbin find rhythm in victory over Falcons

    SUBMIT QUESTIONS: Monday postgame chat with Ryan Wood

    REPLAY: Tom Silverstein's live game blog

    SECTION: Visit packersnews.com for complete coverage

    NEWSLETTER: Sign up for daily email updates on the Packers

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE