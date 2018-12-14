NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Jaire Alexander as he is selected as the number eighteen overall pick to the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Interim coach Joe Philbin led the Packers (5-7-1) to a 34-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) last Sunday at Lambeau Field. Next up: a tough test Sunday at noon against the Chicago Bears (9-4) at Soldier Field.

We'll start with Rich Ryman's report on what the NFL giving the 2020 draft to Las Vegas means for Green Bay possibly landing the prized event. Brad Toll, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Vistors Bureau, said the city's bid would feature a new Brown County expo center expected to open around April of 2021.

The 2019 NFL draft will be April 25-27 in Nashville. The 2018 draft was in Arlington, Texas. Toll said those are very different venues, which bodes well for Green Bay's bid to host the draft. "The feeling I got from (NFL representatives) is they like that," Toll said. "You are kind of celebrating all the franchises and the differences between them. Green Bay would bring something very unique to that table. Toll said he would not be concerned about following a glitzy site, such as Las Vegas, or a big one, such as Dallas. "You look at the NFL cities, they are all tons bigger than we are. We are going to follow a major metropolitan area," he said. Hotel rooms would be one challenge to hosting the draft, but that depends on how many the NFL requires and how close they need to be to the event.

. @NFL draft goes to Las Vegas in 2020, after Nashville in 2019. Packers aiming for 2022 or beyond to host draft in Green Bay.https://t.co/kYj2q1xD2Lpic.twitter.com/SjlTIWBopF — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) December 14, 2018

Pete Dougherty writes about the big-name players who will be leaving Green Bay after the season in order to create salary-cap room to sign free agents:

Some of the departing names will be big, though not much of a surprise. https://t.co/RSWmm3Lgri — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 13, 2018

The quick passing game worked for the Packers in Week 1 against the Bears; will we see it again?

When run effectively, the #Packers have found success in the quick game. https://t.co/502Tuq2X2F — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 13, 2018

No one can say Packers rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander lacks confidence:

Packers' rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander discussed Mitch Trubisky and the Bears' notable defense. https://t.co/PRwoJu55vI — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 13, 2018

Packers running back Aaron Jones eyeing elusive milestone with limited carries:

A Packers running back has reached 1,000 yards in a season 23 times, but never with fewer than 200 carries. The closest was Tony Canadeo’s 1,052 yards on 208 carries in 1949. https://t.co/DgdmfNzuZh — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 14, 2018

The Bears won a round in court barring a Green Bay fan in an ongoing case from wearing Packers gear at Sunday's game:

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Judge rules against Packers fan for Sunday's Bears game https://t.co/VmVoWjwtU0#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 14, 2018

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy displayed his funny, family sides during his weekly radio show:

“... the first thing he said was, ‘Anything for the kids.’ He didn’t even hesitate,” WIXX host on asking Mike McCarthy to play Santa. That and more in @KendraMeinert's story on the unseen side of former #Packers coach. #Packers100https://t.co/WrG3eXzygPpic.twitter.com/ITqnJ02QTe — RichRymanPG (@RichRymanPG) December 13, 2018

The view from Chicago: Brad Biggs writes about the reversal of fortunes for the Bears and Packers and whether the Bears can maintain the upper hand:

#Packers have not missed playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2005-06. #Bears haven't had back-to-back winning seasons since 2005-06. Now that they've have a role reversal, can the Bears keep the upper hand for years to come? https://t.co/aqKqcSGxCI — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) December 13, 2018

Packers special teams performer James Crawford making a late Pro Bowl push:

Twitter Votes count as 2, along with retweets! Thanks for the support you have given, it’s been incredible! Selected or not Im thankful and for that Im going to give out 2 signed Jerseys and 4 Signed pictures to fans! #ProBowlVote@James5Crawford@packerspic.twitter.com/luiTMJAZ0t — James5Crawford_ (@James5Crawford) December 13, 2018

Six of one, half-dozen of the other when it comes to Jimmy Graham and Jordy Nelson this season:

This is not entirely apples to applies, but I was curious how the season-to-date production for Jimmy Graham and Jordy Nelson compared entering #NFL Week 15. A quick look. pic.twitter.com/EDQQirHtu4 — Mike Sando, ESPN.com (@SandoESPN) December 13, 2018

Tom Oates of the Madison State Journal writes that Philbin could make a strong impression by coming up with ways to beat the Bears' defense:

My column: If #Packers interim coach Joe Philbin wants to impress the right people, solving the Bears' dominant defense would be a good place to start. https://t.co/QdwP2Ybk9u via @madisondotcom — Tom Oates (@TomOatesWSJ) December 13, 2018

The Packers get a vote-of-confidence prediction from one Pro Football Focus analyst:

PFF Analyst picks for Week 15. For PFF Greenline picks, check out https://t.co/0Zlt8o8Tcrpic.twitter.com/AgzG63kaiZ — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 13, 2018

