Pete Dougherty, Olivia Reiner and Tom Silverstein discuss Joe Philbin's future in light of the Packers' loss to the Chicago Bears. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

Each week I’ll share four observations the day after the Green Bay Packers' game. Here they are after the Packers’ 24-17 loss Sunday at the Chicago Bears:

First down

Aaron Rodgers appeared to be subtly been lobbying after the game for the Packers to re-sign receiver Randall Cobb. When asked about the problems in the passing game all season, Rodgers brought up Cobb’s being in and out of the lineup all season because of injuries as one of the issues. “When Randall’s healthy, I think our offense has been different because we have a true slot guy who can make plays in the slot consistently,” Rodgers said. “But he’s missed a lot of games this year and he got banged up today late. Having a slot guy like that who legitimately can get open time after time, when we need him.” Still, the guess here is the Packers will move on from Cobb after this season because of his age (28), accumulation of injuries and young receivers (Equanimeous St. Brown and Marquez Valdes-Scantling) being ready for more playing time next year.

Second down

Packers’ run defense held up better than expected without linemen Mike Daniels and Kenny Clark, and it’s mainly because undrafted rookie Tyler Lancaster continues to play solid defense against the run and had a team-high seven tackles. Daniels is on injured reserve and Clark (elbow) was a scratch Sunday, which left the Packers without two of their best defensive players (Clark has had a borderline Pro Bowl season). But aside from Jordan Howard’s easy nine-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, the Bears didn’t exploit the Packers up the middle. Howard, who’s a good runner between the tackles, gained only 60 yards on his 19 carries, and Tarik Cohen ran for 21 yards on five carries. If you take out quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s 16 yards on three scrambles, the Bears rushed for only 81 yards on 26 rushes. The Packers have to consider that a plus in a game in which Daniels and Clark didn’t play.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears: Week 15
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) tackles Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) eludes pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive back Eddie Pleasant (35) in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
A Green Bay Packers fan watches the Packers lose to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) catches a touchdown against Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) intercepts a pass in the end zone in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) runs after an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the third quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws in the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton scores a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Trey Burton celebrates a touchdown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy talks to a ref during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams catches a pass defended by Chicago Bears' Prince Amukamara during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky looks to pass as Green Bay Packers' Clay Matthews pursues during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Taylor Gabriel catches a pass over Green Bay Packers' Tony Brown during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson runs with the ball after and interception of Aaron Rodgers pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Eddie Jackson slides on the turf after and interception of Aaron Rodgers pass during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is dejected after not converting on 3rd down during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Leonard Floyd during the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers greets Chicago Bears' Adrian Amos after the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky greets fans after the 2nd half of the Green Bay Packers 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is tripped up in the first quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) recovers a fumble by the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is helped up after being sacked during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry (94) struts off the field after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) scores a touchdown on a 10-yard run during the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) celebrates his touchdown on a 10-yard run during the third quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller (23) break sup a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers defensive end Fadol Brown (98) stops Chicago Bears running back Taquan Mizzell (33) short of a first down during the third quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (18) after a short reception during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin is shown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin is shown during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) manages t get off a pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen (87) pick sup a first down on a reception during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) rifles a pass during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) celebrates their win sending the into the playoffs after their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams runs with the ball during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson is tackled by Green Bay Packers' Tramon Williams (left) and Josh Jackson during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen runs for a gain as Green Bay Packers defenders pursue during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Mitchell Trubisky is sacked by Green Bay Packers' Kyler Fackrell during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Adam Shaheen takes a catch during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson tackles Chicago Bears' Adam Shaheen during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack heads on the field before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin talks to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy after the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks to Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) after the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the Chicago Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) scores a touchdown on 13-yard pass as Green Bay Packers defensive back Josh Jones (27) looks on duyrun the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
BEST CROP -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
ALTENATE CROP -- TIGHTER IS BETTER -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari (69) blocks Chicago Bears outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (94) during the fourth quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. The Chicago Bears beat the Green Bay Packers 24-17. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) knocks Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) out of bounds in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) leaves Green Bay Packers strong safety Kentrell Brice (29) is his wake while scoring a touchdown on a 12-yard reception during the second quarter of their game Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by a group of Bears during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers lays on the ground after a sack during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) runs past Green Bay Packers inside linebacker Blake Martinez (50) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) runs after a catch as Green Bay Packers cornerback Tramon Williams (38) and defensive back Josh Jones (27) defend in the first quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks (84) is tackled by a group of Chicago Bears in the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) celebrates after a Green Bay Packers incomplete pass in the end zone at the end of the second quarter at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) scores a touchdown n nine yard run during the first quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL
Chicago Bears' Jordan Howard scores a touchdown during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears' Tarik Cohen dives for the touchdown past Green Bay Packers' Eddie Pleasant during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago. Photo by Mike De Sisti / The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard (24) rushes for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers is sacked by Chicago Bears' Khalil Mack during the 1st half of the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson heads out onto the field to warm up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) greets a fan while taking to the field for warm ups before their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) and running back Aaron Jones (33) greet fans while taking to the field for warm ups before their game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, December 25, 2018 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Members of he Green Bay Packers including Randall Cobb gather before heading on the field before practice before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy walks on the filed before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers' Mason Crosby warms up before the Green Bay Packers game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Chicago.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets
Fans arrive for the Packers game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
Fans arrive for the Packers game against the Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.
    Third down

    Receiver Jake Kumerow didn’t play on offense until the fourth quarter, but the Packers had him out there in the final seven minutes as they were trying to come back from a 10-point deficit. Kumerow caught one pass for five yards when he sprung free on a play as Rodgers scrambled to his right. In the final two games, Kumerow should get a chance to play more and get a jump on winning a roster spot next year by showing whether he has the chemistry with Rodgers and ability to get open against starting-caliber cornerbacks.

    Fourth down

    Defensive lineman Fadol Brown has been with the Packers only two weeks but already has moved ahead of former third-round pick Montravius Adams in the playing rotation. With Daniels and King out, Lancaster and Dean Lowry got the majority of snaps for the two spots of the defense line in the nickel defense, but when the Packers went with three defensive linemen they used Brown first, and the snap counts when they come out later Monday are likely to show he played more than Adams also.

