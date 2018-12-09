Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 14
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eludes Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) pulls down a reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The play was called back due to a penalty. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin works the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to an official after a flag was thrown against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Justin McCray (64) grimaces altering being injured during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He returned to the game. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) take a moment before their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throw s a pass for first down to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) blocks Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (94) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up be teammates after being sacked during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with punter J.K. Scott (6) during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackle wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) shares a laugh with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a ;vaping catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a cloak while talking with interim head coach Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws across the middle t0 wide receiver Julio Jones (11) against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy before the Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is tackled by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham goes up for a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fights for yardage against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) and defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) confronts Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after pool hit quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after Poole hit Rodgers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) celebrates after tackling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means (56) celebrates after a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland is lifted into the air by Green Bay Packers' Kentrell Brice after recovering a fourth quarter fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham makes a catch under the defense of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (14) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs the offense pre-snap in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) recovers the ball after fumbling a punt return in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) asks for a pass interference flag in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in the first half during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown celebrates a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) recovers a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrates his fourth quarter fumble recovery against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) with teammate strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin is surrounded by players along the sidelines after a 34-20 victory against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin, center, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) cross the field to shake hands with the Atlanta Falcons after a 34-20 victory Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after an incomplete pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin trots off the field after their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcans 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) raises his fist after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with fans after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) stiff arms Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complains to the officials that his helmet was grabbed on a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A scuffle after Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole tackled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
A scuffle between Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eyes Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of him in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin talks to officials durin the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs for yardage against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands off to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrate his 22-yard interception for a touchdown due ring the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks at a fan in the crowd before the game against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) warms up with cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The cold weather ships in the breath of cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) greets fans near the tunnel against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) greets a fan wearing his jersey before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signs a jersey worn by a fan before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) heads out
People tailgate two hours before the kickoff of the Green Bay Packers game against the Atlanta Falcon Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Cayden Schroeder of Rockford, Illinois tubes in the Titletown District outside Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Max Zuleta, Ice Beat Factory, carves an ice sculpture in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
A Packers fan with a resemblance to Santa, slides down a sledding hill in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
    GREEN BAY - Seven passes before the throw that set an NFL record, the football left Aaron Rodgers’ hands and traveled a line straight to Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones.

    The play had pick-6 written all over it, and it was far from ideal timing. Not only were the Green Bay Packers leading 20-7, but Rodgers was approaching New England quarterback Tom Brady’s record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception. Rodgers’ pass intended for running back Jamaal Williams at the left sideline looked like a clear pick, but Jones gave the Packers quarterback a little assist.

    He dropped the football.

    “That happens from time to time,” Rodgers said, “when you get a good streak of interception-free passes, there’s going to be a couple.”

    Rodgers then mentioned a near interception one week earlier on a pass intended for rookie receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

    There have been close calls, but Rodgers managed to eclipse Brady on Sunday. His 359th consecutive pass, which broke the record, came on a 24-yard touchdown to receiver Randall Cobb.

    “He’s rewriting history books left and right, year in and year out,” Cobb said. “Obviously, we have so much history around here. It’s always going to be a special place to have that tradition.”

    Rodgers threw 32 passes without an interception Sunday, extending his record streak to 368. He has 23 touchdowns against only one interception on the year. His lone interception came Week 4 against Buffalo, and it was deflected – twice.

    The streak could have ended short of a record Sunday. Rodgers appreciated that it didn’t.

    “Thankfully,” he said, “he took his eyes back, but didn’t get a great look at it the whole time. You need a little bit of good fortune when you have a streak like that.”

    Defending '12'

    No one inside the Packers' locker room was surprised to see No. 62 barreling 20 yards down the field after his quarterback absorbed a hit to the right shoulder and head area despite giving himself up on a slide, and no one in the locker room was surprised to see Lucas Patrick take on all comers in defense of Rodgers.

    “Oh no, no, no, I’m not shocked all – that is Lucas,” running back Aaron Jones said with a smile. “I love it. I was like man, I love that right there. He’s going to let you know.”

    The Packers' offensive linemen said things were “getting chippy” prior to Rodgers’ 21-yard scramble down to the Falcons’ 27-yard line with about 30 seconds left in the first half, and while two of the linemen didn’t feel that Falcons safety Brian Poole tried to hit Rodgers maliciously, it was close enough to warrant a strong reaction.

    “I’m always trying to chase the ball, finish, protect our ball carriers and you see ’12' slide – antennae’s go up anytime you see ’12’ slide,” Patrick said. “All our guys but especially him. Honestly, instincts kicked in and I just bolted down there, had my eyes on the guy. You just gotta let them know that’s not going to fly with us. It doesn’t matter if it’s our Day 1 starters or every backup is in. That’s the kind of line we got. I don’t take much (expletive).”

    Poole wasn’t flagged for the hit, and for his part Rodgers said he wasn’t hit in the head and didn’t think there was ill intent.

    To some degree, the Packers felt Falcons linebacker Deion Jones escalated the situation by jumping on Patrick’s back. Right tackle Jason Spriggs saw Jones begin twisting Patrick’s helmet from behind, so Spriggs pulled him off – leading Jones to punch Spriggs in the face.

     “I’m not a ref, but I’m pretty sure that’s not supposed to be there,” Spriggs said of the punch.

    Support PackersNews

    BECOME A SUBSCRIBER: Full access to articles, videos and columns

    LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Get PackersNews in your feed

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Check out Packers photos and videos

    Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, as was Packers center Corey Linsley.

    “I love it, I really do,” Rodgers said of his team rallying behind him. “The hit, as it often does, looks worse at full speed than it actually was, you know? He didn’t hit me in the head, I don’t think. It seemed like more shoulder as far as the blow. But I was into my slide, it seemed. Potentially a tad bit unnecessary, but Poole is a tough player. He plays hard. I don’t think it was disrespectful at all but I do love my guys coming in."

    On the periphery of the scrum between the heavies, Packers tight end Robert Tonyan was involved in a shoving match, as was Cobb.

    “I saw the whole thing – I just don’t like that. I don’t play with that kind of stuff, especially to the back of the head or the side of the head” Tonyan said. “I mean, when you hit ’12,’ everyone’s kind of triggered on that. I did that in college with my quarterback. I don’t play that when someone gives themselves up like that and someone takes a cheap shot, trying to be that tough guy. ... I just went over there and kind of just saw what was up and it kind of took off from there. We’re protecting what’s right and he’s our leader.”

    Added Linsley: “We felt like there was a lot of jawing before that and it’s all in the game. They’re not dirty guys. They’re not bad people. It’s just the heat of the game; we’ll watch the film and see how it was, but just the flow of the game and how it was at that point, we felt like that was too aggressive of a play and we had to defend our guy.”

    Rodgers was not injured on the play and the offsetting penalties didn’t negate Rodgers’ rush – Mason Crosby hit a 48-yard field goal a play later to make it 20-7 going into the half – so it was water under the bridge for most players after the game. But the offensive line room might have some settling up to do later in the week, especially because Linsley was surprised he was called for unsportsmanlike and not Patrick.

    “Oh, really? Wow. Sweet,” Linsley said. “I’ll take it for him.”

    Patrick smiled.

    “Oh, that was him? Hmm,” Patrick said of Linsley’s penalty downfield. “I cooked him dinner (Saturday) night. We’ll see.”

    Challenging debut

    Nobody could have accused Joe Philbin’s approach to Sunday’s game as being conservative.

    Before 90 seconds could run off the clock, the Packers interim head coach had extinguished both his challenges. Philbin tossed the red challenge flag on consecutive plays during the Atlanta Falcons' opening drive. Both plays stood, meaning the Packers were not only charged two timeouts, but they had no more challenges left the rest of the game.

    “I had enough big decisions to make during the course of the day,” Philbin jokingly said, “that I didn’t want to have to make anymore. So I kind of got that out of the way. Plus the flag didn’t fit very good in my pocket. I didn’t know if it was going to fall out.”

    As surprising as the two, quick challenges were, both plays were close.

    On the first, it appeared rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander was beaten off the line of scrimmage, but it looked like he recovered enough to knock the ball out of Julio Jones’ hands. On the second, Jones’ left foot came dangerously close to stepping on the sideline, which would have been out of bounds.

    “The first one,” Philbin said, “certainly looked like, I was surprised we didn’t win it. but, again, I’ve been surprised before.”

    Neither replay review went the Packers’ way. Philbin acknowledged two challenges so early in the game could have been detrimental.

    “We’ll evaluate it,” Philbin said, “but might have been wise to hold onto that other one. But, we were right there. I kind of had a look at it, the other guys, even on the field, had a look at it. They’re right on our sideline…

    “We’ll do some challenge education during the course of the week. Certainly looks like I need it.”

