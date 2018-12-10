Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 14
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eludes Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Jack Crawford during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) pulls down a reception against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The play was called back due to a penalty. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin works the sidelines against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) celebrates breaking up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to an official after a flag was thrown against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Justin McCray (64) grimaces altering being injured during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. He returned to the game. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) take a moment before their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs for a first down during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throw s a pass for first down to wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) blocks Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat (94) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up be teammates after being sacked during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) tries to evade a sack by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) celebrates his field goal with punter J.K. Scott (6) during the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) makes a catch in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers linebacker Kyler Fackrell (51) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackle wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) shares a laugh with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a ;vaping catch against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) gets a cloak while talking with interim head coach Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws across the middle t0 wide receiver Julio Jones (11) against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
The Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy before the Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is tackled by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews sacks Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham goes up for a pass against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fights for yardage against Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) and defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) signals for a first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) celebrates scoring a touchdown with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) confronts Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after pool hit quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after Poole hit Rodgers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) celebrates after tackling Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Steven Means (56) celebrates after a tackle on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland is lifted into the air by Green Bay Packers' Kentrell Brice after recovering a fourth quarter fumble against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham makes a catch under the defense of Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy (14) scores a touchdown against Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) late in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu (12) catches a pass against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) directs the offense pre-snap in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pump fakes in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) stands on the field during a timeout in the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) recovers the ball after fumbling a punt return in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) makes a catch in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) asks for a pass interference flag in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Green Bay Packers fan cheers during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in the first half during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin takes the field against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers' Joe Philbin against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tony Brown celebrates a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (21) tackle Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) recovers a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrates his fourth quarter fumble recovery against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) with teammate strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) in the fourth quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin is surrounded by players along the sidelines after a 34-20 victory against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin, center, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) cross the field to shake hands with the Atlanta Falcons after a 34-20 victory Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after an incomplete pass to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin trots off the field after their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-20. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin leaves the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcans 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) raises his fist after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with fans after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 34-20 Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Packers defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) fends off a tackler near the goal line on a touchdown run against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Sharrod Neasman (41) in the third quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper (81) stiff arms Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass beyond the coverage of Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) hits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin (52) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) signals first down against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) complains to the officials that his helmet was grabbed on a tackle against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A scuffle after Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole tackled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
A scuffle between Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb and Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers eyes Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole following Poole's tackle of him in the second quarter of the Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.
Green Bay Packers coach Joe Philbin talks to officials durin the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs for yardage against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones (45) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands off to running back Aaron Jones (33) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) celebrates sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is brought down by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Vic Beasley (44) in the second quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Bashaud Breeland (26) runs an interception back for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Bashaud Breeland (26) celebrate his 22-yard interception for a touchdown due ring the second quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
A fan wear a cheesehead offering qualified support to interim Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin during the first quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) sores a 22-yard reception while being covered by Atlanta Falcons free safety Isaiah Oliver (20) during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) in the first quarter Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) catches a pass against Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) in the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) runs into the end zone to score a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks at a fan in the crowd before the game against the Packers Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) warms up with cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The cold weather ships in the breath of cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) greets fans near the tunnel against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) greets a fan wearing his jersey before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) signs a jersey worn by a fan before the game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) heads out
People tailgate two hours before the kickoff of the Green Bay Packers game against the Atlanta Falcon Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Cayden Schroeder of Rockford, Illinois tubes in the Titletown District outside Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers fans arrive at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Max Zuleta, Ice Beat Factory, carves an ice sculpture in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers against the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
A Packers fan with a resemblance to Santa, slides down a sledding hill in the Titletown District before the Green Bay Packers take on the Atlanta Falcons during their football game on Sunday, December 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
    The Packers' playoff chances may be minimal, but there remains a path to the postseason after Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons.

    Green Bay (5-7-1) needs a lot of help (and needs to win its final three games), but here’s a breakdown of how the Packers can get into the postseason.

    The first order of business: Who should Packers fans cheer for Monday night when Seattle (7-5) and Minnesota (6-5-1) clash? If the Packers win their final three games, they’ll be 8-7-1, which means those teams must lose three of their final four games to finish behind the Packers.

    Since Minnesota owns the head-to-head tiebreaker with Green Bay, the Vikings finishing at 8-7-1 is as good as a defeat to Green Bay, so the Packers need the Vikings to lose that extra game and finish no better than 7-8-1.

    The Packers don’t need both to lose three of four, just one. Thus, Green Bay fans should really focus on cheering against tonight’s loser through the remainder of December and hope that team suffers two more losses in its final three games. It's much harder to envision the winner tonight losing its final three.

    It probably makes sense to cheer for Seattle. Given what’s left on the Seahawks’ schedule, it's most unlikely that they’ll lose two of their final three, whereas Minnesota at least has a chance of stumbling down the stretch. Unless you think Seattle can lose at least one game against Arizona or San Francisco (both are 3-10), cheer for the Seahawks to give Minnesota a loss, then worry exclusively about the Vikings going forward.

    If both Seattle and Minnesota win more than one of their final four games, then those are your two NFC wild-card teams, and there’s nothing Green Bay or any other team can do.

    Seahawks, Vikings have the inside edge

    A look at the two biggest threats to Green Bay's playoff candidacy. Again, Green Bay can finish behind one of these teams, but not both.

    Green Bay (5-7-1): at Chicago (9-4), at New York Jets (4-9), vs. Detroit (5-8)

    The Packers must win all three games for anything below to matter (duh).

    Minnesota (6-5-1): at Seattle (7-5), vs. Miami (7-6), at Detroit (5-8), vs. Chicago (9-4)

    If Packers win out, Minnesota must lose three of their final four (or Seattle needs to).

    Seattle (7-5): vs. Minnesota (6-5-1), at San Francisco (3-10), vs. Kansas City (11-2), at Arizona (3-10)

    If Packers win out, Seattle must lose three of their final four (or Minnesota needs to).

    The other three teams Green Bay needs to worry about

    Let's say Minnesota or Seattle does collapse and opens a door for someone else. Green Bay also needs these teams to lose at least once more:

    Carolina (6-7): vs. Saints (11-2), vs. Falcons (4-9), at Saints (11-2)

    Philadelphia (6-7): at LA Rams (11-2), vs. Houston (9-4), at Washington (6-7)

    Washington (6-7): at Jacksonville (4-9), at Tennessee (7-6), vs. Philadelphia (6-7)

    Those are three tough schedules, and obviously either Washington or Philadelphia will take a loss in Week 17. It would certainly be a tough pill to swallow if Minnesota or Seattle collapsed, Green Bay won out, and one of these three teams went undefeated to snatch up the final playoff spot. Sunday was a huge day for the Packers on this front, with all three of those teams taking losses (not to mention Tampa Bay, which was previously ahead of the Packers, as well).

    You probably knew this already, but the Packers cannot catch Chicago (9-4) and thus have been eliminated from the NFC North title chase.

