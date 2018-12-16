Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Week 15
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) eludes pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the Packers lose to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) catches a touchdown against Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) runs after an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the third quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy talks to a ref during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass defended by Chicago Bears' Prince Amukamara during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky looks to pass as Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews pursues during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass over Green Bay Packers' Tony Brown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson runs with the ball after and interception of Aaron Rodgers pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson slides on the turf after and interception of Aaron Rodgers pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is dejected after not converting on 3rd down during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Leonard Floyd during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers greets Chicago Bears' Adrian Amos after the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky greets fans after the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tripped up in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) recovers a fumble by the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up after being sacked during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) struts off the field after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown on a 10-yard run during the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his touchdown on a 10-yard run during the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) break sup a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive end Fadol Brown (98) stops Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) short of a first down during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) after a short reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin is shown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin is shown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages t get off a pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) pick sup a first down on a reception during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) rifles a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) celebrates their win sending the into the playoffs after their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams runs with the ball during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (left) and Josh Jackson during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen runs for a gain as Green Bay Packers defenders pursue during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Adam Shaheen takes a catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson tackles Chicago Bears' Adam Shaheen during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack heads on the field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin talks to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy after the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) after the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Chicago Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) scores a touchdown on 13-yard pass as Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) looks on duyrun the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
BEST CROP -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
ALTENATE CROP -- TIGHTER IS BETTER -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) leaves Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) is his wake while scoring a touchdown on a 12-yard reception during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by a group of Bears during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers lays on the ground after a sack during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs past Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) runs after a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and defensive back Josh Jones (27) defend in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) is tackled by a group of Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) celebrates after a Green Bay Packers incomplete pass in the end zone at the end of the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) scores a touchdown n nine yard run during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard scores a touchdown during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen dives for the touchdown past Green Bay Packers' Eddie Pleasant during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson heads out onto the field to warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) greets a fan while taking to the field for warm ups before their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) greet fans while taking to the field for warm ups before their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Members of he Green Bay Packers including Randall Cobb gather before heading on the field before practice before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy walks on the filed before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets
Fans arrive for the Packers game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Fans arrive for the Packers game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO – It’s possible Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones’ season ended Sunday.

    The Packers appeared poised to ride Jones extensively against the Chicago Bears, but the second-year tailback left with a knee injury after his fourth carry. Jones said his foot was planted to make a cut upfield when a Bears defender hit his leg. Because his leg was straight, it had no bend.

    “I feel like if it was bent,” Jones said, “it wouldn’t have been as bad.”

    Jones sat on the sideline bench for most of the first half, but the Packers medical staff ruled he could not return after halftime. He had yet to speak with the doctors after Sunday’s game, but said his injury was “similar” to the torn MCL he had last season in Chicago. That injury cost Jones two games.

    With two games left this season and the Packers officially eliminated from the playoffs, the next time Jones gets a carry could come in 2019.

    “I’m hoping that I will be able to play next week,” Jones said. “I’m a competitor and I want to play, and it killed me not to be able to play.”

    Jones spoke earlier in the week about how badly he wanted to finish the season healthy, potentially allowing him to shake the injury-prone reputation he developed as a rookie. The Packers limited his carries all season, preserving him. Sunday’s injury appears to have validated that decision.

    Backup Jamaal Williams replaced Jones and had 55 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Williams added 40 yards on three catches.

    “Just be ready,” Williams said. “Next man up.”

    Elbow sidelines Clark

    As much as nose tackle Kenny Clark wanted to be out on the field Sunday, the medical staff had to say no.

    Clark suffered what he said was a sprained left elbow against Atlanta and rehabbed all week trying to get ready. He was listed as questionable on the injury report, but the doctors decided to hold him out for fear he might hurt it worse.

    “I wanted to play,” Clark said. “But they were just worried about stuff with my elbow. We just have to keep getting MRIs every week and see how it goes. Hopefully, it gets better.”

    With the playoffs no longer a possibility, it’s likely the Packers won’t take any chances with one of their best defensive players and sit him for the final two games, especially if he can’t practice.

    Keep me in, coach

    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked whether he would take issue if GM Brian Gutekunst asked him to let backup DeShone Kizer play so Gutekunst and the new coach could evaluate him.

    “Yeah, probably,” Rodgers said with a smile.

    “Look, I mean, nobody has talked to me about it,” he continued. “I’m expecting to start and play. (In) 2005, I remember (Brett) Favre came in late in the season and said, ‘Well, you’re probably going to get a chance to play here.' Didn’t happen.

    “Brett was 36. I think, at the time. I’d like to be out there, lead us the last two weeks.”

    Using his smarts

    Defensive lineman Fadol Brown is only in his second week as a Packer, but he apparently is a quick learner.

    Brown is the one who recognized a fake punt formation the Bears had run and yelled out to his teammates to watch for it.

    “Just from watching film, I recognized the formation, called it out,” Brown said. “I talked about it with (fullback Danny) Vitale before it happened. The look, it looked familiar. We were talking about it.”

    Brown and his teammates crashed the middle and stuffed upback Benny Cunningham for a loss of one, giving the Packers the ball at the 50. Five players later, they had tied the game on a 50-yard touchdown drive.

    “I just tried to make a play,” said Brown, who was claimed off waivers from Oakland on Dec. 5 to fill the spot left open when Mike Daniels was put on injured reserve. “I knew it was coming to my side. I just tried to get off the ball and beat the guy.”

    Brown, who did not play last week, had three tackles, including a stop on the previous play that forced the punt formation.

    Breeland mourns friend's death

    Cornerback Bashaud Breeland said he was excused from practices last week because a “dear friend” died in a car crash Tuesday night in Hampton, S.C.

    Breeland’s friend was Tevin Mole, a former teammate Breeland described as “more like a brother than anything.” He said missing Sunday’s game was never an option, mostly to honor his friend.

    “I knew what he would want me to do,” said Breeland, who started as the Packers slot corner Sunday. “I knew he would want me to be playing this game, and that’s what I chose to do.”

    Breeland said he will return to South Carolina for Mole’s funeral this week.

    Alexander’s streak ends

    Rodgers’ NFL-record run of 402 consecutive pass attempts without an interception ended Sunday, but so did another streak. Packers rookie corner Jaire Alexander was flagged for pass interference on Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson with 11:55 to go in the game, leading to a Bears first down.

    It was the first time the rookie had been flagged for interference since the 5:38 mark in the first quarter at Washington on Sept. 23, a span of eight games and more than 600 snaps.

    “Still one too many,” Alexander said. “For sure for me, especially for the caliber that I play at. I can’t get none of that. Especially if I want to help the team win, I can’t get that.”

    Adams, Crosby climb charts

    Packers wide receiver Davante Adams caught eight passes for 119 yards, giving him 100 on the season. He became just the third Packers receiver to reach the century mark. Sterling Sharpe did it twice, catching 112 passes in 1993 and 108 in 1992. Robert Brooks was the last to do it, catching 102 passes in 1995.

    In the Aaron Rodgers era, Jordy Nelson’s 98-catch season in 2014 was the standard bearer before Adams’ performance this year.

    With his three made field goals Sunday, Mason Crosby has hit 304 in his career. That ties him for 28th in NFL history with Pat Leahy (New York Jets) and Jim Turner (Jets, Denver Broncos).

