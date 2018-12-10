Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. (Photo: Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

The Packers' playoff chances may be minimal, but there remains a path to the postseason after Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Green Bay (5-7-1) needs a lot of help (and needs to win its final three games), but here’s a breakdown of how the Packers can get into the postseason.

The first order of business: Who should Packers fans cheer for Monday night when Seattle (7-5) and Minnesota (6-5-1) clash? If the Packers win their final three games, they’ll be 8-7-1, which means those teams must lose three of their final four games to finish behind the Packers.

Since Minnesota owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with Green Bay, the Vikings finishing at 8-7-1 is as good as a defeat to Green Bay, so the Packers need the Vikings to lose that extra game and finish no better than 7-8-1.

The Packers don’t need both to lose three of four, just one. Thus, Green Bay fans should really focus on cheering against tonight’s loser through the remainder of December and hope that team suffers two more losses in its final three games. It's much harder to envision the winner tonight losing its final three.

It probably makes sense to cheer for Seattle. Given what’s left on the Seahawks’ schedule, it's most unlikely that they’ll lose two of their final three, whereas Minnesota at least has a chance of stumbling down the stretch. Unless you think Seattle can lose at least one game against Arizona or San Francisco (both are 3-10), cheer for the Seahawks to give Minnesota a loss, then worry exclusively about the Vikings going forward.

If both Seattle and Minnesota win more than one of their final four games, then those are your two NFC wild-card teams, and there’s nothing Green Bay or any other team can do.

Seahawks, Vikings have the inside edge

A look at the two biggest threats to Green Bay's playoff candidacy. Again, Green Bay can finish behind one of these teams, but not both.

Green Bay (5-7-1): at Chicago (9-4), at New York Jets (4-9), vs. Detroit (5-8)

The Packers must win all three games for anything below to matter (duh).

Minnesota (6-5-1): at Seattle (7-5), vs. Miami (7-6), at Detroit (5-8), vs. Chicago (9-4)

If Packers win out, Minnesota must lose three of their final four (or Seattle needs to).

Seattle (7-5): vs. Minnesota (6-5-1), at San Francisco (3-10), vs. Kansas City (11-2), at Arizona (3-10)

If Packers win out, Seattle must lose three of their final four (or Minnesota needs to).

The other three teams Green Bay needs to worry about

Let's say Minnesota or Seattle does collapse and opens a door for someone else. Green Bay also needs these teams to lose at least once more:

Carolina (6-7): vs. Saints (11-2), vs. Falcons (4-9), at Saints (11-2)

Philadelphia (6-7): at LA Rams (11-2), vs. Houston (9-4), at Washington (6-7)

Washington (6-7): at Jacksonville (4-9), at Tennessee (7-6), vs. Philadelphia (6-7)

Those are three tough schedules, and obviously either Washington or Philadelphia will take a loss in Week 17. It would certainly be a tough pill to swallow if Minnesota or Seattle collapsed, Green Bay won out, and one of these three teams went undefeated to snatch up the final playoff spot. Sunday was a huge day for the Packers on this front, with all three of those teams taking losses (not to mention Tampa Bay, which was previously ahead of the Packers, as well).

You probably knew this already, but the Packers cannot catch Chicago (9-4) and thus have been eliminated from the NFC North title chase.