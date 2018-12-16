CLOSE Olivia Reiner and Ryan Wood make their predictions ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Green Bay Packers interim head coach Joe Philbin during practice Wednesday, December 12, 2018 in the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wis. (Photo: Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin/@jmatthe79)

Welcome to your game-day Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

Interim coach Joe Philbin will lead the Packers (5-7-1) in a must-win game to keep their faint playoff hopes alive against the Chicago Bears (9-4) at noon Sunday at Soldier Field.

We'll start with Tom Silverstein's column on Philbin possibly positioning himself as a top candidate to succeed Mike McCarthy with a strong finish this season. For one thing, the field of available head-coaching candidates may not be that strong, and the Packers' opening may not be as attractive as they think.

Tom writes:

When a head coach is hired, typically the team he joins isn’t very good and there’s an understanding it’s going to take a few years to build up the roster. Most would like to start out with a young quarterback or at least one who is in his prime because the pressure isn’t on to win it all in his first year. "I don’t know if Green Bay is in the top two or three,” one of the agents said. “Cleveland and the Jets are probably better jobs. Green Bay is still a good job, but the quarterback is going to be 36 (next year) and his numbers haven’t been that good this year.” The Browns have No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback and the Jets have No. 3 pick Sam Darnold, which is why they would be considered better jobs. Other openings could exist in Carolina, Jacksonville, Baltimore, Arizona and Tampa Bay. Two of those places have young, promising quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson with the Ravens and Josh Rosen with the Cardinals) and the Panthers have Cam Newton, who is 29 and one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.

You can read the entire column here:

Silverstein: Packers' next coach? With strong finish, many factors could favor Joe Philbin. https://t.co/Vbat26vEUj — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 15, 2018

Silverstein and Jim Owczarski discuss Philbin's prospects as part of their podcast:

A win on Sunday would give Joe Philbin some bonus points in his quest to succeed Mike McCarthy. But would it be enough? https://t.co/CwwOQrMAYA — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 14, 2018

Silverstein serves up his "5 Things to Watch" game preview, and our reporters make their predictions:

Here's what you need to know about the #Packers-Bears game Sunday at Soldier Field. https://t.co/LK5oOq4Fi9 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 15, 2018

As Green Bay conducts its search for a successor to Mike McCarthy, Pete Dougherty wonders whether the Packers should just give the reins of their offense to Aaron Rodgers, as the Indianapolis Colts did with their star quarterback Peyton Manning:

Making Aaron Rodgers completely responsible for play selection could be the best way to get the most out of their 35-year-old star quarterback. https://t.co/LL7DwpekN0 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 15, 2018

Center Corey Linsley ended up being the only Packers player fined for the skirmish that broke out between members of the Green Bay and Atlanta teams last Sunday:

Packers' Linsley fined for role in Falcons melee; no fine for hit on Aaron Rodgers https://t.co/IV9wxJ1R6L — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 15, 2018

Packers tight end Jimmy Graham put it bluntly Friday when asked about the 2018 season: "My numbers suck":

Graham is having a statistically decent year, but the Packers didn't sign him to a three-year, $30 million contract for merely adequate production. https://t.co/IK0W4Lrk6O — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 14, 2018

Keep an eye out for trick plays from the Bears on Sunday, writes Owczarski:

“Willy Wonka,” “Freezer Left,” “Oompa Loompa,” “Santa’s Sleigh.” The play names are as creative as their designs, and the #Packers' defense is wary. https://t.co/TzP4D20nCa — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 14, 2018

Ryan Wood writes about the seeds of the Bears' superiority over the Packers this season being planted through a series of offseason maneuvers:

If Bears win on the field Sunday, it won’t be first time they beat #Packers in 2018. The foundation for their upcoming NFC North crown was laid this offseason, at the Packers’ expense. Chicago collected assets Green Bay will have to contend with for years. https://t.co/lbCgBzgQWx — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 14, 2018

Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss the potential absence of key defensive players Kenny Clark and Bashaud Breeland:

Bashaud Breeland and Kenny Clark are big pieces of the #Packers' defense. Will they be available Sunday? https://t.co/9rzebzBMnC — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 14, 2018

Given the Bears' fierce pass rush, we might be seeing a lot of Packers running back Jamaal Williams in a blocking role:

Here's a play that demonstrates why Jamaal Williams is so important for pass protection vs. the Bears. https://t.co/c6qxRHv2AA — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 14, 2018

With Pro Bowl selections to be announced at 7 p.m. Tuesday, will Packers receive Davante Adams get his due?

It doesn’t matter if it’s Aaron Rodgers or Brett Hundley at quarterback, Mike McCarthy or Joe Philbin on the headset. Davante Adams doesn’t care.



Or at least that’s what his play suggests.



Story here:



https://t.co/8BoyNxvdRO — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 14, 2018

The Packers will face a promising young quarterback next Sunday when they visit the Jets:

Watt to Darnold: "You're gonna be a great pro."#HOUvsNYJpic.twitter.com/wEcUg6zdXz — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 16, 2018

And finally ... The Power Sweep points out that the Packers and Bears both have sacked the quarterback 40 times this season. But the similarities end there: