Interim coach Joe Philbin led the Packers (5-7-1) to a 34-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) last Sunday at Lambeau Field. Next up: a tough test Sunday at noon against the Chicago Bears (9-4) at Soldier Field.
We'll start with Rich Ryman's report on what the NFL giving the 2020 draft to Las Vegas means for Green Bay possibly landing the prized event. Brad Toll, president and CEO of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Vistors Bureau, said the city's bid would feature a new Brown County expo center expected to open around April of 2021.
Rich writes:
The 2019 NFL draft will be April 25-27 in Nashville. The 2018 draft was in Arlington, Texas.
Toll said those are very different venues, which bodes well for Green Bay's bid to host the draft.
"The feeling I got from (NFL representatives) is they like that," Toll said. "You are kind of celebrating all the franchises and the differences between them. Green Bay would bring something very unique to that table.
Toll said he would not be concerned about following a glitzy site, such as Las Vegas, or a big one, such as Dallas.
"You look at the NFL cities, they are all tons bigger than we are. We are going to follow a major metropolitan area," he said.
Hotel rooms would be one challenge to hosting the draft, but that depends on how many the NFL requires and how close they need to be to the event.
You can read Rich's entire story here:
Pete Dougherty writes about the big-name players who will be leaving Green Bay after the season in order to create salary-cap room to sign free agents:
The quick passing game worked for the Packers in Week 1 against the Bears; will we see it again?
No one can say Packers rookie cornerback Jaire Alexander lacks confidence:
Packers running back Aaron Jones eyeing elusive milestone with limited carries:
The Bears won a round in court barring a Green Bay fan in an ongoing case from wearing Packers gear at Sunday's game:
Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy displayed his funny, family sides during his weekly radio show:
The view from Chicago: Brad Biggs writes about the reversal of fortunes for the Bears and Packers and whether the Bears can maintain the upper hand:
Packers special teams performer James Crawford making a late Pro Bowl push:
Six of one, half-dozen of the other when it comes to Jimmy Graham and Jordy Nelson this season:
Tom Oates of the Madison State Journal writes that Philbin could make a strong impression by coming up with ways to beat the Bears' defense:
The Packers get a vote-of-confidence prediction from one Pro Football Focus analyst:
And finally .... something to think about the next time you head for the concession stand:
