Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Week 15
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) eludes pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the Packers lose to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) catches a touchdown against Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) runs after an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the third quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy talks to a ref during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass defended by Chicago Bears' Prince Amukamara during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky looks to pass as Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews pursues during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass over Green Bay Packers' Tony Brown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson runs with the ball after and interception of Aaron Rodgers pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson slides on the turf after and interception of Aaron Rodgers pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is dejected after not converting on 3rd down during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Leonard Floyd during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers greets Chicago Bears' Adrian Amos after the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky greets fans after the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tripped up in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) recovers a fumble by the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up after being sacked during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) struts off the field after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown on a 10-yard run during the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his touchdown on a 10-yard run during the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) break sup a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive end Fadol Brown (98) stops Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) short of a first down during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) after a short reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin is shown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin is shown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages t get off a pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) pick sup a first down on a reception during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) rifles a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) celebrates their win sending the into the playoffs after their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams runs with the ball during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (left) and Josh Jackson during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen runs for a gain as Green Bay Packers defenders pursue during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Adam Shaheen takes a catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson tackles Chicago Bears' Adam Shaheen during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack heads on the field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin talks to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy after the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) after the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Chicago Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) scores a touchdown on 13-yard pass as Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) looks on duyrun the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
BEST CROP -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
ALTENATE CROP -- TIGHTER IS BETTER -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) leaves Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) is his wake while scoring a touchdown on a 12-yard reception during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by a group of Bears during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers lays on the ground after a sack during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs past Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) runs after a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and defensive back Josh Jones (27) defend in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) is tackled by a group of Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) celebrates after a Green Bay Packers incomplete pass in the end zone at the end of the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) scores a touchdown n nine yard run during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard scores a touchdown during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen dives for the touchdown past Green Bay Packers' Eddie Pleasant during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson heads out onto the field to warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) greets a fan while taking to the field for warm ups before their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) greet fans while taking to the field for warm ups before their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Members of he Green Bay Packers including Randall Cobb gather before heading on the field before practice before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy walks on the filed before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets
Fans arrive for the Packers game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Fans arrive for the Packers game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
    CHICAGO – The Green Bay Packers' playoff hopes — which admittedly had miracle-level odds entering Sunday — officially ended at Soldier Field.

    The Packers' offense was throttled in a 24-17 loss, a game that saw the Packers lose running back Aaron Jones to a knee injury and the end of Aaron Rodgers' streak of consecutive passes without an interception.

    The loss snapped the Packers’ eight-game winning streak at Soldier Field, dating to the 2010 NFC Championship game. Fittingly, the Bears sealed their first NFC North title since 2010 with the win.

    There have been plenty of “Go Pack Go” chants inside Soldier Field the past couple years, but with the city of Chicago ignited with the long overdue success of its franchise, Sunday's game ended with “Green Bay sucks!” chants late in the fourth quarter.

    It’s the second straight year the Packers’ playoff hopes officially ended in Week 15. This time, of course, it happened with Rodgers making every start. A year ago, the Packers' season floundered with backup Brett Hundley starting more than half the games.

    The Packers will close out their season with a trip to the New York Jets next week before their finale at home against the Detroit Lions.

    Here are five takeaways from the loss:

    Off the mark

    Rodgers’ NFL-record streak without throwing an interception ended Sunday at 402, but it was the throws nobody caught that were the bigger problem. Rodgers’ accuracy has picked up a little during the season, but Sunday was a big regression. He missed several open receivers, mostly downfield. Two of the throws were intended for Randall Cobb, the first coming on an intermediate route when the veteran receiver was wide open but Rodgers’ pass sailed several yards over his head. Rodgers also missed rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling in single coverage with inside leverage down the right seam. And Rodgers missed rookie Equanimeous St. Brown, who was wide open on a crossing route over the middle of the field. These are throws Rodgers, a historically accurate quarterback, has made routinely over the course of his career. It was alarming to see his passes so consistently off the mark. On the day, Rodgers finished 25-for-42 (59.5 percent) for 274 yards, no touchdowns and the interception, with a passer rating of 69.

    Mack attack

    When it became apparent right tackle Bryan Bulaga would not start Sunday, Khalil Mack must’ve been licking his chops. Mack, often matched against backup right tackle Jason Spriggs, finished with 2.5 sacks to bring his season total to 12.5 in 12 games. He had 1.5 sacks against Spriggs, including a half sack where Mack brought down Rodgers with his back. In two games against the Packers this season, Mack finished with 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an interception returned for a touchdown in two games against the Packers. With Mack under contract the next five years, the Packers could end up regretting that for a long time.

    Jones injured

    Aaron Jones might’ve gotten one carry too many. The Packers, who preserved Jones all season, appeared poised to ride Jones extensively Sunday. Jones got four carries in the first two possessions, but he left the field after the fourth with a knee injury and never returned. Backup Jamaal Williams filled in admirably with 55 yards on 12 carries and added 40 yards on three catches, but the Packers missed Jones’ big-play potential. Jones spoke earlier in the week about wanting to shed the injury-prone label. The Packers limited Jones’ touches this season, an attempt to preserve their top runner throughout the whole year. It worked until Sunday.

    An odd fake

    It will be interesting to hear Bears coach Matt Nagy’s explanation for his second-half fake punt that gave the Packers life. Nagy is known as a gambler, but his call midway through the third quarter made no sense. With the Bears' defense dominating the Packers' offense, Chicago had a fourth-and-2 from Green Bay’s 49. Instead of pinning the Packers deep, the Bears lost 1 yard on a fake-punt carry. The Packers used the short field to score their only touchdown, pulling into a tie at 14 after the 2-point conversion. It didn’t hurt the Bears on Sunday, but calls like that can end seasons in the playoffs.

    Breeland back

    After a week away from the team to tend to a personal matter, cornerback Bashaud Breeland started as nickel Sunday. His availability was important, especially with defensive tackle Kenny Clark out. Breeland gave the Packers some veteran presence at the cornerback spot, with rookies Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson starting on the perimeter.

