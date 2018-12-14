If interim coach Joe Philbin can lead the Packers over the first-place Bears Sunday at Soldier Field, he would gain some bonus points in his quest to succeed Mike McCarthy. But would it be enough? Beat writers Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski examine the possibilities and talk to offensive linemen about what it will take to block the Bears.
