Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lucas Patrick (62) confronts Atlanta Falcons cornerback Brian Poole (34) after pool hit quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the second quarter at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi)

GREEN BAY - Aaron Rodgers didn’t think Brian Poole hit him with ill intent Sunday, and the Atlanta defensive back wasn’t flagged for hitting Rodgers in the right shoulder even though the Packers quarterback had begun his slide.

The NFL agreed with Rodgers and the officials, and Poole was not fined for the play that eventually led to players from both teams pushing and shoving each other.

Center Corey Linsley was the only Packers player flagged during the scrum, and he received a $10,026 fine for unnecessary roughness.

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness but he was fined $33,425 for fighting, as he jumped on the back of Packers guard Lucas Patrick and then punched Packers tackle Jason Spriggs.

Those were the only fines associated with the scrum, despite some extracurricular activities from Patrick, Packers tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Randall Cobb, who tossed Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman to the ground.

The only other fine from the game was given to Falcons defensive back Damontae Kazee, who was docked $26,739 for unnecessary roughness after being flagged for lowering his helmet to initiate contact.