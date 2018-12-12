LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Journal Sentinel and PackersNews.com beat reporter Tom Silverstein will make his picks for every game throughout the NFL season. Also check out our NFL stats pages for a live scoreboard, team-by-team injury reports and more odds information on the games.

Check back Friday for Sunday-Monday games.

THURSDAY

CHARGERS AT CHIEFS
Chiefs by 3 1/2.
Straight up – Chiefs. Against the spread – Chargers.

Support PackersNews

BECOME A SUBSCRIBER: Full access to articles, videos and columns

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Get PackersNews in your feed

FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Check out Packers photos and videos

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE