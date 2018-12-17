CLOSE Packers' second-string quarterback DeShone Kizer discusses his development this season and his preparedness for playing the next two games if need be. Olivia Reiner, PackersNews

GREEN BAY - Backup offensive tackle Alex Light was suspended one game without pay Monday for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Light, an undrafted rookie, has spent the entire season on the Packers' 53-man roster. He was inactive for every game until the Packers hosted the Atlanta Falcons earlier this month.

Light played six snaps against the Falcons and three Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Light will miss Sunday’s game at the New York Jets but be eligible to return for the Packers' finale at home against the Detroit Lions on Dec. 30.

Backup plans

Backup quarterback DeShone Kizer said Monday there has been no discussion of him playing in the Packers' final two games of the season.

With the Packers eliminated from the playoffs Sunday in Chicago, they could use their final two games in part to see what they have in backup quarterbacks Kizer and Tim Boyle. Starter Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a groin injury to go along with his knee sprain, giving the Packers a good reason to shut him down for the year.

But Rodgers said he wants to start the final two games, and interim head coach Joe Philbin was noncommittal Monday when asked whether his franchise quarterback would take snaps. Kizer said there’s been “no indication” he’ll take snaps either this week at the Jets, or the next week in the Packers' finale at home against the Detroit Lions.

Kizer last played significant snaps in the Packers' opener against the Chicago Bears, when he had an interception returned for touchdown. He said he feels much more comfortable after nearly a full season with the Packers.

“I think I’ve gotten better within that system,” Kizer said, “and if my number’s called, it’s my duty to go out and show my best efforts and do whatever I possibly can to help this team win.”

Running back depth

In the possible, and perhaps likely, event running back Aaron Jones’ season is over, the Packers gave their backfield a little insurance.

General manager Brian Gutekunst claimed Washington running back Kapri Bibbs off waivers. Bibbs, a fifth-year veteran, spent his first three seasons in Denver before Washington signed him last year.

Bibbs has 101 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries this season. He gives the Packers another ball carrier to play behind Jamaal Williams, who was the only other running back on the roster.

Jones said Sunday his injury is “similar” to the torn MCL that cost him two games last season, and that was with the Packers in playoff contention. With two games left this season, the Packers could shut down Jones for the rest of 2018.