Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy during practice Thursday, November 8, 2018 at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis)

Interim coach Joe Philbin led the Packers (5-7-1) to a 34-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday at Lambeau Field. Next up: a tough test Sunday at noon against the Chicago Bears (9-4) at Soldier Field.

We'll start with former Cleveland Browns teammates Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins discussing in their "ThomaHawk Thoughts" for SI.com how the perception in Green Bay was that Mike McCarthy's term as Packers coach was way past its expiration date.

From Hawkins:

The biggest problem is that McCarthy's message got stale. I don’t care how motivating a head coach can be, but after a while the message, the analogies, everything grows stale because players have heard it so many times. For any coach that wants to have a long tenure in the NFL, it’s always important to reset your roster—even championship teams win and then blow their roster up not only because they know how hard it is to duplicate that, but also to keep the personalities in check.

From Thomas:

Players develop a perception that the coach isn’t as sharp he used to be, and the mentality slides from here: Oh, I think this coach is going to get fired, I don’t have to sell out and give everything I have anymore. Once the coach does get fired, then the players don’t have an excuse anymore, and they realize they are the ones under the microscope, and they want to keep their job so they pick up their play. I think that’s why a lot of times when a coach gets fired, you see the interim coach having success right away.

You can read all of their thoughts on the matter here:

.@joethomas73 and @hawk give their perspective on why the Packers fired Mike McCarthy at the right time—and why we’ll probably see Joe Philbin now having some success with the team https://t.co/eQgD7yYNV3 — The MMQB (@theMMQB) December 12, 2018

Jim Owczarski takes an in-depth look at how Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has gone about making in-season roster improvements:

Brian Gutekunst started off by handling free agency and the draft a bit differently for the #Packers, but he didn’t stop there.

https://t.co/H1I4t1x30X — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 12, 2018

The Packers and Bears have gone in opposite directions since Green Bay's thrilling Week 1 victory, writes Ryan Wood:

A fall that began with so much promise for the #Packers 15 weeks ago, has spiraled into a 5-7-1 disappointment. https://t.co/l4goqjIQF7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 13, 2018

Aaron Rodgers talks about the "great games" the Packers have played at Soldier Field:

Aaron Rodgers says the Packers "have had some great games over the years" at Soldier Field. https://t.co/4Wp7a8Z0K7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 12, 2018

Justin McCray, who will start at left guard with Byron Bell (knee) going on injured reserve, is determined to fare better this time against the Bears' Akiem Hicks:

“We just have to go out and compete and do our deal.” https://t.co/IlaEDyiFOf — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 12, 2018

Owczarski and Tom Silverstein analyze the importance of the Packers' offensive line against the Bears' outstanding defense:

The Packers offensive line is a little banged up heading into a divisional matchup in Chicago. https://t.co/WdHjjilZAp — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 12, 2018

Don't look for the Packers to be playing overseas any time soon:

As with the playoffs, the #Packers are mathematically alive for a London game in 2019, but the odds are not high. #Packers100https://t.co/5y2HZshNKSpic.twitter.com/UYnhgXaBoH — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) December 12, 2018

Packers fan Russell Beckman had his day in court against the Bears and awaits a ruling over whether he can wear Green Bay gear at Sunday's game:

Beckman sued the Bears in June 2017 because the team would not let him wear his Packers garb on the sidelines at Soldier Field. https://t.co/b3T2qieswD — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 12, 2018

ESPN compares and contrasts what has happened to the Packers and Bears since Green Bay's season-opening victory:

Bears-Packers, Part II: What has changed, lies ahead for rivals (with @DickersonESPN) https://t.co/vd4bAJh1PI — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 12, 2018

Bears coach Mike Nagy was a 23-year-old free-agent quarterback from Delaware getting ready for a tryout with the Packers in Green Bay when news broke about the 9/11 tragedies:

The right Mattitude: Why a tryout with the #Packers remains important to #Bears coach Matt Nagy.



My long story on Nagy and the importance of perspective, which is part of his coaching philosophy: https://t.co/499ck2Tcvg — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) December 12, 2018

Another endorsement for Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio as a head-coaching candidate:

It's an era when every NFL team is looking for the next offensive wunderkind. Vic Fangio is a 60-year-old, unvarnished, defensive genius. He goes against the grain in all possible ways, and that's why I think he should be someone's head coach in 2019. https://t.co/qI4ZGpgbh8 — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 12, 2018

A nice read from Rich Ryman on Packers season-ticket holders and friendships forged watching games together at Lambeau Field:

In Section 103, Green Bay Packers fans have their second family.https://t.co/utjj7RCfll — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 12, 2018

Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal writes about how the Packers' offense was more efficient at getting plays called:

Also in @WiStateJournal and on @madisondotcom ~ #Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin May not have intentionally photobombed Aaron Rodgers in the captains photo Sunday, but he did intentionally get the offensive play calls in quicker — and it paid off. https://t.co/kcv4d9mY5npic.twitter.com/DzRnBRHBYR — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) December 12, 2018

Philbin rated fairly well in his first game as interim coach:

Interesting look at head coach game management. #Packers coach Joe Philbin comes in tied for 14th in Week 14. https://t.co/CKJuBwapWn — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 12, 2018

The lowdown on newly acquired Packers offensive lineman Nico Siragusa:

Here's ESPN talking about Nico Siragusa. pic.twitter.com/fWkMeKzLy9 — SDSU Football (@SDSUFootball) April 29, 2017

With the NFL giving the 2020 draft to glitzy Las Vegas, will Green Bay ever be seriously considered?

Former Packers training-camp quarterback Taysom Hill, now a do-everything gadget for the Saints, earned NFC special teams honors:

Taysom Hill named NFC special teams player of the week https://t.co/BcAPf0yeLD — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 12, 2018

