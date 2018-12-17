Green Bay Packers head coach Joe Philbin talks to Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy after the Bears beat the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 16, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis (Photo: Adam Wesley/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wi)

Welcome to your Morning Buzz, rounding up news and views regarding the Green Bay Packers from around the web and here at PackersNews.com.

The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention in a 24-17 loss at Chicago, which clinched the NFC North title for the Bears.

We'll start with Tom Silverstein's column on just how far quarterback Aaron Rodgers has fallen and what he's going to need from a new head coach:

It’s looking more and more like president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst are going to have to hire an offensive coach. They’re going to need somebody who can both coach Rodgers and tell it to him straight, someone who isn’t afraid to be critical of him in meetings or in public. The degree to which Rodgers’ invincibility has shrunk this season has to make any coaching candidate cringe when thinking about taking this job. Maybe a change of scheme will help, along with a veteran wideout or two, but there are great quarterbacks who have won with ordinary receivers (see Brady, Wilson, Philip Rivers). Rodgers’ injured left knee could have played a part in some of his misses, but over and over again, we’ve heard from coaches and Rodgers alike that his mechanics are fine and his injury isn’t bothering him that much anymore. Every week, Rodgers seemed to miss open receivers or make inaccurate throws that were almost always completions in the past. And it was not just a matter of missing them, it was a matter of missing them when the team needed them the most.

In their next coach, the Packers are going to need somebody who can both coach Rodgers and tell it to him straight. https://t.co/w8i15cOZJx — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 17, 2018

Pete Dougherty writes about the outlook for Rodgers and interim coach Joe Philbin and what must be done with an eye toward 2019:

The Packers need to get started on 2019, and Rodgers has two more games to work on the details with his rookie receivers. https://t.co/dTk8BPvrh8 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 17, 2018

Tom and Pete joined Olivia Reiner to analyze Sunday's result and what it likely means for Philbin:

"I think a clean sweep is going to be necessary." Today's loss didn't help Joe Philbin's case. https://t.co/pKV96p44kw — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 17, 2018

The Bears are shaping up to be an NFC North powerhouse for years to come:

The NFC North no longer belongs to Aaron Rodgers. Now, it’s Khalil Mack’s division. https://t.co/iC7fqiFXiX — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 17, 2018

The Packers tried to make Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky play a certain way Sunday, but he was content to take what they gave him:

Trubisky will be credited with a robust 8.4 yards per pass attempt, but he rarely challenged the back end of the Packers’ secondary. https://t.co/dEqGp9FIHt — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2018

Rodgers, who finally was intercepted Sunday on a deflected pass, is ready to start a new streak:

"I feel pretty good about the way I've taken care of the football this season." https://t.co/U4mo70fyyN — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2018

The Packers got impressive play from rookie defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster:

The Packers' defense missed a number of tackles that turned into big plays for the Bears. https://t.co/C5xQ8iC5hR — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2018

Aaron Jones' promising 2017 season could be over:

Jones said his injury was “similar” to the torn MCL he had last season in Chicago. That injury cost Jones two games. https://t.co/VC8teY0xp4 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 17, 2018

Jones felt bad for his teammates that he couldn't play after suffering a knee injury:

Knee injury "frustrating" for Aaron Jones. "You want to be out there with your guys." https://t.co/5Oh3USarq7 — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2018

Rodgers finds himself relating more and more to predecessor Brett Favre:

"All the guys you kind of grew up playing with are gone." https://t.co/UUewd1ESuI — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 16, 2018

Just to be clear .... this is not good:

A loss to the #Jets next week and the #Packers will finish 0-8 on the road for the first time. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 17, 2018

Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack sacked Rodgers with his back:

Montravius Adams, who had his moments Sunday, will join safety Josh Jones on Monday night's edition of "Clubhouse Live":

#Packers defensive lineman @Montravius1TGE is Monday's guest on #Clubhouse Live with @JoshJones11_! We're also giving away Miller Lite Deck tickets to the Dec. 30 #Packers - Lions game at Lambeau Field! pic.twitter.com/nnR4mSDJi8 — Brett Christopherson (@PCBrettC) December 16, 2018

The Bears have turned things around quickly under coach Matt Nagy:

With a victory today, the @ChicagoBears clinched the NFC North division title, completing a "Worst-To-First" turnaround.



In 15 of the past 16 seasons, at least one team has finished in first place in its division the season after finishing in last or tied for last place. pic.twitter.com/Jsbkf0Ef90 — NFL345 (@NFL345) December 16, 2018

Could Rodgers' numbers be slipping a bit in comparison to other all-time greats?

New from JSOnline and PackersNews: Comparing Aaron Rodgers and other NFL quarterbacks https://t.co/vbliAFTiwl#Packers — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) December 17, 2018

Wut? The Arizona Cardinals team that beat the Packers got blown out by the Atlanta Falcons, who were blown out last week by the Packers:

“I want to start out by saying I take full responsibility for what you saw out there tonight." #AZCardinalshttps://t.co/FopvsHZhEc — azcentral sports (@azcsports) December 17, 2018

