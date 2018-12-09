CLOSE Jim Owczarski and Olivia Reiner make their predictions for the Packers' Week 14 game against the Falcons. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (75) during an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

GREEN BAY - Bryan Bulaga has missed parts of games at times this season, but he has always been able to run out of the tunnel to start at right tackle for the Green Bay Packers -- until Sunday.

A knee injury that knocked him out of last week's game against Arizona early, and then an illness suffered this week has led to the Packers rendering him inactive against Atlanta.

But interim head coach Joe Philbin doesn't just have to manage one starting offensive lineman being down. Starting right guard Byron Bell and starting left guard Lane Taylor are also inactive.

Bell also suffered a knee injury against Arizona and did not finish the game, while Taylor injured a foot.

To help bolster the offensive line, the Packers signed Adam Pankey off the practice squad Saturday while putting safety Raven Greene on injured reserve. Alex Light is also active for the first time all season.

Also inactive for the Packers are: