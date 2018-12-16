Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Week 15
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) eludes pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the Packers lose to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) catches a touchdown against Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) runs after an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the third quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy talks to a ref during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass defended by Chicago Bears' Prince Amukamara during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky looks to pass as Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews pursues during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass over Green Bay Packers' Tony Brown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson runs with the ball after and interception of Aaron Rodgers pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson slides on the turf after and interception of Aaron Rodgers pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is dejected after not converting on 3rd down during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Leonard Floyd during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers greets Chicago Bears' Adrian Amos after the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky greets fans after the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tripped up in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) recovers a fumble by the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up after being sacked during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) struts off the field after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown on a 10-yard run during the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his touchdown on a 10-yard run during the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) break sup a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive end Fadol Brown (98) stops Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) short of a first down during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) after a short reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin is shown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin is shown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages t get off a pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) pick sup a first down on a reception during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) rifles a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) celebrates their win sending the into the playoffs after their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams runs with the ball during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (left) and Josh Jackson during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen runs for a gain as Green Bay Packers defenders pursue during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Adam Shaheen takes a catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson tackles Chicago Bears' Adam Shaheen during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack heads on the field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin talks to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy after the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) after the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Chicago Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) scores a touchdown on 13-yard pass as Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) looks on duyrun the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
BEST CROP -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
ALTENATE CROP -- TIGHTER IS BETTER -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) leaves Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) is his wake while scoring a touchdown on a 12-yard reception during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by a group of Bears during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers lays on the ground after a sack during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs past Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) runs after a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and defensive back Josh Jones (27) defend in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) is tackled by a group of Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) celebrates after a Green Bay Packers incomplete pass in the end zone at the end of the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) scores a touchdown n nine yard run during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard scores a touchdown during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen dives for the touchdown past Green Bay Packers' Eddie Pleasant during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson heads out onto the field to warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) greets a fan while taking to the field for warm ups before their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) greet fans while taking to the field for warm ups before their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Members of he Green Bay Packers including Randall Cobb gather before heading on the field before practice before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy walks on the filed before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets
Fans arrive for the Packers game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Fans arrive for the Packers game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO – The intention of the Green Bay Packers defense Sunday at Soldier Field was to make Chicago Bears' second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky beat them.  

    They wanted him in the pocket, to push the ball down the field and challenge the secondary with passes that could be deflected, intercepted or frankly thrown awry. Unfortunately for the Packers, Trubisky rose to the occasion by doing the opposite in the Bears’ 24-17, NFC North division-winning victory.

    “Mitch had outstanding pocket awareness today,” Packers corner Tony Brown said. “He was very accurate with his throws. He picked up some blitzes. He moved well. He had a really good day.”

    Trubisky will be credited with a robust 8.4 yards per pass attempt, but he rarely challenged the back end of the Packers’ secondary.

    Which on one hand, could be taken as a compliment. On the other hand, it spoke to Trubisky’s discipline. Someone was going to be open, eventually, even if was the shorter — safer — option. After that? Let his pass catchers handle it.

    “Don’t do anything crazy, don’t try to make a splash,” Trubisky said of his mindset. “Just completions after completions and it resulted in first downs and it helped create a rhythm within the offense that I think helped all day.”

    Jaire Alexander shrugged.

    “It was smart by him,” the Packers rookie corner said, “We expected him to take the shots. I mean, that way he’d beat us through the air, but when you just dumping it off here and there it’s hard. It’s harder to make plays on the ball.”

    Instead, Trubisky’s pass catchers made plays with the ball. In the first half, Packers defenders caromed off advancing Bears like pebbles off the grill of a Mack semi truck. Allen Robinson shook off Alexander for 30 yards. Safety Eddie Pleasant fell off Jordan Howard for 15. Howard ran powerfully, shedding linebackers and defensive linemen. The Bears scored 14 points in the first half, broken tackles a root factor.

    “It was very frustrating,” Packers corner Bashaud Breeland said. “We couldn’t get them off the field.”

    Which all contributed to Trubisky’s best performance since a Nov. 11 victory over Detroit (he missed two games in that period with a shoulder injury). He outplayed Aaron Rodgers with a 120.4 rating and 71.4 completion percentage for 235 yards.

    He threw no interceptions, the first time he has accomplished that since the Lions game (though he did have one fumble recovered by the Bears).

    And he did all that by playing the position, taking what was given and hitting the open receiver. That included a 13-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown to Trey Burton to put the Bears up 21-14, a play Brown said was a backside progression on the Packers’ Cover 2 defense that caught Brown playing too shallow and Josh Jones not quite wide enough.

    Coming to the sideline, Bears head coach Matt Nagy grabbed his quarterback’s face mask with a strong message.

    “That’s a throw that he just made right there with conviction,” Nagy said. “When he does that, he’s tough to stop.”

    On paper it was a solid game plan for the Packers.

    Despite the Bears’ success, Trubisky had been uneven throughout the season. He had thrown 12 interceptions heading into Sunday for a 3.4 percent interception rate, and there had been four times in his previous six games that he completed 60 percent or fewer of his passes.

    Pleasant, whom Trubisky evaded on a key third-and-7 play with under five minutes to go in the first half that resulted in a 23-yard completion to Adam Shaheen, agreed with the assessment that the Bears quarterback had tremendous pocket presence Sunday, running as needed, when needed.

    “That comes with the game of football, being able to adjust,” Jones said. “You don’t really always get what you want in the game plan. Obviously they didn’t do everything we expected them to do.

    Perhaps the biggest adjustment the Bears made was a concerted effort to avoid third down, at which point Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine could dial up looks that would create problems for Trubisky. And when the Bears fell into third down, Pettine did, as the Packers held the Bears to just 3-of-10 on that down.

    But 15 times the Bears converted a first down on either first or second down — including seven times where they needed 10 yards or more and another four times where they needed 6-9 yards to do so.

    On their three touchdown drives, the Bears converted a first nine times on first or second down. On those plays, Trubisky was an impressive 6-for-6 for 83 yards.

    “Mitch had a great game,” Brown reiterated. “He played awesome, so hat’s off to him.”

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE