Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Week 1
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after being injured against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after being injured against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) leaps tacklers against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (88) leaps tacklers against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) takes the snap as offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) blocks against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) takes the snap as offensive guard Lane Taylor (65) blocks against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signal at the line against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) signal at the line against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) celebrates a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) celebrates a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sets up in the pocket in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sets up in the pocket in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Reggie Gilbert (93) hits quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) strains to get to / against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels (76) strains to get to / against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers linebacker Blake Martinez (50) celebrates a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends a pass to wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) defends a pass to wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) dives at the feet of running back Tarik Cohen (29) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) dives at the feet of running back Tarik Cohen (29) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) tries to tackle running back Jordan Howard (24) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) tries to tackle running back Jordan Howard (24) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tramon Williams (38) tackles quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Tramon Williams (38) tackles quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy challenges a call in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy challenges a call in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) chases quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) chases quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander against Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen in the fourth quarter of the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander against Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen in the fourth quarter of the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard rushes against Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Kentrell Brice in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard rushes against Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Kentrell Brice in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws in the scond half against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers throws in the scond half against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson rushes Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quartera in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Muhammad Wilkerson rushes Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quartera in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Nick Perry ends a late fourth quarter drive by sacking Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Nick Perry ends a late fourth quarter drive by sacking Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) embrace after the game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) embrace after the game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs for yardage against Green Bay Packers defensive back Tramon Williams (38) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs for yardage against Green Bay Packers defensive back Tramon Williams (38) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws for a first down late in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws for a first down late in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) celebrates a first down reception in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) celebrates a first down reception in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive back Kentrell Brice (29) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) winces in pain late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) winces in pain late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tries to intercept a pass intended to Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King (20) tries to intercept a pass intended to Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates recovering a fumble with teammate Muhammad Wilkerson (96) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) celebrates recovering a fumble with teammate Muhammad Wilkerson (96) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
A Chicago Bears fan reacts during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Chicago Bears fan reacts during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
A Green Bay Packers fan watches during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) dance after a 39-yard touchdown by Allison against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) and wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) dance after a 39-yard touchdown by Allison against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) eyes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) between plays in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) eyes Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) between plays in the third quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) reaches out for a first down in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) reaches out for a first down in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs after a catch to score a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson (96) reacts after a defensive stop against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates at the end of the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates at the end of the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) runs for a first down against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) runs for a first down against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs for a first down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) in the second half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) runs for a first down against Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) in the second half Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with Lane Taylor (65) after throwing a touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison (81) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with Lane Taylor (65) after throwing a touchdown pass to Geronimo Allison (81) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates his touchdown with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) celebrates his touchdown with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hauls in a long reception against Chicago Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) hauls in a long reception against Chicago Bears defensive back Prince Amukamara in the fourth quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers argues a call in the first half against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers argues a call in the first half against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and linebacker Nick Perry (53) celebrate after Perry forced a fumble from Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) and linebacker Nick Perry (53) celebrate after Perry forced a fumble from Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97) reacts after recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander against Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander against Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Ty Montgomeryagainst Chicago Bears' Anthony Miller in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Ty Montgomeryagainst Chicago Bears' Anthony Miller in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Blake Martinez tackles Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Blake Martinez tackles Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb scores the go ahead touchdown on a catch and run reception in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers dfeated the Bears 24 to 23.
Green Bay Packers' Randall Cobb scores the go ahead touchdown on a catch and run reception in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers dfeated the Bears 24 to 23. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a 24-23 victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a 24-23 victory against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception despite the efforts of Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52)during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception despite the efforts of Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52)during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception despite the efforts of Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52)during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a touchdown on a 75-yard reception despite the efforts of Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52)during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates his 75-yard pass to wide receiver Randall Cobb with offensive guard Lane Taylor (65)during the fourth qu arter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrates his 75-yard pass to wide receiver Randall Cobb with offensive guard Lane Taylor (65)during the fourth qu arter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates after scoring a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates after scoring a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) scores a 75-yard touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a 39-yard touchdown pass as Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) defends in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) catches a 39-yard touchdown pass as Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) defends in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) takes a Lambeau leap after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) takes a Lambeau leap after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) reels in a 39-yard touchdown pass while being covered by Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) during the fourth quarter Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison (81) reels in a 39-yard touchdown pass while being covered by Chicago Bears defensive back Kyle Fuller (23) during the fourth quarter Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) re-eenters the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) re-eenters the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) re-eenters the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) re-eenters the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) rifles a pass after re-eentering the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) rifles a pass after re-eentering the game for the first series in the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Rodgers had been carted off the field during the second quarter after hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) and linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) and linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) recovers the football after forcing a fumble from Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) recovers the football after forcing a fumble from Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts after recovering a fumble by Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) as he throws in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) is hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (95) as he throws in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) loses the ball to linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer (9) loses the ball to linebacker Khalil Mack (52) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after being injured against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after being injured against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-W
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is taken off the field after sustaining an injury in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is taken off the field after sustaining an injury in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped off the field after getting injured during the second quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy (left) watches as quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy (left) watches as quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL S
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warms up atewr Aaron Rodgers was carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' DeShone Kizer warms up atewr Aaron Rodgers was carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by the training staff after being injured during the second quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by team doctor Patrick McKenzie after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by team doctor Patrick McKenzie after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is helped to his feet aftyer being injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is helped to his feet aftyer being injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is injured in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is carted of the field following a second quarter injury against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) lies crumpled n the field after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by team doctor Patrick McKenzie after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is tended to by team doctor Patrick McKenzie after being hit by Chicago Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris during the second quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) snares a 33-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) snares a 33-yard reception while being covered by Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is stopped for two-yard gain during the first quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) is stopped for two-yard gain during the first quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) returns a punt for 42 yard during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) returns a punt for 42 yard during the second quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sent
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) breaks away for a long pass reception against Green Bay Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) breaks away for a long pass reception against Green Bay Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) questions a call by an official against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) questions a call by an official against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) breaks away for a long pass reception against Green Bay Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) breaks away for a long pass reception against Green Bay Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers questions an officials call against the offense during the game against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers questions an officials call against the offense during the game against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) celebrates his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barely escapes the rush of defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) barely escapes the rush of defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) can't stop quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) from scoring a touchdpwn in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Green Bay Packers defensive back Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (21) can't stop quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) from scoring a touchdpwn in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears Sunday, September 9, 2018 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass during pregame
Wide receiver Davante Adams catches a pass during pregame warmups before Sunday night's game between the Packers and Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans check out the view in the Titletown district before the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans check out the view in the Titletown district before the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Football fans down shots while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Football fans down shots while tailgating prior to the Green Bay Packers playing the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Randy Slye of Green Bay hangs out with his favorite Green Bay Packers players prior to the game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Randy Slye of Green Bay hangs out with his favorite Green Bay Packers players prior to the game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Brandon and Lindsay Kleve of Iowa play foosball before the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Brandon and Lindsay Kleve of Iowa play foosball before the Packers vs Bears game at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
Fans arrive for Packers vs Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans arrive for Packers vs Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday, September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Chris Schuelke, left, and her sister Jane Thiel, both of Dale, cheer "Go Pack Go!", prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Chris Schuelke, left, and her sister Jane Thiel, both of Dale, cheer "Go Pack Go!", prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Charlotte Kraus, 3, celebrates scoring a point while playing a board game with her mother Erin Krause of Crystal Lake, IL, prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Charlotte Kraus, 3, celebrates scoring a point while playing a board game with her mother Erin Krause of Crystal Lake, IL, prior to the Green Bay Packers playing against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
Fans walk the area around Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Fans walk the area around Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers play against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Lowest Bidders play a pregame show before the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Lowest Bidders play a pregame show before the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Packers Tailgate Band plays befoe the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Packers Tailgate Band plays befoe the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
A Packers fan sports a muskie cheesehead before the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
A Packers fan sports a muskie cheesehead before the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen
The Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
The Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears in the season opener on Sunday, September 9, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    GREEN BAY – In the run-up to the season opener at Lambeau Field, first-year Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was asked how he planned to prepare for first-year Chicago Bears head coach and play caller Matt Nagy.

    After all, it was a new team, new personnel and Nagy was his own man now, away from Andy Reid’s influence in Kansas City. But Pettine knew that Trubisky was mobile and the run-pass option (RPO) could be a factor.

    “You have to be sound,” Pettine said back on Sept. 6. “I think it tames you a little bit defensively. But for us, it still comes back to our technique, our fundamentals.”

    Now, 13 games later, Pettine has enough film of Nagy’s offense to study. Tendencies have been unearthed and prepared for. But Nagy has a whole bag of tricks he’s unafraid to open that has caught the eye of Pettine and the Packers defense. Namely, personnel groupings that often defensive players have skills position players doing different duties.

    And he’s had fun with it, dubbing them “Willy Wonka,” “Freezer Left,” “Oompa Loompa” and “Santa’s Sleigh,” continuing the tradition he started in Week 1 when the Bears lined up in the T-Formation and called a handoff left to Tarik Cohen “Papa Bear Left” in honor of Bears founder George Halas.

    Support PackersNews

    BECOME A SUBSCRIBER: Full access to articles, videos and columns

    LIKE US ON FACEBOOK: Get PackersNews in your feed

    FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM: Check out Packers photos and videos

    On Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams, the Bears deployed defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, Bilal Nichols, Akiem Hicks and Jonathan Bullard in the backfield. After a play fake to Hicks — the 332-pound defensive tackle scored a rushing touchdown against the New York Giants on Dec. 2 — Mitchell Trubisky tossed a touchdown to offensive lineman Bradley Sowell.

    “It’s tough because a lot of those plays are just one-time plays, so you see it on film but you don’t want to overplay it,” Packers defensive lineman Dean Lowry said. “They do a good job of keeping you off balance by doing that stuff but also showing different looks by faking it to Hicks and throwing it to Sowell.”

    Nagy has run out safeties Eddie Jackson and Adrian Amos onto offensive formations. He has had Cohen throw a touchdown pass and wide receiver Anthony Miller also attempt a pass to backup quarterback Chase Daniel. He’s also had Daniel and Trubisky on the field at the same time.

    “When you’re up in the booth and you’re trying to tell the D-coordinator that those four numbers are coming in, and I don’t know if they necessarily prepare for that,” Nagy said this week of his unique formations using defensive players. “So I always tell you guys, any advantage you can get — and now you gotta be able to make sure it’s something that you feel like you can be worthwhile and not foolish. There’s that balance there. And so the other part of it too is our guys love it. They enjoy it, they have fun, they’re working. Maybe we’ll stay away from them for a few weeks and come back to it later.”

    The Bears have used 255 unique offensive personnel combinations to date, 10th most in the NFL.

    “It’s an unfamiliar look,” Packers linebacker Antonio Morrison said. “So you see something that’s unfamiliar, you see like a 300-pounder in the backfield or something, your attention is going to go there. They have a lot of misdirection off those things.”

    And that unfamiliarity can create a half step of hesitation, which is enough to bust a big play or leave a man open for a touchdown. So for Pettine, the message from September will apply Sunday at Soldier Field: Be sound.

    “It’s a perfect example of the creativity there,” Pettine said. “We have our basic principles and we know playing them in Chicago is a perfect example. You’re going to play certain teams where they’re going to what I just talked about what we do defensively. A good chunk of what you see that week is going to be unscouted (formations). You have to have comprehensive roles in each defense that can handle any situation and I think it’s important that you fall back on those, that if you get an unconventional look, you have to know how to get lined up to it.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE