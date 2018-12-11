Brett Favre has some thoughts on the next Packers coach. (Photo: Rick Wood, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

Interim coach Joe Philbin steered the Packers (5-7-1) to a 34-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. His next challenge will be much tougher: beating the Chicago Bears (9-4) at Soldier Field.

We'll start with Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre telling TMZ Sports that he's not the right man to succeed Mike McCarthy as Packers coach, but he has some recommendations on who should get the job.

As TMZ Sports writes:

Sorry, Packers fans ... Brett Favre says he's almost certainly not coming back to coach Green Bay -- but he does know who should ... DOUG PEDERSON!!! Favre is actually a candidate to replace the fired Mike McCarthy, according to some gambling sites ... and while No. 4 says he's flattered, he can't see that happening right now. So -- we had to ask -- who WOULD be a good fit for the spot?? Brett threw a couple names at us -- including an ex-Seahawks offensive coordinator and the current Bills OC -- before he revealed the most intriguing name.

It should be noted that Pederson is under contract in Philadelphia and led the Eagles to victory in the Super Bowl last season. You can read the TMZ story and watch their Favre videos here:

Brett Favre's got the perfect replacement for Mike McCarthy. https://t.co/ij6loxf3hg — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) December 10, 2018

Eric Baranczyk and Pete Dougherty write about how Mike Pettine's constant shuttling of players has kept the Packers' defense afloat:

Pettine's defense remarkably is tied for fourth in sacks (40) even though he doesn’t have much individual pass-rushing talent. https://t.co/rXWHzmonGz — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 11, 2018

Eric and Pete also handed out their weekly grades (hint: the Packers fared better than they did after the Arizona game):

Pending free-agent cornerback Bashaud Breeland says the Packers have "first dibs" on signing him:

Breeland isn't aware of any conversations about a new contract with the Packers, but he’d welcome a chance to return. https://t.co/94SyQrBMPU — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 11, 2018

Breeland and Packers safety Josh Jones talked about togetherness on "Clubhouse Live":

Breeland and Jones discussed bouncing back, staying united, coming together and turnovers. https://t.co/ROhX7KaCbf — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 11, 2018

Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski review Sunday's game and look ahead in their Packers Podcast:

The #Packers played a solid but not great game. https://t.co/EmhnZK5fcB — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 10, 2018

The Packers will need a healthier offensive line to withstand the Bears' ferocious pass rush:

It seems better than 50-50 that Jason Spriggs will start at right tackle and, if so, face a healthy dose of Khalil Mack. https://t.co/5JShuyYzlt — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 10, 2018

Here's what could be in store Sunday in Chicago:

Owczarski and Ryan Wood join Olivia Reiner to discuss the Packers' "turnover cage" and other topics:

What exactly is the "turnover cage"? And did injuries on the offensive line affect the way Joe Philbin called plays against the Falcons? https://t.co/1wAkiT1AO1 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 10, 2018

Packers defensive lineman Kenny Clark talks about the improvement he has seen in the Bears' quarterback since the season opener:

Kenny Clark: Mitchell Trubisky looks "way more comfortable" than he did at the beginning of the season. #Packershttps://t.co/ms6pmdDq9V — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 10, 2018

In his weekly Packers Chat, Wood fields questions about Joe Philbin's offense and much more:

The Packers' offense was crisp in Joe Philbin's debut. Can they carry it over to next week? https://t.co/eUswpN9ieW — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 10, 2018

Mike McCarthy sent a video to Fox's Jay Glazer showing him saying an after-dark good-bye to Lambeau Field:

Major feels.



Former Packers HC Mike McCarthy said goodbye to Lambeau Field Wednesday night and sent it to @JayGlazer. pic.twitter.com/sObnK8RBGR — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 9, 2018

Peter King sticks up for the deposed McCarthy midway through this column:

In today's FMIA column at @NBCSports, you'll find:

• Kenyan Drake takes us through the Miami Miracle

• The man, the myth, Mahomes

• The hottest NFC team is ... Dallas?

• Bears gonna be trouble in January

• McCarthy, Barkley, the Browns, Brees, more: https://t.co/WkySfhb08fpic.twitter.com/wkbm603Ceh — Peter King (@peter_king) December 10, 2018

Ticket prices have plunged for the Packers' home finale against the Lions. For this weekend's game at Chicago, they're going the other way:

With championship fever taking hold in Chicago, it'll be a pricey ticket at Soldier Field on Sunday. https://t.co/bQr4r9GppF — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 11, 2018

Tom Oates gives his take on what the Packers' win proves for the Wisconsin State Journal:

An Aaron Rodgers highlight reel against the Falcons:

ACME Packing Co. is pushing for the Packers to bring back Reggie McKenzie, dismissed from his Raiders GM job Monday:

Reggie McKenzie has reportedly been fired by the Raiders. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst should already be on the phone to his old coworker with a job offer: https://t.co/r1xd2lCbHv — Packers coverage by Acme Packing Co. (@acmepackingco) December 10, 2018

Packers now only a game behind fading Vikings (but they actually trail Minnesota by two games with three to play because Vikings own the tiebreaker):

The Seahawks get a strong showing from the defense and earn a victory on Monday Night Football, 21-7!



(Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/jx3OlPZtjW — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 11, 2018

And finally .... In her new weekly column, our Lori Nickel writes about president/CEO Mark Murphy's vision for the Packers: