Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood make their predictions ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews
CHICAGO - The Green Bay Packers will be without their best defensive lineman and one of their top offensive linemen in their bid to upset the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field as defensive tackle Kenny Clark and right tackle Bryan Bulaga have been ruled out.
Clark injured his left elbow against Atlanta but finished the game and Bulaga injured a knee against Arizona on Dec. 2. Neither practiced all week.
Jason Spriggs will start for the second consecutive week at right tackle for the Packers.
Corner Bashaud Breeland was questionable due to missing the practice week for personal reasons but he is active.
Joining Bulaga and Clark as inactive for the game against the Bears are:
- Tim Boyle, QB
- Kendall Donnerson, LB
- Natrell Jamerson, CB
- Adam Pankey, OL
- Nico Siragusa, OL
