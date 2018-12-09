Third-down emphasis evident in Packers' offensive awakening

Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 14
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eludes Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) pulls down a reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The play was called back due to a penalty. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin works the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to an official after a flag was thrown against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Justin McCray (64) grimaces altering being injured during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He returned to the game. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) take a moment before their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throw s a pass for first down to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) blocks Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (94) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up be teammates after being sacked during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with punter J.K. Scott (6) during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackle wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) shares a laugh with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a ;vaping catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a cloak while talking with interim head coach Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws across the middle t0 wide receiver Julio Jones (11) against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy before the Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is tackled by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham goes up for a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fights for yardage against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) and defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) confronts Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after pool hit quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after Poole hit Rodgers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) celebrates after tackling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means (56) celebrates after a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland is lifted into the air by Green Bay Packers' Kentrell Brice after recovering a fourth quarter fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham makes a catch under the defense of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (14) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs the offense pre-snap in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) recovers the ball after fumbling a punt return in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) asks for a pass interference flag in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in the first half during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown celebrates a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) recovers a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrates his fourth quarter fumble recovery against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) with teammate strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin is surrounded by players along the sidelines after a 34-20 victory against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin, center, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) cross the field to shake hands with the Atlanta Falcons after a 34-20 victory Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after an incomplete pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin trots off the field after their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcans 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) raises his fist after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with fans after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers, Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) stiff arms Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complains to the officials that his helmet was grabbed on a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A scuffle after Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole tackled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
A scuffle between Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eyes Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of him in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin talks to officials durin the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs for yardage against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands off to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Green Bay Packers cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrate his 22-yard interception for a touchdown due ring the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL Mark Hoffman, MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks at a fan in the crowd before the game against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) warms up with cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The cold weather ships in the breath of cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) greets fans near the tunnel against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) greets a fan wearing his jersey before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signs a jersey worn by a fan before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) heads out for warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
People tailgate two hours before the kickoff of the Green Bay Packers game against the Atlanta Falcon Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Cayden Schroeder of Rockford, Illinois tubes in the Titletown District outside Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Max Zuleta, Ice Beat Factory, carves an ice sculpture in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
The Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
A Packers fan with a resemblance to Santa, slides down a sledding hill in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis.
    GREEN BAY – They already trailed by a touchdown before taking the field, so naturally you were curious.

    The Green Bay Packers' maligned offense needed to respond. Didn’t mean it would. The Packers' offense has needed to respond for weeks and hasn’t. The frustration had built into a three-game losing streak, into a season spiraling toward no postseason and ultimately into a head-coaching change last week.

    So it was fair to wonder how the Packers would respond to the Atlanta Falcons' early blow struck Sunday afternoon.

    Then Aaron Rodgers connected on an 8-yard pass to rookie Equanimeous St. Brown. Then a 4-yard pass. Then another for 8 yards to Randall Cobb. A few plays later, the drive ended with a 7-yard score to Davante Adams.

    There was nothing spectacular about how the Packers' offense found its rhythm early in what became a 34-20 home win against the Falcons. Rodgers’ lone shot play on second-and-2 was thrown away. But for the first time in weeks, and one of the only times this season, the Packers' offense looked like a structured, functional, cohesive group.

    “It was new,” receiver Davante Adams said. “It was kind of, you know, like we hit the restart button a little bit. But it wasn’t, nothing drastic happened. It was just more so the mentality, and how we had to approach this game. Obviously, having a new head coach now for the time being, at least, we wanted to make sure we did as much as we can to buy into what he’s put forth for us as a game plan. We executed, and that’s what it looks like.”

    The irresistible narrative will be how the Packers' offense, and especially Rodgers, played better without Mike McCarthy calling plays. And there’s truth in that, though not for the most dramatic, made-for-talking-show-television reasons.

    Sunday was the start of the Joe Philbin era, and whether that lasts four games or longer, the Packers interim head coach and new play caller had a beneficial influence on the offense. It started during the week, when Philbin placed a renewed emphasis on third down. McCarthy was well aware the Packers struggled extending drives this season, but when Philbin scripted the schedule for his first week leading the offense, fixing third down was a primary goal.

    “The biggest emphasis was third down,” tight end Lance Kendricks said. “We got more third-down reps in practice over the course of the week.”

    The end result was an offense that ranked 26th in the NFL before Sunday, converting only 35.5 percent of third downs, finishing 7-for-13. It was only the second time this season the Packers converted more than half their third downs, the first coming in Week 4 against Buffalo (11-of-19). The Packers had been especially bad on third down the past three weeks, converting only 3 of 14 against Arizona, 2 of 10 at Minnesota and 3 of 11 at Seattle.

    In other words, the Packers converted almost as many third downs Sunday (seven) as they had the previous three games (eight).

    Third-down woes often prevented the Packers from finishing drives. On Sunday, they had three touchdown possessions of at least 70 yards. It was only the third game this season that has happened, and the first since their game at the Los Angeles Rams in early October.

    “It was very refreshing,” Rodgers said. “I think the key, as I’ve been talking with you guys at my locker over the year, was situational football.”

    There were other, subtle differences. The Packers rarely looked rushed at the line of scrimmage, thanks to pre-snap communication that appeared to be quicker and more deliberate. Philbin also used more personnel groupings.

    “I think there was really clear roles,” Rodgers said.

    The genesis was a pass game that stayed on schedule for one of the few times this season. Rodgers still extended plays, as seen in his season-high 44 rushing yards on three carries. But it’s telling that Philbin’s first drive calling plays, which had been scripted during the week, focused so acutely on a quick-timing pass game.

    “I don’t know exactly,” Rodgers said when asked why the pass game stayed on schedule better. “The execution was a little bit better. There was a decent amount of man coverage. So it allows you to be a little more decisive. You kind of know where you’re going pretty much at the snap. So not a lot of reading defenders, just kind of picking a matchup you like. Went ‘Tae’s way early and often, and he obviously had a nice day.”

    Yes, Davante Adams’ seven catches for 81 yards helped. But the Packers have had that kind of production from their top receiver all season. Rare have been the games in which they’ve executed so completely.

    It would be easy to point at McCarthy’s absence as the biggest difference, but it certainly wasn’t the only change Sunday. The question, now, is whether the Packers can carry it on the road against a good Chicago Bears defense next Sunday.

    “Naturally, if you’re not doing well and people are talking about it,” Adams said, “it’s going to put a little bit more added pressure on you. At the same time, we’re not going out there thinking about that. When I line up, I’m not thinking about what they’re saying about our offense and all that. I’m trying to execute it, and do my job.

    “I think everybody kind of has the same mentality, but the gotta-have-its, we had a few of those today and came up with them. I think just the mentality and how guys are approaching it, that changed a little bit.”

