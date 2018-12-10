Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks for room as the pocket collapses against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, December 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

Playing a solid but not great game Sunday at Lambeau Field, the Packers beat the Atlanta Falcons to improve to 5-7-1. Interim coach Joe Philbin didn't make a lot of noticeable changes, but the offense put up 27 points and quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

