Interim coach Joe Philbin will lead the Packers (5-7-1) in a must-win game to keep their faint playoff hopes alive against the Chicago Bears (9-4) at noon Sunday at Soldier Field.
We'll start with Tom Silverstein's column on Philbin possibly positioning himself as a top candidate to succeed Mike McCarthy with a strong finish this season. For one thing, the field of available head-coaching candidates may not be that strong, and the Packers' opening may not be as attractive as they think.
Tom writes:
When a head coach is hired, typically the team he joins isn’t very good and there’s an understanding it’s going to take a few years to build up the roster. Most would like to start out with a young quarterback or at least one who is in his prime because the pressure isn’t on to win it all in his first year.
"I don’t know if Green Bay is in the top two or three,” one of the agents said. “Cleveland and the Jets are probably better jobs. Green Bay is still a good job, but the quarterback is going to be 36 (next year) and his numbers haven’t been that good this year.”
The Browns have No. 1 pick Baker Mayfield at quarterback and the Jets have No. 3 pick Sam Darnold, which is why they would be considered better jobs.
Other openings could exist in Carolina, Jacksonville, Baltimore, Arizona and Tampa Bay. Two of those places have young, promising quarterbacks (Lamar Jackson with the Ravens and Josh Rosen with the Cardinals) and the Panthers have Cam Newton, who is 29 and one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL.
You can read the entire column here:
Silverstein and Jim Owczarski discuss Philbin's prospects as part of their podcast:
Silverstein serves up his "5 Things to Watch" game preview, and our reporters make their predictions:
As Green Bay conducts its search for a successor to Mike McCarthy, Pete Dougherty wonders whether the Packers should just give the reins of their offense to Aaron Rodgers, as the Indianapolis Colts did with their star quarterback Peyton Manning:
Center Corey Linsley ended up being the only Packers player fined for the skirmish that broke out between members of the Green Bay and Atlanta teams last Sunday:
Packers tight end Jimmy Graham put it bluntly Friday when asked about the 2018 season: "My numbers suck":
Keep an eye out for trick plays from the Bears on Sunday, writes Owczarski:
Ryan Wood writes about the seeds of the Bears' superiority over the Packers this season being planted through a series of offseason maneuvers:
Wood and Olivia Reiner discuss the potential absence of key defensive players Kenny Clark and Bashaud Breeland:
Given the Bears' fierce pass rush, we might be seeing a lot of Packers running back Jamaal Williams in a blocking role:
With Pro Bowl selections to be announced at 7 p.m. Tuesday, will Packers receive Davante Adams get his due?
The Packers will face a promising young quarterback next Sunday when they visit the Jets:
And finally ... The Power Sweep points out that the Packers and Bears both have sacked the quarterback 40 times this season. But the similarities end there:
