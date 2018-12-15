Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood make their predictions ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
GREEN BAY - Aaron Rodgers didn’t think Brian Poole hit him with ill intent Sunday, and the Atlanta defensive back wasn’t flagged for hitting Rodgers in the right shoulder even though the Packers quarterback had begun his slide.
The NFL agreed with Rodgers and the officials, and Poole was not fined for the play that eventually led to players from both teams pushing and shoving each other.
Center Corey Linsley was the only Packers player flagged during the scrum, and he received a $10,026 fine for unnecessary roughness.
Falcons linebacker Deion Jones was flagged for unnecessary roughness but he was fined $33,425 for fighting, as he jumped on the back of Packers guard Lucas Patrick and then punched Packers tackle Jason Spriggs.
Those were the only fines associated with the scrum, despite some extracurricular activities from Patrick, Packers tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Randall Cobb, who tossed Falcons safety Sharrod Neasman to the ground.
The only other fine from the game was given to Falcons defensive back Damontae Kazee, who was docked $26,739 for unnecessary roughness after being flagged for lowering his helmet to initiate contact.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.section_name: